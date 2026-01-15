Matches (13)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (1)
Chattogram vs Noakhali, 25th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match, Mirpur, January 15, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chattogram
W
W
L
W
W
Noakhali
L
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CHR7 M • 197 Runs • 32.83 Avg • 135.86 SR
CHR3 M • 106 Runs • 53 Avg • 112.76 SR
7 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 101.97 SR
NOE5 M • 145 Runs • 29 Avg • 136.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CHR7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 11.53 SR
CHR7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 15.9 SR
NOE8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.07 Econ • 12.14 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 13.09 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
CHR
NOE
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
How Nabi and his son Eisakhil prepared to play a BPL match together
"I have been waiting for a long time to play together with him," says former Afghanistan captain
Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league
The pair batted added 53 off 30 for the fourth wicket with Eisakhil scoring 92 in Noakhali's first win of the BPL
BCB's integrity unit finds 'credible suspicion' during BPL
It has questioned players and seized mobile phones of franchise officials but hasn't found anyone guilty so far
BPL round-up: Mustafizur and Nasum sizzle, Nasir rolls back the years
After 20 games of the BPL 2025-26 season, Dhaka Capitals are struggling to keep pace, while Noakhali Express look down and out