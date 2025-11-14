Matches (9)
Shaheens vs Oman, 1st Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 14 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
1st Match, Group B, Doha, November 14, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Scorecard summary
Pakistan Shaheens • 220/4(20 overs)
96* (54)
1/31 (4)
44 (21)
1/42 (4)
Oman • 180/9(20 overs)
57 (28)
3/29 (3)
46* (24)
2/14 (3)
end of over 2013 runs
OMA: 180/9CRR: 9.00
Muzahir Raza46 (24b 4x4 4x6)
Samay Shrivastava1 (3b)
Ahmed Daniyal 4-0-35-0
Ubaid Shah 3-0-29-3
19.6
4
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, FOUR runs
19.5
6
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, SIX runs
19.5
1w
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, 1 wide
19.4
1
Ahmed Daniyal to Samay, 1 run
19.3
•
Ahmed Daniyal to Samay, no run
19.2
1
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, 1 run
19.1
•
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, no run
end of over 194 runs • 2 wickets
OMA: 167/9CRR: 8.78 • RRR: 54.00
Samay Shrivastava0 (1b)
Muzahir Raza35 (20b 3x4 3x6)
Ubaid Shah 3-0-29-3
Ahmed Daniyal 3-0-22-0
18.6
•
Ubaid Shah to Samay, no run
18.5
W
Ubaid Shah to Shafiq Jan, OUT
Shafiq Jan c Yasir Khan b Ubaid Shah 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
18.4
W
Ubaid Shah to Zikria Islam, OUT
Zikria Islam c Mohammad Naeem b Ubaid Shah 57 (28b 4x4 5x6) SR: 203.57
18.3
•
Ubaid Shah to Zikria Islam, no run
18.2
4
Ubaid Shah to Zikria Islam, FOUR runs
18.1
•
Ubaid Shah to Zikria Islam, no run
end of over 188 runs
OMA: 163/7CRR: 9.05 • RRR: 29.00
Muzahir Raza35 (20b 3x4 3x6)
Zikria Islam53 (24b 3x4 5x6)
Ahmed Daniyal 3-0-22-0
Mohammad Salman 3-0-32-0
17.6
•
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, no run
17.5
1
Ahmed Daniyal to Zikria Islam, 1 run
17.4
1
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, 1 run
17.3
•
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, no run
17.2
6
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, SIX runs
17.1
•
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, no run
end of over 1716 runs
OMA: 155/7CRR: 9.11 • RRR: 22.00
Zikria Islam52 (23b 3x4 5x6)
Muzahir Raza28 (15b 3x4 2x6)
Mohammad Salman 3-0-32-0
Ahmed Daniyal 2-0-14-0
16.6
4
Mohammad Salman (1) to Zikria Islam, FOUR runs
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Toss
|Oman, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-10.55, Interval 10.55-11.15, Second Session 11.15-12.40
|Match days
|14 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Pakistan Shaheens 2, Oman 0
Oman Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|34
|27
|caught
|3
|3
|caught
|26
|18
|caught
|5
|9
|run out
|1
|2
|caught
|2
|5
|caught
|57
|28
|bowled
|0
|1
|not out
|46
|24
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|1
|3
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|180(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>