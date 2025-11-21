Matches (32)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
NPL (1)
Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A, 2nd Semi Final at Doha, Nov 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Semi Final (D/N), Doha, November 21, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
What will be the toss result?
PAK-A Win & Bat
SL-A Win & Bat
PAK-A Win & Bowl
SL-A Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Shaheens
W
L
W
W
W
Sri Lanka A
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-A3 M • 212 Runs • 0 Avg • 182.75 SR
PAK-A7 M • 100 Runs • 16.67 Avg • 116.27 SR
SL-A8 M • 230 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 131.42 SR
SL-A5 M • 92 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 124.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-A6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 12.6 SR
PAK-A3 M • 6 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 10 SR
SL-A3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 8.83 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 9.6 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
PAK-A
SL-A
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-19.40
|Match days
|21 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars News
Dubey, Suyash take India A into semi-finals
India A finish second in their group, and will meet the topper of Group A in the semi-final
SL call up Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as cover for injured Hasaranga
Hasaranga, who picked up a hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan, is not yet ruled out of the tri-series
Wadhera-Dhir relay catch: out or not out?
A quick explainer for the controversy in the Asia Cup Rising Stars game and the new law for boundary catching
All-round Sadaqat helps Pakistan A beat India A to seal semi-final berth
Sadaqat picked up two wickets before hitting a 47-ball 79 not out to help defeat India A