Matches (37)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (3)
BPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
HK TRI (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)

Barishal vs Rangpur, Qualifier 1 at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1 (N), Mirpur, February 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 121.9 SR
DJ Malan
7 M • 281 Runs • 70.25 Avg • 157.86 SR
Saif Hassan
10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 124.63 SR
Khushdil Shah
8 M • 231 Runs • 57.75 Avg • 176.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Faheem Ashraf
9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 10.42 SR
Tanvir Islam
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 12 SR
Akif Javed
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 12.15 SR
Khushdil Shah
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 10.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BSHAL
RAR
Player
Role
Tamim Iqbal (c)
Opening Batter
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Ariful Islam 
-
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Mahmudullah 
Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto 
Top order Batter
Nayeem Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Shohidul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Taijul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Tanvir Islam 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days3 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

BCB forms independent inquiry body to help probe BPL corruption allegations

The announcement follows a swirl of corruption allegations in the BPL over the last couple of weeks

BCB forms independent inquiry body to help probe BPL corruption allegations

Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL

The committee will have seven days to submit its report

Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL

Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL

He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues

Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL

WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues

"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"

WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues

BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players

BCB's media committee chairman says the board has given the franchise "enough chances" but they have "crossed all limits"

BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BRSAL1293181.302
Kings1284161.395
RAR1284160.596
KT1266120.184
RAJ126612-1.030
DKA12396-0.779
SYS122104-1.634
Full Table