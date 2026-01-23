Tanzid ton, Fernando four-for power Rajshahi Warriors to BPL title

Rajshahi Warriors 174 for 4 (Tanzid 100, Farhan 30, Mukidul 2-20) beat Chattogram Royals 111 (Baig 39, Asif 21, Fernando 4-9) by 63 runs

Tanzid became the third batter after Tamim Iqbal and Chris Gayle to score a century in the BPL final, helping Rajshahi to a competitive 174 for 4 after batting first.

It was Rajshahi's batting that set the tone for the win. They got an early boost when openers Tanzid and Sahibzada Farhan added 83 runs for the first wicket in 10.2 overs. Farhan made a run-a-ball 30 with two fours and a six, but it was Tanzid who held Rajshahi's innings together. He added 47 runs with Kane Williamson, before reaching his third T20 century, off 61 balls. Tanzid struck seven sixes and six fours, before falling for 100 in the penultimate over.

Shoriful Islam took his BPL tally to 26 wickets for the season with two wickets, while Mukidul Islam was Chattogram's best bowler on the day, taking 2 for 20 from his four overs.

Fernando gave Rajshahi another good start with the ball, removing Mohammad Naim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the third over. He returned to remove Asif Ali and Shoriful Islam to finish with excellent figures of 4 for 9.