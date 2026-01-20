Matches (30)
Rajshahi vs Chattogram, Qualifier 1 at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
Qualifier 1 (N), Mirpur, January 20, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
(19.3/20 ov, T:134) 134/4
Chattogram won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain and Ripon Mondol's 25-run partnership is RJW's highest for the 8th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 20 between Abdul Gaffar Saqlain and Ripon Mondol
Scorecard summary
Rajshahi Warriors • 133/10(20 overs)
41 (37)
2/20 (4)
32 (15)
2/27 (3)
Chattogram Royals • 134/4(19.3 overs)
45 (47)
2/20 (4)
30 (38)
1/24 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|RJW
|92.64
|32(15)
|47.43
|49.52
|2/20
|2.68
|43.12
|CHR
|88.9
|19(9)
|23.89
|30.69
|2/20
|2.74
|58.21
|CHR
|46.73
|20(14)
|22.15
|23.76
|1/3
|1.05
|22.97
|CHR
|43.02
|45(47)
|40.72
|27.22
|1/23
|1.09
|15.8
|CHR
|42.22
|-
|-
|-
|1/16
|1.18
|42.22
19.3
2
Mondol to Mahedi Hasan, 2 runs
19.2
6
Mondol to Mahedi Hasan, SIX runs
19.1
1
Mondol to Aamer Jamal, 1 run
end of over 1910 runs • 1 wicket
CHR: 125/4CRR: 6.57 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 9 from 6b
Aamer Jamal1 (1b)
Mahedi Hasan11 (7b 1x6)
Binura Fernando 4-0-24-1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 4-0-20-2
18.6
1
Fernando to Aamer Jamal, 1 run
18.5
W
Fernando to Mirza Baig, OUT
Mirza Baig c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Fernando 45 (47b 4x4 0x6 95m) SR: 95.74
18.4
1
Fernando to Mahedi Hasan, 1 run
18.3
•
Fernando to Mahedi Hasan, no run
18.2
2
Fernando to Mahedi Hasan, 2 runs
18.1
6
Fernando to Mahedi Hasan, SIX runs
end of over 184 runs • 1 wicket
CHR: 115/3CRR: 6.38 • RRR: 9.50 • Need 19 from 12b
Mahedi Hasan2 (3b)
Mirza Baig45 (46b 4x4)
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 4-0-20-2
Binura Fernando 3-0-14-0
17.6
1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mahedi Hasan, 1 run
17.5
1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mirza Baig, 1 run
17.4
1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mahedi Hasan, 1 run
17.3
•
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mahedi Hasan, no run
17.2
W
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Asif Ali, OUT
Asif Ali c Tanzid Hasan b Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 11 (8b 0x4 1x6 10m) SR: 137.5
17.1
1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mirza Baig, 1 run
end of over 1711 runs
CHR: 111/2CRR: 6.52 • RRR: 7.66 • Need 23 from 18b
Asif Ali11 (7b 1x6)
Mirza Baig43 (44b 4x4)
Binura Fernando 3-0-14-0
Hasan Murad 4-0-26-1
16.6
2
Fernando to Asif Ali, 2 runs
16.5
6
Fernando to Asif Ali, SIX runs
16.4
1
Fernando to Mirza Baig, 1 run
16.3
1
Fernando to Asif Ali, 1 run
16.2
•
Fernando to Asif Ali, no run
Best performances - batters
CHR
45 runs (47)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
9 runs
1 four0 six
Control
79%
RJW
41 runs (37)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
on drive
11 runs
0 four0 six
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
O
4
M
0
R
20
W
2
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
CHR
O
4
M
0
R
20
W
2
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Toss
|Chattogram Royals, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Chattogram Royals advanced
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Tanvir AhmedDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Win Probability
CHR 100%
RJWCHR100%50%100%
Over 20 • CHR 134/4Chattogram won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Chattogram Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|45
|47
|caught
|30
|38
|caught
|20
|14
|caught
|11
|8
|not out
|19
|9
|not out
|2
|2
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|134(4 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
