Matches (7)
T20 WC Warm-up (3)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
SL v ENG (1)
WPL (1)
CSA 4-Day DIV1 (1)

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Lahore, PAK vs AUS, Feb 01 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd T20I (D/N), Lahore, February 01, 2026, Australia tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
207/6
Australia FlagAustralia
(16.5/20 ov, T:208) 96

Pakistan won by 111 runs

mohammad-nawaz
Player Of The Match
Mohammad Nawaz
, PAK
5/18
salman-agha
Player Of The Series
Salman Agha
, PAK
120 runs
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
PAK Win & Bat
52%
AUS Win & Bat
26%
PAK Win & Bowl
15%
AUS Win & Bowl
6%
5.2K votes
Fan rating
Fan Ratings are openRate the teams and player performance
Tap to rate now!
Ayub, Shadab and Nawaz lead Pakistan to 3-0 sweep

Ayub, Shadab and Nawaz lead Pakistan to 3-0 sweep

Chasing 208, Australia were bowled out for 96, slumping to their biggest T20I defeat

01-Feb-2026Tristan Lavalette
Match centre Scores :  Ranjith P •  Comms :  Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
Pakistan1 Inn
207/6(20 overs)
Saim Ayub
56 (37)
Ben Dwarshuis
2/39 (4)
Babar Azam
*50 (36)
Matthew Kuhnemann
1/27 (4)
Australia2 Inn
96/9(16.5 overs)
Marcus Stoinis
23 (22)
Mohammad Nawaz
5/18 (4)
Cameron Green
22 (24)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
2/16 (3)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Mohammad Nawaz
PAK71.763.235/18
Saim Ayub
PAK68.9168.91-
Shadab Khan
PAK66.3460.020/14
Shaheen Shah Afridi
PAK50.88-2/16
Babar Azam
PAK49.3149.31-
View full list

Thank you for joining us throughout the series. Pakistan are up and raring for the upcoming T20 World Cup and Australia have some areas to work on. For now, it's goodbye from me, Rvel Zahid. Ciao!

Mitch Marsh, Australia Captain: Pakistan certainly outplayed us throughout the whole series. As I said yesterday, there are learnings for us in this series. Chasing is hard on that surface; when you are chasing a total on this wicket, you need partnerships. Again, we will take learnings from that. We will certainly address this series and look forward to the World Cup--exciting times for us. Looking forward to Sri Lanka and thank you to Pakistan for (hosting). It was awesome, the crowd was fantastic and we thoroughly enjoyed it

Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan Captain: I think it's a complete performance. From the last two days, we have been excellent in all departments; I can't find any mistakes. We dominated them. I am in a great frame of mind right now. I know how to handle the captaincy when I go out to bat and I really want to do that in the World Cup as well. (On Shaheen) He has been outstanding. We have not been playing him regularly because we want to save him for the World Cup but whenever he has bowled, he has done well--Naseem as well. (On spin arsenal) It is not easy when you have five spinners and only 20 overs because they are all outstanding bowlers and whenever they come on, they take wickets. I don't see myself bowling many overs (already five). We have talked about our fielding well post-Asia Cup. We didn't do well in Sri Lanka; we sat down before this series, talked about how we were off, and wanted to make a mark here

Mohammad Nawaz, Player of the Match: When you get these type of conditions, you want to perform well and make an impact for the team. When you get this type of surface, you tend to focus on basics because not every ball was spinning biut it was slow and the idea was to keep it away from their arc and let them do what they want. I try to bowl in good areas and not bowl at batters' strengths and not feed on their strengths.

This is Australia's biggest T20I defeat

This result must have dented Australia's confidence. They are usually fierce competitors but this squad lacks experience and struggled against the trial by spin. Pakistan ticked all the boxes and field a side well suited to spin-friendly conditions. Australia were bundled out for 96 and simply did not have the skills to dominate against quality spin. Nawaz picked up a five-for, while Shaheen struck twice in the powerplay getting the ball to swing. Abrar and Naseem kept things tight, making it another stress-free day at the office for a well-oiled bowling attack. Earlier, Saim and Babar both brought up sparkling fifties but it was Shadab's blistering innings that propelled the total past 200. Nafay's cameo proved helpful, while Zampa bowled only two overs and didn't come out to bat (we're hearing he has picked a groin injury) , and others were tonked for plenty. The gulf between the two sides was evident and once again it turned out to be a complete mismatch

16.5
W
Naseem Shah to Kuhnemann, OUT

Around the wicket, bouncer climbs up slowly and he gets cramped him for room, lunging at it and slices it to Fakhar at backward point region. Pakistan complete a comprehensive whitewash of Australia

Matthew Kuhnemann c Fakhar Zaman b Naseem Shah 5 (8b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 62.5
16.4
Naseem Shah to Kuhnemann, no run

Pace-off leg-cutter hung away outside off, kept low and he does't connect

16.3
1
Naseem Shah to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Fires in a rapid yorker that tails away from off, digs it out to long off

