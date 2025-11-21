Matches (32)
Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A, 2nd Semi Final at Doha, Nov 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Semi Final (D/N), Doha, November 21, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Pakistan Shaheens FlagPakistan Shaheens
Sri Lanka A FlagSri Lanka A
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Maaz Sadaqat
3 M • 212 Runs • 0 Avg • 182.75 SR
Yasir Khan
7 M • 100 Runs • 16.67 Avg • 116.27 SR
SSD Arachchige
8 M • 230 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 131.42 SR
A Wickramasinghe
5 M • 92 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 124.32 SR
Sufiyan Muqeem
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 12.6 SR
Maaz Sadaqat
3 M • 6 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 10 SR
DN Wellalage
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 8.83 SR
V Viyaskanth
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 9.6 SR
Irfan Khan (c)
Middle order Batter
Ahmed Daniyal 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Ghazi Ghori 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maaz Sadaqat 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Faiq 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Naeem 
Batter
Mohammad Salman 
Bowler
Mubasir Khan 
Allrounder
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Shahid Aziz 
Allrounder
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Ubaid Shah 
Bowler
Yasir Khan 
Top order Batter
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
Match days21 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Dubey, Suyash take India A into semi-finals

India A finish second in their group, and will meet the topper of Group A in the semi-final

SL call up Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as cover for injured Hasaranga

Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series

Wadhera-Dhir relay catch: out or not out?

A quick explainer for the controversy in the Asia Cup Rising Stars game and the new law for boundary catching

All-round Sadaqat helps Pakistan A beat India A to seal semi-final berth

Sadaqat picked up two wickets before hitting a 47-ball 79 not out to help defeat India A

Suryavanshi scores joint-third fastest men's T20 century by an Indian

Suryavanshi continued to smash records as he hit 144 off just 42 deliveries against UAE

Asia Cup Rising Stars

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-A32142.323
SL-A32140.970
AFG-A3214-0.321
HKG3030-2.947
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SHA33064.560
IND-A32141.979
OMA3122-1.020
UAE3030-5.283
Full Table