Chittagong vs Khulna, Eliminator at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator, Mirpur, February 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
W
L
W
W
W
Khulna
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings10 M • 337 Runs • 33.7 Avg • 151.12 SR
Kings10 M • 226 Runs • 32.29 Avg • 129.14 SR
10 M • 388 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 145.86 SR
10 M • 327 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 142.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 12.31 SR
Kings9 M • 10 Wkts • 8 Econ • 18.9 SR
KT8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.34 Econ • 16.18 SR
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 23.44 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
Kings
KT
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|3 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
BCB forms independent inquiry body to help probe BPL corruption allegations
The announcement follows a swirl of corruption allegations in the BPL over the last couple of weeks
Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL
The committee will have seven days to submit its report
Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL
He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues
WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues
"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"