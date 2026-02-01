Thank you for joining us throughout the series. Pakistan are up and raring for the upcoming T20 World Cup and Australia have some areas to work on. For now, it's goodbye from me, Rvel Zahid. Ciao!
Mitch Marsh, Australia Captain: Pakistan certainly outplayed us throughout the whole series. As I said yesterday, there are learnings for us in this series. Chasing is hard on that surface; when you are chasing a total on this wicket, you need partnerships. Again, we will take learnings from that. We will certainly address this series and look forward to the World Cup--exciting times for us. Looking forward to Sri Lanka and thank you to Pakistan for (hosting). It was awesome, the crowd was fantastic and we thoroughly enjoyed it
Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan Captain: I think it's a complete performance. From the last two days, we have been excellent in all departments; I can't find any mistakes. We dominated them. I am in a great frame of mind right now. I know how to handle the captaincy when I go out to bat and I really want to do that in the World Cup as well. (On Shaheen) He has been outstanding. We have not been playing him regularly because we want to save him for the World Cup but whenever he has bowled, he has done well--Naseem as well. (On spin arsenal) It is not easy when you have five spinners and only 20 overs because they are all outstanding bowlers and whenever they come on, they take wickets. I don't see myself bowling many overs (already five). We have talked about our fielding well post-Asia Cup. We didn't do well in Sri Lanka; we sat down before this series, talked about how we were off, and wanted to make a mark here
Mohammad Nawaz, Player of the Match: When you get these type of conditions, you want to perform well and make an impact for the team. When you get this type of surface, you tend to focus on basics because not every ball was spinning biut it was slow and the idea was to keep it away from their arc and let them do what they want. I try to bowl in good areas and not bowl at batters' strengths and not feed on their strengths.
This result must have dented Australia's confidence. They are usually fierce competitors but this squad lacks experience and struggled against the trial by spin. Pakistan ticked all the boxes and field a side well suited to spin-friendly conditions. Australia were bundled out for 96 and simply did not have the skills to dominate against quality spin. Nawaz picked up a five-for, while Shaheen struck twice in the powerplay getting the ball to swing. Abrar and Naseem kept things tight, making it another stress-free day at the office for a well-oiled bowling attack. Earlier, Saim and Babar both brought up sparkling fifties but it was Shadab's blistering innings that propelled the total past 200. Nafay's cameo proved helpful, while Zampa bowled only two overs and didn't come out to bat (we're hearing he has picked a groin injury) , and others were tonked for plenty. The gulf between the two sides was evident and once again it turned out to be a complete mismatch