Ayub, Shadab and Nawaz lead Pakistan to 3-0 sweep

Pakistan 207 for 6 (Ayub 56, Babar 50*, Shadab 46, Dwarshuis 2-39) beat Australia 96 (Stoinis 23, Green 22, Nawaz 5-18, Shaheen 2-16) by 111 runs

Babar Azam regained fluency and hit a confidence-boosting half-century as a ruthless Pakistan wrapped up a 3-0 sweep of the T20I series and ensured Australia will enter the T20 World Cup in disarray.

The teams will arrive at the showpiece event in contrasting form after Pakistan completed the finishing touches of a one-sided series with a comprehensive 111-run victory in Lahore

It was Australia's worst-ever T20I loss , eclipsing their 100-run defeat to England in 2005 in just their second match in the format. Compounding their woes, legspinner Adam Zampa did not bat due to an apparent groin injury.

Much like the previous two matches on the same ground, Pakistan pummelled a ragged Australia attack to compile a huge total with Babar and opener Saim Ayub hitting half-centuries before Shadab Khan smashed five sixes at the death.

Chasing 208, Australia's slim hopes were basically over when they crashed to 16 for 3 in the third over. While spin had flummoxed Australia in the opening two matches, returning quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone with a couple of early wickets. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz did the rest with 5 for 18 in four overs as Australia lasted just 16.5 overs.

Australia curiously selected opener Matthew Short, allrounder Mitchell Owen and wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, none of whom are part of their World Cup squad.

Babar Azam made a fluent start but struggled to hit boundaries at the back end of Pakistan's innings • Getty Images

Fluent Babar returns to form

On dry and turning surfaces in Lahore, Pakistan's blueprint had been set in the first two matches by racking up big totals after winning the toss.

It was no surprise that captain Salman Agha chose to bat first after the coin again fell in his favour, and recalled opener Fakhar Zaman set the tone with a fast start.

But Fakhar holed out in the second over and for the fifth straight T20I he failed to get past 10. There was no form concern for Agha, who whacked a first-ball boundary before being deceived by a slower ball from Ben Dwarshuis in the fourth over.

All eyes were on the under-pressure Babar, who had struggled in the first two games on the back of a lacklustre BBL. But he made a statement with a first-ball boundary that rocketed through cover before whacking a six over midwicket off an unusually errant Zampa.

Babar found the gaps with precision, none better than when he dissected two fielders behind point. He shared a 69-run partnership with Ayub, who smashed boundaries all around the ground.

After Ayub fell in the 12th over, Babar lost momentum and struggled to hit boundaries in the back end. But Pakistan were not slowed with Shadab smashing 46 off 19 balls to ensure they racked up the biggest total of the series.

Dwarshuis shines amid lamentable Australia bowling effort

Australia once again struggled badly with the ball in a major concern ahead of the World Cup. Four of the six bowlers used finished with an economy rate of over 10 as they had no answers against proactive batters.

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann was the most economical with 1 for 27 from 4 overs, while left-arm seamer Dwarshuis was the standout as the sole specialist quick in the attack.

There had been eyebrows raised when Dwarshuis was left out of Australia's initial World Cup squad before being a late inclusion for an injured Pat Cummins.

He was given a chance in this match with quicks Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott left out. Dwarshuis showcased his renowned variety with brilliant changes of pace and finished with the respectable figures of 2 for 39 from four overs even though he copped a late beating from Shadab.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in his opening spell • AFP/Getty Images

Shaheen conjures menacing swing

Shaheen enjoyed a spectacular return, knocking over captain Mitchell Marsh in the opening over with a full delivery that swung menacingly. He wasn't done as he then bowled Matt Renshaw although he was aided by a ham-fisted attempt at a ramp shot by the batter.

A fit and firing Shaheen adds even more potency to this Pakistan attack and, fittingly, their spinners capped a spectacular series with Nawaz weaving a web on Australia's bewildered batters.

Green looks good but again fails to convert

Australia's batters struggled to adjust to the slower and lower conditions of Lahore in an ominous sign ahead of their group matches in Sri Lanka at the World Cup.

Their shot selections were perplexing, and most of the batters appeared completely clueless over how to tackle spin. A bright spot was Cameron Green , who finished with scores of 36, 35 and 22 in the series.

There has been a lot of attention over Green after his modest Ashes series, but he looked assured with his decision-making and footwork in tough conditions in Lahore. Unlike some of his weary teammates, Green looks to have benefited from a post-Ashes refresh after deciding not to play in the BBL.