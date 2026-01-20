Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

Rajshahi vs Chattogram, Qualifier 1 at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Qualifier 1 (N), Mirpur, January 20, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Rajshahi Warriors FlagRajshahi Warriors
133
Chattogram Royals FlagChattogram Royals
(19.3/20 ov, T:134) 134/4

Chattogram won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
19* (9) & 2/20
mahedi-hasan
Cricinfo's MVP
92.64 ptsImpact List
abdul-gaffar-saqlain
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
25

Abdul Gaffar Saqlain and Ripon Mondol's 25-run partnership is RJW's highest for the 8th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 20 between Abdul Gaffar Saqlain and Ripon Mondol

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Rajshahi Warriors 133/10(20 overs)
Tanzid Hasan
41 (37)
Mahedi Hasan
2/20 (4)
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
32 (15)
Aamer Jamal
2/27 (3)
Chattogram Royals 134/4(19.3 overs)
Mirza Baig
45 (47)
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
2/20 (4)
Mohammad Naim
30 (38)
Binura Fernando
1/24 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
RJW92.6432(15)47.4349.522/202.6843.12
Mahedi Hasan
CHR88.919(9)23.8930.692/202.7458.21
Hasan Nawaz
CHR46.7320(14)22.1523.761/31.0522.97
Mirza Baig
CHR43.0245(47)40.7227.221/231.0915.8
Shoriful Islam
CHR42.22---1/161.1842.22
View full list
19.3
2
Mondol to Mahedi Hasan, 2 runs
19.2
6
Mondol to Mahedi Hasan, SIX runs
19.1
1
Mondol to Aamer Jamal, 1 run
end of over 1910 runs • 1 wicket
CHR: 125/4CRR: 6.57 RRR: 9.00 • Need 9 from 6b
Aamer Jamal1 (1b)
Mahedi Hasan11 (7b 1x6)
Binura Fernando 4-0-24-1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 4-0-20-2
18.6
1
Fernando to Aamer Jamal, 1 run
18.5
W
Fernando to Mirza Baig, OUT
Mirza Baig c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Fernando 45 (47b 4x4 0x6 95m) SR: 95.74
18.4
1
Fernando to Mahedi Hasan, 1 run
18.3
Fernando to Mahedi Hasan, no run
18.2
2
Fernando to Mahedi Hasan, 2 runs
18.1
6
Fernando to Mahedi Hasan, SIX runs
end of over 184 runs • 1 wicket
CHR: 115/3CRR: 6.38 RRR: 9.50 • Need 19 from 12b
Mahedi Hasan2 (3b)
Mirza Baig45 (46b 4x4)
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 4-0-20-2
Binura Fernando 3-0-14-0
17.6
1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mahedi Hasan, 1 run
17.5
1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mirza Baig, 1 run
17.4
1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mahedi Hasan, 1 run
17.3
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mahedi Hasan, no run
17.2
W
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Asif Ali, OUT
Asif Ali c Tanzid Hasan b Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 11 (8b 0x4 1x6 10m) SR: 137.5
17.1
1
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain to Mirza Baig, 1 run
end of over 1711 runs
CHR: 111/2CRR: 6.52 RRR: 7.66 • Need 23 from 18b
Asif Ali11 (7b 1x6)
Mirza Baig43 (44b 4x4)
Binura Fernando 3-0-14-0
Hasan Murad 4-0-26-1
16.6
2
Fernando to Asif Ali, 2 runs
16.5
6
Fernando to Asif Ali, SIX runs
16.4
1
Fernando to Mirza Baig, 1 run
16.3
1
Fernando to Asif Ali, 1 run
16.2
Fernando to Asif Ali, no run
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Mirza Baig
45 runs (47)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
9 runs
1 four0 six
Control
79%
Tanzid Hasan
41 runs (37)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
on drive
11 runs
0 four0 six
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
O
4
M
0
R
20
W
2
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Mahedi Hasan
O
4
M
0
R
20
W
2
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
TossChattogram Royals, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Chattogram
Mahedi Hasan
Series resultChattogram Royals advanced
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days20 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ruchira PalliyagurugeDRS
Bangladesh
Tanvir AhmedDRS
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sajedul Islam
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Morshed Ali Khan
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
Win Probability
CHR 100%
RJWCHR
100%50%100%RJW InningsCHR Innings

Over 20 • CHR 134/4

Chattogram won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Chattogram Innings
Player NameRB
Mirza Baig
caught4547
Mohammad Naim
caught3038
Hasan Nawaz
caught2014
Asif Ali
caught118
Mahedi Hasan
not out199
Aamer Jamal
not out22
Extras(b 1, lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
Total134(4 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RJW1082160.335
CHR1064120.497
RAR1064120.220
SYT1055100.373
DKA10376-0.381
NOE10284-1.038
Full Table