Matches (13)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (1)

Chattogram vs Noakhali, 25th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match, Mirpur, January 15, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Chattogram Royals FlagChattogram Royals

#2

Noakhali Express FlagNoakhali Express

#6

Tomorrow
7:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
CHR Win & Bat
NOE Win & Bat
CHR Win & Bowl
NOE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Chattogram RoyalsChattogram Royals
7520100.898
6
Noakhali ExpressNoakhali Express
82604-1.101
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Naim
7 M • 197 Runs • 32.83 Avg • 135.86 SR
Hasan Nawaz
3 M • 106 Runs • 53 Avg • 112.76 SR
Mahidul Islam Ankon
7 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 101.97 SR
Soumya Sarkar
5 M • 145 Runs • 29 Avg • 136.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shoriful Islam
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 11.53 SR
Tanvir Islam
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 15.9 SR
Hasan Mahmud
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.07 Econ • 12.14 SR
Mehedi Hasan Rana
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 13.09 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
CHR
NOE
Player
Role
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Arafat Sunny 
Bowler
Cameron Delport 
Top order Batter
Niroshan Dickwella 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Hasan Nawaz 
Top order Batter
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mahfijul Islam 
Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Naim 
Opening Batter
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Salman Hossain Emon 
Allrounder
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Shuvagata Hom 
Batting Allrounder
Paul Stirling 
Batting Allrounder
Sumon Khan 
Bowler
Tanvir Islam 
Bowler
Zahiduzzaman 
-
Ziaur Rahman 
Allrounder
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days15 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

How Nabi and his son Eisakhil prepared to play a BPL match together

"I have been waiting for a long time to play together with him," says former Afghanistan captain

How Nabi and his son Eisakhil prepared to play a BPL match together

Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league

The pair batted added 53 off 30 for the fourth wicket with Eisakhil scoring 92 in Noakhali's first win of the BPL

Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league

BCB's integrity unit finds 'credible suspicion' during BPL

It has questioned players and seized mobile phones of franchise officials but hasn't found anyone guilty so far

BCB's integrity unit finds 'credible suspicion' during BPL

BPL round-up: Mustafizur and Nasum sizzle, Nasir rolls back the years

After 20 games of the BPL 2025-26 season, Dhaka Capitals are struggling to keep pace, while Noakhali Express look down and out

BPL round-up: Mustafizur and Nasum sizzle, Nasir rolls back the years

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies

All the highlights from the first week of the 2025-26 season of the Bangladesh Premier League

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RJW862120.367
CHR752100.898
SYT954100.449
RAR84480.176
DKA8264-0.686
NOE8264-1.101
Full Table