Chattogram vs Rangpur, 14th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Sylhet, January 05, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Chattogram Royals FlagChattogram Royals

#1

Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders

#2

Today, 12:00 PM
4h:32m
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Chattogram RoyalsChattogram Royals
431061.517
2
Rangpur RidersRangpur Riders
431060.728
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Naim
4 M • 156 Runs • 52 Avg • 144.44 SR
Mahedi Hasan
4 M • 27 Runs • 13.5 Avg • 180 SR
KR Mayers
7 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 130.98 SR
DJ Malan
4 M • 166 Runs • 55.33 Avg • 109.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Tanvir Islam
4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 16 SR
Shoriful Islam
4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 13 SR
Faheem Ashraf
3 M • 11 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 6.45 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 12.85 SR
Squad
CHR
RAR
Player
Role
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Arafat Sunny 
Bowler
Cameron Delport 
Top order Batter
Niroshan Dickwella 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mahfijul Islam 
Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Naim 
Opening Batter
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Salman Hossain Emon 
Allrounder
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Shuvagata Hom 
Batting Allrounder
Paul Stirling 
Batting Allrounder
Sumon Khan 
Bowler
Tanvir Islam 
Bowler
Zahiduzzaman 
-
Ziaur Rahman 
Allrounder
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days5 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Tanvir Ahmed
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Morshed Ali Khan
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Salim Shahed
Bangladesh Premier League News

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies

All the highlights from the first week of the 2025-26 season of the Bangladesh Premier League

Chattogram dropped as venue for remainder of BPL season

Decision taken after BPL was postponed for two days following the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia

The positive vibes that keep Mohammad Nawaz coming back to the BPL

The Pakistan allrounder speaks of his enjoyment of the tournament, and working alongside Hannan Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim

'I want to finish matches at every level' - Pakistan's UAE import Usman Khan is World Cup ready

The keeper-batter speaks about the influence of Babar, Rizwan and Sarfaraz on his game, and Pakistan's preparations for the big tournament

BPL: December 30 games moved to January 4 following former PM Khaleda Zia's death

"The BPL Governing Council will issue a revised itinerary covering matches scheduled from 5 January 2026 onwards in due course," the board said

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CHR43161.517
RAR43160.728
RJW43160.145
SYT5234-0.452
DKA4132-0.754
NOE3030-1.393
