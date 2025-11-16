Matches (31)
Oman vs U.A.E., 5th Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Group B, Doha, November 16, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Points Table
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Oman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|4
United Arab Emirates
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Oman
W
W
W
L
W
U.A.E.
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 16:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OMA10 M • 185 Runs • 20.56 Avg • 90.24 SR
OMA8 M • 102 Runs • 20.4 Avg • 95.32 SR
UAE10 M • 395 Runs • 43.89 Avg • 139.57 SR
UAE10 M • 156 Runs • 39 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OMA3 M • 3 Wkts • 7 Econ • 18 SR
OMA3 M • 1 Wkt • 5.67 Econ • 36 SR
UAE4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 11.66 SR
UAE5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.53 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
OMA
UAE
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3579
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
|Match days
|16 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
