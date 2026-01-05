Matches (7)
Chattogram vs Rangpur, 14th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Sylhet, January 05, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Last five matches
Chattogram
W
L
W
W
Rangpur
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 13:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CHR4 M • 156 Runs • 52 Avg • 144.44 SR
CHR4 M • 27 Runs • 13.5 Avg • 180 SR
RAR7 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 130.98 SR
RAR4 M • 166 Runs • 55.33 Avg • 109.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CHR4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 16 SR
CHR4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 13 SR
RAR3 M • 11 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 6.45 SR
4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 12.85 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
CHR
RAR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|5 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
