Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I at Lahore, PAK vs AUS, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (D/N), Lahore, January 29, 2026, Australia tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 23:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 322 Runs • 35.78 Avg • 138.19 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 256 Runs • 28.44 Avg • 129.29 SR
MR Marsh
10 M • 360 Runs • 60 Avg • 165.89 SR
TM Head
8 M • 102 Runs • 14.57 Avg • 134.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 13.6 SR
Salman Mirza
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 14.27 SR
A Zampa
5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 17.14 SR
XC Bartlett
7 M • 6 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 22.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
AUS
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Khawaja Nafay 
Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Shadab Khan 
Allrounder
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Tariq 
Bowler
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3673
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days29 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
