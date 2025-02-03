Matches (37)
Barishal vs Rangpur, Qualifier 1 at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 1 (N), Mirpur, February 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Barishal
W
W
W
W
L
Rangpur
W
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL10 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 121.9 SR
BSHAL7 M • 281 Runs • 70.25 Avg • 157.86 SR
RAR10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 124.63 SR
RAR8 M • 231 Runs • 57.75 Avg • 176.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 10.42 SR
BSHAL8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 12 SR
RAR10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 12.15 SR
RAR7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 10.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Rangpur won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
09-Jan-2025
Rangpur won by 8 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)
02-Jan-2025
Barishal won by 6 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
28-Feb-2024
Rangpur won by 1 wicket (with 3 balls remaining)
19-Feb-2024
Barishal won by 5 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
20-Jan-2024
Squad
BSHAL
RAR
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|3 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
BCB forms independent inquiry body to help probe BPL corruption allegations
The announcement follows a swirl of corruption allegations in the BPL over the last couple of weeks
Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL
The committee will have seven days to submit its report
Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL
He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues
WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues
"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"