India A vs Shaheens, 6th Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Group B (D/N), Doha, November 16, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Points Table
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
India A
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-
|2
Pakistan Shaheens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India A
W
W
W
L
W
Shaheens
L
W
W
L
W
Ground time: 16:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A1 M • 144 Runs • 144 Avg • 342.85 SR
IND-A5 M • 100 Runs • 50 Avg • 175.43 SR
PAK-A1 M • 96 Runs • 0 Avg • 177.77 SR
PAK-A5 M • 89 Runs • 17.8 Avg • 115.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
IND-A1 M • 3 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 8 SR
PAK-A4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.8 Econ • 15 SR
PAK-A4 M • 3 Wkts • 6 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
IND-A
PAK-A
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
|Match days
|16 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News
Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest men's T20 century by an Indian
Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE
Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup
The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad
Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup
Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad
Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup
Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others