Shaheens vs U.A.E., 9th Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Group B, Doha, November 18, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Pakistan Shaheens FlagPakistan Shaheens
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Pakistan ShaheensPakistan Shaheens
22004-
4
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
20200-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Maaz Sadaqat
2 M • 175 Runs • 0 Avg • 173.26 SR
Yasir Khan
6 M • 100 Runs • 16.67 Avg • 116.27 SR
Syed Haider
4 M • 80 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 126.98 SR
Sohaib Khan
1 M • 63 Runs • 63 Avg • 153.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sufiyan Muqeem
5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 14.57 SR
Maaz Sadaqat
2 M • 4 Wkts • 4.33 Econ • 9 SR
Muhammad Farooq
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 8.57 SR
Muhammad Jawadullah
3 M • 3 Wkts • 10.71 Econ • 21.66 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
PAK-A
UAE
Player
Role
Irfan Khan (c)
Middle order Batter
Ahmed Daniyal 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Ghazi Ghori 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maaz Sadaqat 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Faiq 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Naeem 
Batter
Mohammad Salman 
Bowler
Mubasir Khan 
Allrounder
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Shahid Aziz 
Allrounder
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Ubaid Shah 
Bowler
Yasir Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
Match days18 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Asia Cup Rising Stars

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-A1102-
AFG-A1102-
SL-A1010-
HKG1010-
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SHA2204-
IND-A2112-
OMA2112-
UAE2020-
Full Table