Shaheens vs U.A.E., 9th Match, Group B at Doha, Nov 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Group B, Doha, November 18, 2025, Asia Cup Rising Stars
Points Table
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Pakistan Shaheens
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-
|4
United Arab Emirates
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Shaheens
W
W
L
W
W
U.A.E.
L
W
W
L
L
Ground time: 11:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-A2 M • 175 Runs • 0 Avg • 173.26 SR
PAK-A6 M • 100 Runs • 16.67 Avg • 116.27 SR
UAE4 M • 80 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 126.98 SR
UAE1 M • 63 Runs • 63 Avg • 153.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-A5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 14.57 SR
PAK-A2 M • 4 Wkts • 4.33 Econ • 9 SR
UAE3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 8.57 SR
3 M • 3 Wkts • 10.71 Econ • 21.66 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
PAK-A
UAE
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.30 start, First Session 12.30-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.15, Second Session 14.15-15.40
|Match days
|18 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
