Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others