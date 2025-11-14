Matches (9)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (1)
WBBL (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)

Shaheens vs Oman, 1st Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 14 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st Match, Group B, Doha, November 14, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Pakistan Shaheens FlagPakistan Shaheens

#2

220/4
Oman FlagOman

#3

(20 ov, T:221) 180/9

Shaheens won by 40 runs

Player Of The Match
96* (54) & 2/14
maaz-sadaqat
Scorecard summary
Pakistan Shaheens 220/4(20 overs)
Maaz Sadaqat
96* (54)
Wasim Ali
1/31 (4)
Irfan Khan
44 (21)
Shafiq Jan
1/42 (4)
Oman 180/9(20 overs)
Zikria Islam
57 (28)
Ubaid Shah
3/29 (3)
Muzahir Raza
46* (24)
Maaz Sadaqat
2/14 (3)
end of over 2013 runs
OMA: 180/9CRR: 9.00 
Muzahir Raza46 (24b 4x4 4x6)
Samay Shrivastava1 (3b)
Ahmed Daniyal 4-0-35-0
Ubaid Shah 3-0-29-3
19.6
4
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, FOUR runs
19.5
6
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, SIX runs
19.5
1w
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, 1 wide
19.4
1
Ahmed Daniyal to Samay, 1 run
19.3
Ahmed Daniyal to Samay, no run
19.2
1
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, 1 run
19.1
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, no run
end of over 194 runs • 2 wickets
OMA: 167/9CRR: 8.78 RRR: 54.00
Samay Shrivastava0 (1b)
Muzahir Raza35 (20b 3x4 3x6)
Ubaid Shah 3-0-29-3
Ahmed Daniyal 3-0-22-0
18.6
Ubaid Shah to Samay, no run
18.5
W
Ubaid Shah to Shafiq Jan, OUT
Shafiq Jan c Yasir Khan b Ubaid Shah 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
18.4
W
Ubaid Shah to Zikria Islam, OUT
Zikria Islam c Mohammad Naeem b Ubaid Shah 57 (28b 4x4 5x6) SR: 203.57
18.3
Ubaid Shah to Zikria Islam, no run
18.2
4
Ubaid Shah to Zikria Islam, FOUR runs
18.1
Ubaid Shah to Zikria Islam, no run
end of over 188 runs
OMA: 163/7CRR: 9.05 RRR: 29.00
Muzahir Raza35 (20b 3x4 3x6)
Zikria Islam53 (24b 3x4 5x6)
Ahmed Daniyal 3-0-22-0
Mohammad Salman 3-0-32-0
17.6
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, no run
17.5
1
Ahmed Daniyal to Zikria Islam, 1 run
17.4
1
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, 1 run
17.3
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, no run
17.2
6
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, SIX runs
17.1
Ahmed Daniyal to Muzahir Raza, no run
end of over 1716 runs
OMA: 155/7CRR: 9.11 RRR: 22.00
Zikria Islam52 (23b 3x4 5x6)
Muzahir Raza28 (15b 3x4 2x6)
Mohammad Salman 3-0-32-0
Ahmed Daniyal 2-0-14-0
16.6
4
Mohammad Salman (1) to Zikria Islam, FOUR runs
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
TossOman, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Shaheens
Maaz Sadaqat
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-10.55, Interval 10.55-11.15, Second Session 11.15-12.40
Match days14 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20 debut
Narayan Saishiv
Narayan Saishiv
Shafiq Jan
Shafiq Jan
Sufyan Yousaf
Sufyan Yousaf
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Hemantha Boteju
Bangladesh
Morshed Ali Khan
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Jeyapragash
PointsPakistan Shaheens 2, Oman 0
Language
English
Asia Cup Rising Stars News

Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE

Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad

Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad

Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others

Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

ACC Rising Stars tournament starts November 14; India vs Pakistan on November 16

The tournament, earlier known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be played in the T20 format

ACC Rising Stars tournament starts November 14; India vs Pakistan on November 16
Oman Innings
Player NameRB
Hammad Mirza
run out3427
Sufyan Yousaf
caught33
K Sonavale
caught2618
Wasim Ali
caught59
LN Saishiv
run out12
AR Bisht
caught25
Zikria Islam
caught5728
Jay Odedra
bowled01
Muzahir Raza
not out4624
Shafiq Jan
caught01
S Shrivastava
not out13
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total180(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
Asia Cup Rising Stars

Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND-A1102-
SHA1102-
OMA1010-
UAE1010-
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG-A-----
BAN-A-----
HKG-----
SL-A-----
