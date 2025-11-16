Matches (31)
Oman vs U.A.E., 5th Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Group B, Doha, November 16, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Oman FlagOman
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
OmanOman
10100-
4
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
10100-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 16:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Hammad Mirza
10 M • 185 Runs • 20.56 Avg • 90.24 SR
AR Bisht
8 M • 102 Runs • 20.4 Avg • 95.32 SR
A Sharafu
10 M • 395 Runs • 43.89 Avg • 139.57 SR
H Kaushik
10 M • 156 Runs • 39 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hassnain Shah
3 M • 3 Wkts • 7 Econ • 18 SR
Zikria Islam
3 M • 1 Wkt • 5.67 Econ • 36 SR
Muhammad Arfan
4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 11.66 SR
Zahid Ali
5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.53 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
OMA
UAE
Player
Role
Hammad Mirza (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aryan Bisht 
Middle order Batter
Hassnain Shah 
Bowler
Jay Odedra 
Bowling Allrounder
Pruthvikumar Machhi 
Opening Batter
Muzahir Raza 
-
Narayan Saishiv 
-
Shafiq Jan 
Bowler
Samay Shrivastava 
Bowler
Shuaib Al Balushi 
-
Karan Sonavale 
Batting Allrounder
Sufyan Yousaf 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ubaid Ullah 
-
Wasim Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Zikria Islam 
Bowler
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3579
Hours of play (local time)12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
Match days16 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News

Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE

Rasooli to lead defending champions Afghanistan A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

The squad includes 10 players from last year's campaign, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar and Qais Ahmad

Wellalage to lead Sri Lanka A in Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando and Milan Rathnayake are some of the other prominent names in the squad

Arya and Suryavanshi in Jitesh-led India A squad at Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup

Naman Dhir is Jitesh Sharma's deputy, while the squad also includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ramandeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suryansh Shedge, Abishek Porel and others

ACC Rising Stars tournament starts November 14; India vs Pakistan on November 16

The tournament, earlier known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be played in the T20 format

