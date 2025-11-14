Matches (9)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
WBBL (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)

India A vs U.A.E., 2nd Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 14 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match, Group B, Doha, November 14, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
PrevNext
India A FlagIndia A

#1

297/4
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates

#4

(20 ov, T:298) 149/7

India A won by 148 runs

Player Of The Match
144 (42)
vaibhav-suryavanshi
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Mohammed Faraazuddin* 
(rhb)
240050.000 (0b)2 (4b)
Aayan Afzal Khan 
(rhb)
230066.661 (2b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Gurjapneet Singh 
(lmf)
401834.501300-
Yash Thakur 
(rfm)
402215.501202-
MatRunsHSAve
72621*8.67
552214213.81
MatWktsBBIAve
6123/1815.42
65895/3020.17
Partnership: 3 Runs, 5 B (RR: 3.6) Last BatMuhammad Arfan 26 (26b) FOW146/7 (19.1 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

1
1
1
W
19th
1
1
W
1
18th
1
1
1
1
17th
4
4
1
3
1w
16th
1
1
4
1
Match centre 
Scores: Manoj UM
end of over 203 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 149/7CRR: 7.45 
Mohammed Faraazuddin2 (4b)
Aayan Afzal Khan2 (3b)
Yash Thakur 4-0-22-1
Gurjapneet Singh 4-0-18-3
19.6
1
Thakur to Mohammed Faraazuddin, 1 run
19.5
Thakur to Mohammed Faraazuddin, no run
19.4
1
Thakur to Aayan Afzal Khan, 1 run
19.3
1
Thakur to Mohammed Faraazuddin, 1 run
19.2
Thakur to Mohammed Faraazuddin, no run
19.1
W
Thakur to Muhammad Arfan, OUT
Muhammad Arfan b Yash Thakur 26 (26b 3x4 0x6) SR: 100
end of over 193 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 146/6CRR: 7.68 RRR: 152.00
Muhammad Arfan26 (25b 3x4)
Aayan Afzal Khan1 (2b)
Gurjapneet Singh 4-0-18-3
Ramandeep Singh 4-0-32-1
18.6
1
Gurjapneet Singh to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run
18.5
Gurjapneet Singh to Muhammad Arfan, no run
18.4
1
Gurjapneet Singh to Aayan Afzal Khan, 1 run
18.3
Gurjapneet Singh to Aayan Afzal Khan, no run
18.2
W
Gurjapneet Singh to Sohaib Khan, OUT
Sohaib Khan c Naman Dhir b Gurjapneet Singh 63 (41b 3x4 6x6) SR: 153.65
18.1
1
Gurjapneet Singh to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run
end of over 184 runs
UAE: 143/5CRR: 7.94 RRR: 77.50
Muhammad Arfan24 (22b 3x4)
Sohaib Khan63 (40b 3x4 6x6)
Ramandeep Singh 4-0-32-1
Suyash Sharma 4-0-48-0
17.6
1
Ramandeep to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run
17.5
1
Ramandeep to Sohaib Khan, 1 run
17.4
1
Ramandeep to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run
17.3
Ramandeep to Muhammad Arfan, no run
17.2
Ramandeep to Muhammad Arfan, no run
17.1
1
Ramandeep to Sohaib Khan, 1 run
end of over 1713 runs
UAE: 139/5CRR: 8.17 RRR: 53.00
Muhammad Arfan22 (18b 3x4)
Sohaib Khan61 (38b 3x4 6x6)
Suyash Sharma 4-0-48-0
Ramandeep Singh 3-0-28-1
16.6
4
Suyash Sharma to Muhammad Arfan, FOUR runs
16.5
4
Suyash Sharma to Muhammad Arfan, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
TossIndia A, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
India A
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-15.55, Interval 15.55-16.15, Second Session 16.15-17.40
Match days14 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20 debut
Ahmed Tariq
Ahmed Tariq
Sohaib Khan
Sohaib Khan
Umpires
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
Oman
Rahul Asher
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
Match Referee
Pakistan
Nadeem Arshad
PointsIndia A 2, United Arab Emirates 0
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
U.A.E. Innings
Player NameRB
MR Kumar
caught1822
A Sharafu
caught35
Ahmed Tariq
lbw02
Sohaib Khan
caught6341
H Kaushik
bowled01
Syed Haider
caught2016
Muhammad Arfan
bowled2626
Aayan Afzal Khan
not out23
Mohammed Faraazuddin
not out24
Extras(lb 1, w 14)
Total149(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Asia Cup Rising Stars

Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND-A1102-
SHA1102-
OMA1010-
UAE1010-
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG-A-----
BAN-A-----
HKG-----
SL-A-----
Full Table