16.2
Naseem Shah to Dwarshuis, no run

pace off and around the line off, swing and a miss

16.1
2
Naseem Shah to Dwarshuis, 2 runs

Over the wicket, rolling his fingers on it, pitched on a length and slanted across off, crunched to deep extra cover

Over16
6 runsNeed 115 from 24b
AUS 93/8CRR: 5.81  RRR: 28.75
BJ Dwarshuis 4 (5b)MP Kuhnemann 5 (6b)
Faheem Ashraf0/6 (1)
15.6
1
Faheem to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Bowls it short and wide off, reaches out and punches to cover for a run

15.5
1
Faheem to Kuhnemann, 1 run

Pace-off short ball on middle, waits and then clips it away to midwicket

15.4
Faheem to Kuhnemann, no run

Reared up off a shortish length, hung away outside off, glided to the keeper, died toward him

15.3
2
Faheem to Kuhnemann, 2 runs

Bit short and tucking him up, nurgled towards midwicket

15.2
1
Faheem to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Pace-off shortish ball slanted into middle, waits a touch and driven through covers for one

15.1
1
Faheem to Kuhnemann, 1 run

Been a big mismatch. Over the wicket, bit short and curving across off, punched into the covers

Over15
4 runs, 1 wicketNeed 121 from 30b
AUS 87/8CRR: 5.80  RRR: 24.20
MP Kuhnemann 1 (2b)BJ Dwarshuis 2 (3b)
Abrar Ahmed1/18 (3)
14.6
1
Abrar Ahmed to Kuhnemann, 1 run

Fuller angling outside off-stump, plants his front leg and eases it to long-on for a single

Zain: "@Faraz .. occupying crease does not mean one should not have boundary since 9.5 overs, while playing 19 balls, and went not out ... unimaginable in this era that a set batsman can do this "

14.5
Abrar Ahmed to Kuhnemann, no run

Around the wicket, length and curling in just outside off, gets on front foot to block

14.4
W
Abrar Ahmed to Owen, OUT

Pleading for an lbw, relentless appeal and finally umpire raises the finger in agreement! Kept it gun-barrel straight and fired it full and straight, dipping on his shin, he went down and tried to swing it over midwicket. Review has been taken. Pitching in line, impact in line and hitting wickets so I'm not sure why did the on-field umpire took so long to give out; there's wasn't much doubt about it except if there was any bat on it.

Mitchell Owen lbw b Abrar Ahmed 8 (10b 1x4 0x6 20m) SR: 80
14.3
1
Abrar Ahmed to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Around the wicket, fuller and wide of off, drags it away to deep midwicket

14.2
1
Abrar Ahmed to Owen, 1 run

Tossed up on a wider off-stump, crunches a sweep to deep midwicket

14.1
1b
Abrar Ahmed to Dwarshuis, 1 bye

Good length and shaping back at off, skidded through and rolling over to short fine

Over14
2 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 125 from 36b
AUS 83/7CRR: 5.92  RRR: 20.83
BJ Dwarshuis 1 (1b)MJ Owen 7 (8b 1x4)
Mohammad Nawaz5/18 (4)
13.6
1
Nawaz to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Slower through the air, good length just outside off, calmly patted away to cover and that ends a wonderful outing for Nawaz; he loves bowling in Lahore. 5-18. He's all about variations, watches the batters's feet movement closely and mostly wicket-to-wicket. These are his best bowling figures in T20Is

13.5
W
Nawaz to Connolly, OUT

Over the wicket, Nawaz is not a big turner of the ball but even he is getting massive turn on this surface, angled in from a shortish length and beats his ambitious swing through midwicket, Nafay pouches it well and whips off the bails in a jiffy, innings continues to peter out, replica of the last game

Cooper Connolly st †Khawaja Nafay b Mohammad Nawaz 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
13.4
Nawaz to Connolly, no run

Will he get a fifer? Tosses it up outside off, beaten on the sweep

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Saim Ayub
56 runs (37)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
81%
Babar Azam
50 runs (36)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
18 runs
1 four1 six
Control
78%
Best performances - bowlers
Mohammad Nawaz
O
4
M
0
R
18
W
5
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Shaheen Shah Afridi
O
3
M
0
R
16
W
2
ECO
5.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
TossPakistan, elected to bat first
Series
Australia tour of Pakistan
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Pakistan
Mohammad Nawaz
Player Of The Series
Pakistan
Salman Agha
Series resultPakistan won the 3-match series 3-0
Match numberT20I no. 3681
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days1 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Nasir Hussain
DRS
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
DRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Tariq Rasheed
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Zulfiqar Jan
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
Win Probability
PAK 99.99%
PAKAUS
100%50%100%PAK InningsAUS Innings

Over 17 • AUS 96/10

Matthew Kuhnemann c Fakhar Zaman b Naseem Shah 5 (8b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 62.5
W
Pakistan won by 111 runs
Match CoverageSee all
Stats - Australia rattled by spin, Pakistan batters post new high

Stats - Australia rattled by spin, Pakistan batters post new high

Ayub, Shadab and Nawaz lead Pakistan to 3-0 sweep

Ayub, Shadab and Nawaz lead Pakistan to 3-0 sweep

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions