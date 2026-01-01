Matches (25)
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I at Lahore, PAK vs AUS, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
W
W
A
L
Australia
NR
W
L
L
NR
Match centre Ground time: 23:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 322 Runs • 35.78 Avg • 138.19 SR
PAK10 M • 256 Runs • 28.44 Avg • 129.29 SR
AUS10 M • 360 Runs • 60 Avg • 165.89 SR
AUS8 M • 102 Runs • 14.57 Avg • 134.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 13.6 SR
PAK7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 14.27 SR
AUS5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 17.14 SR
AUS7 M • 6 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 22.83 SR
Squad
PAK
AUS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3673
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|29 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)