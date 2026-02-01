Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan Captain: I think it's a complete performance. From the last two days, we have been excellent in all departments; I can't find any mistakes. We dominated them. I am in a great frame of mind right now. I know how to handle the captaincy when I go out to bat and I really want to do that in the World Cup as well. (On Shaheen) He has been outstanding. We have not been playing him regularly because we want to save him for the World Cup but whenever he has bowled, he has done well--Naseem as well. (On spin arsenal) It is not easy when you have five spinners and only 20 overs because they are all outstanding bowlers and whenever they come on, they take wickets. I don't see myself bowling many overs (already five). We have talked about our fielding well post-Asia Cup. We didn't do well in Sri Lanka; we sat down before this series, talked about how we were off, and wanted to make a mark here