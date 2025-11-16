Matches (31)
India A vs Shaheens, 6th Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Group B (D/N), Doha, November 16, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
India A FlagIndia A
Pakistan Shaheens FlagPakistan Shaheens
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

1
India AIndia A
11002-
2
Pakistan ShaheensPakistan Shaheens
11002-
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Suryavanshi
1 M • 144 Runs • 144 Avg • 342.85 SR
Ramandeep Singh
5 M • 100 Runs • 50 Avg • 175.43 SR
Maaz Sadaqat
1 M • 96 Runs • 0 Avg • 177.77 SR
Yasir Khan
5 M • 89 Runs • 17.8 Avg • 115.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ramandeep Singh
4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
Gurjapneet Singh
1 M • 3 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 8 SR
Sufiyan Muqeem
4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.8 Econ • 15 SR
Arafat Minhas
4 M • 3 Wkts • 6 Econ • 20 SR
Jitesh Sharma † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Naman Dhir (vc)
Top order Batter
Abishek Porel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Harsh Dubey 
Bowling Allrounder
Gurjapneet Singh 
Bowler
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Ashutosh Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 
Top order Batter
Suyash Sharma 
Bowler
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
Match days16 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News

Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE

Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad

Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad

Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others

ACC Rising Stars tournament starts November 14; India vs Pakistan on November 16

The tournament, earlier known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be played in the T20 format

Asia Cup Rising Stars

