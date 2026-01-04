Matches (8)
Rangpur vs Dhaka, 12th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
12th Match (N), Sylhet, January 04, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Rangpur Riders • 155/5(20 overs)
51 (41)
2/35 (4)
38* (21)
1/20 (4)
Dhaka Capitals • 150/4(20 overs)
56* (38)
1/7 (2)
31 (22)
1/23 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|RAR
|89.87
|38(21)
|46.43
|57.31
|1/19
|1.3
|32.57
|DKA
|58.24
|56(38)
|59.2
|58.24
|-
|-
|-
|DKA
|54.68
|-
|-
|-
|2/35
|3.16
|54.68
|RAR
|51.42
|51(41)
|52.59
|51.42
|-
|-
|-
|RAR
|49.88
|-
|-
|-
|1/23
|1.55
|49.88
end of over 204 runs
DKA: 150/4CRR: 7.50
Sabbir Rahman12 (8b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Mithun56 (38b 6x4 1x6)
Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-23-1
Akif Javed 4-0-34-0
19.6
1
Mustafizur to Sabbir, 1 run
19.5
1
Mustafizur to Mithun, 1 run
19.4
1
Mustafizur to Sabbir, 1 run
19.3
•
Mustafizur to Sabbir, no run
19.2
•
Mustafizur to Sabbir, no run
19.1
1
Mustafizur to Mithun, 1 run
end of over 1913 runs
DKA: 146/4CRR: 7.68 • RRR: 10.00 • Need 10 from 6b
Sabbir Rahman10 (4b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Mithun54 (36b 6x4 1x6)
Akif Javed 4-0-34-0
Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-19-1
18.6
6
Akif Javed to Sabbir, SIX runs
18.5
•
Akif Javed to Sabbir, no run
18.4
1
Akif Javed to Mithun, 1 run
18.3
1lb
Akif Javed to Sabbir, 1 leg bye
18.2
4
Akif Javed to Sabbir, FOUR runs
18.1
1
Akif Javed to Mithun, 1 run
end of over 182 runs • 1 wicket
DKA: 133/4CRR: 7.38 • RRR: 11.50 • Need 23 from 12b
Mohammad Mithun52 (34b 6x4 1x6)
Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-19-1
Akif Javed 3-0-22-0
17.6
W
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, OUT
Shamim Hossain c Khushdil Shah b Mustafizur Rahman 11 (10b 0x4 1x6 16m) SR: 110
17.5
•
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, no run
17.4
•
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, no run
17.3
1
Mustafizur to Mithun, 1 run
17.2
1
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, 1 run
17.1
•
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, no run
end of over 1710 runs
DKA: 131/3CRR: 7.70 • RRR: 8.33 • Need 25 from 18b
Shamim Hossain10 (5b 1x6)
Mohammad Mithun51 (33b 6x4 1x6)
Akif Javed 3-0-22-0
Al Islam 4-0-38-1
16.6
1
Akif Javed to Shamim Hossain, 1 run
16.5
6
Akif Javed to Shamim Hossain, SIX runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
56 runs (38)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
slog sweep
8 runs
0 four1 six
Control
84%
RAR
51 runs (41)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
15 runs
1 four0 six
Control
80%
Best performances - bowlers
DKA
O
4
M
0
R
35
W
2
ECO
8.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
RAR
O
2
M
0
R
7
W
1
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Dhaka Capitals, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|4 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Tanvir AhmedDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Rangpur Riders 2, Dhaka Capitals 0
Win Probability
RAR 100%
RARDKA100%50%100%
Over 20 • DKA 150/4Rangpur won by 5 runs
Dhaka Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|31
|22
|caught
|20
|18
|caught
|15
|24
|not out
|56
|38
|caught
|11
|10
|not out
|12
|8
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 2)
|Total
|150(4 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>