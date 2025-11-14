Matches (9)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
WBBL (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
India A vs U.A.E., 2nd Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 14 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, Group B, Doha, November 14, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|0 (0b)
|2 (4b)
(rhb)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.66
|1 (2b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lmf)
|4
|0
|18
|3
|4.50
|13
|0
|0
|-
(rfm)
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.50
|12
|0
|2
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|7
|26
|21*
|8.67
|55
|221
|42
|13.81
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|6
|12
|3/18
|15.42
|65
|89
|5/30
|20.17
Partnership: 3 Runs, 5 B (RR: 3.6) • Last Bat: Muhammad Arfan 26 (26b) • FOW: 146/7 (19.1 Ov)
Fan Ratings are open
Tap to rate now!
Match centreScores: Manoj UM
end of over 203 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 149/7CRR: 7.45
Mohammed Faraazuddin2 (4b)
Aayan Afzal Khan2 (3b)
Yash Thakur 4-0-22-1
Gurjapneet Singh 4-0-18-3
19.6
1
Thakur to Mohammed Faraazuddin, 1 run
19.5
•
Thakur to Mohammed Faraazuddin, no run
19.4
1
Thakur to Aayan Afzal Khan, 1 run
19.3
1
Thakur to Mohammed Faraazuddin, 1 run
19.2
•
Thakur to Mohammed Faraazuddin, no run
19.1
W
Thakur to Muhammad Arfan, OUT
Muhammad Arfan b Yash Thakur 26 (26b 3x4 0x6) SR: 100
end of over 193 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 146/6CRR: 7.68 • RRR: 152.00
Muhammad Arfan26 (25b 3x4)
Aayan Afzal Khan1 (2b)
Gurjapneet Singh 4-0-18-3
Ramandeep Singh 4-0-32-1
18.6
1
Gurjapneet Singh to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run
18.5
•
Gurjapneet Singh to Muhammad Arfan, no run
18.4
1
Gurjapneet Singh to Aayan Afzal Khan, 1 run
18.3
•
Gurjapneet Singh to Aayan Afzal Khan, no run
18.2
W
Gurjapneet Singh to Sohaib Khan, OUT
Sohaib Khan c Naman Dhir b Gurjapneet Singh 63 (41b 3x4 6x6) SR: 153.65
18.1
1
Gurjapneet Singh to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run
end of over 184 runs
UAE: 143/5CRR: 7.94 • RRR: 77.50
Muhammad Arfan24 (22b 3x4)
Sohaib Khan63 (40b 3x4 6x6)
Ramandeep Singh 4-0-32-1
Suyash Sharma 4-0-48-0
17.6
1
Ramandeep to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run
17.5
1
Ramandeep to Sohaib Khan, 1 run
17.4
1
Ramandeep to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run
17.3
•
Ramandeep to Muhammad Arfan, no run
17.2
•
Ramandeep to Muhammad Arfan, no run
17.1
1
Ramandeep to Sohaib Khan, 1 run
end of over 1713 runs
UAE: 139/5CRR: 8.17 • RRR: 53.00
Muhammad Arfan22 (18b 3x4)
Sohaib Khan61 (38b 3x4 6x6)
Suyash Sharma 4-0-48-0
Ramandeep Singh 3-0-28-1
16.6
4
Suyash Sharma to Muhammad Arfan, FOUR runs
16.5
4
Suyash Sharma to Muhammad Arfan, FOUR runs
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Toss
|India A, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-15.55, Interval 15.55-16.15, Second Session 16.15-17.40
|Match days
|14 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|India A 2, United Arab Emirates 0
Language
English
Match Coverage
Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest men's T20 century by an Indian
Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE
U.A.E. Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|22
|caught
|3
|5
|lbw
|0
|2
|caught
|63
|41
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|20
|16
|bowled
|26
|26
|not out
|2
|3
|not out
|2
|4
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 14)
|Total
|149(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>