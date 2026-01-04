Matches (8)
Rangpur vs Dhaka, 12th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
12th Match (N), Sylhet, January 04, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders

#2

155/5
Dhaka Capitals FlagDhaka Capitals

#5

(20 ov, T:156) 150/4

Rangpur won by 5 runs

Player Of The Match
51 (41)
mahmudullah
Cricinfo's MVP
89.87 ptsImpact List
khushdil-shah
13

Sabbir Rahman has broken the record for playing the most T20s (13) for DKA, going past Mustafizur

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Rangpur Riders 155/5(20 overs)
Mahmudullah
51 (41)
Ziaur Rahman
2/35 (4)
Khushdil Shah
38* (21)
Imad Wasim
1/20 (4)
Dhaka Capitals 150/4(20 overs)
Mohammad Mithun
56* (38)
Kyle Mayers
1/7 (2)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
31 (22)
Mustafizur Rahman
1/23 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Khushdil Shah
RAR89.8738(21)46.4357.311/191.332.57
Mohammad Mithun
DKA58.2456(38)59.258.24---
Ziaur Rahman
DKA54.68---2/353.1654.68
Mahmudullah
RAR51.4251(41)52.5951.42---
Mustafizur Rahman
RAR49.88---1/231.5549.88
View full list
end of over 204 runs
DKA: 150/4CRR: 7.50 
Sabbir Rahman12 (8b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Mithun56 (38b 6x4 1x6)
Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-23-1
Akif Javed 4-0-34-0
19.6
1
Mustafizur to Sabbir, 1 run
19.5
1
Mustafizur to Mithun, 1 run
19.4
1
Mustafizur to Sabbir, 1 run
19.3
Mustafizur to Sabbir, no run
19.2
Mustafizur to Sabbir, no run
19.1
1
Mustafizur to Mithun, 1 run
end of over 1913 runs
DKA: 146/4CRR: 7.68 RRR: 10.00 • Need 10 from 6b
Sabbir Rahman10 (4b 1x4 1x6)
Mohammad Mithun54 (36b 6x4 1x6)
Akif Javed 4-0-34-0
Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-19-1
18.6
6
Akif Javed to Sabbir, SIX runs
18.5
Akif Javed to Sabbir, no run
18.4
1
Akif Javed to Mithun, 1 run
18.3
1lb
Akif Javed to Sabbir, 1 leg bye
18.2
4
Akif Javed to Sabbir, FOUR runs
18.1
1
Akif Javed to Mithun, 1 run
end of over 182 runs • 1 wicket
DKA: 133/4CRR: 7.38 RRR: 11.50 • Need 23 from 12b
Mohammad Mithun52 (34b 6x4 1x6)
Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-19-1
Akif Javed 3-0-22-0
17.6
W
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, OUT
Shamim Hossain c Khushdil Shah b Mustafizur Rahman 11 (10b 0x4 1x6 16m) SR: 110
17.5
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, no run
17.4
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, no run
17.3
1
Mustafizur to Mithun, 1 run
17.2
1
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, 1 run
17.1
Mustafizur to Shamim Hossain, no run
end of over 1710 runs
DKA: 131/3CRR: 7.70 RRR: 8.33 • Need 25 from 18b
Shamim Hossain10 (5b 1x6)
Mohammad Mithun51 (33b 6x4 1x6)
Akif Javed 3-0-22-0
Al Islam 4-0-38-1
16.6
1
Akif Javed to Shamim Hossain, 1 run
16.5
6
Akif Javed to Shamim Hossain, SIX runs
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Mohammad Mithun
56 runs (38)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
slog sweep
8 runs
0 four1 six
Control
84%
Mahmudullah
51 runs (41)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
15 runs
1 four0 six
Control
80%
Best performances - bowlers
Ziaur Rahman
O
4
M
0
R
35
W
2
ECO
8.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
KR Mayers
O
2
M
0
R
7
W
1
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
TossDhaka Capitals, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Rangpur
Mahmudullah
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days4 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ruchira PalliyagurugeDRS
Bangladesh
Tanvir AhmedDRS
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Morshed Ali Khan
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Ali Arman
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Akhtar Ahmad
PointsRangpur Riders 2, Dhaka Capitals 0
Win Probability
RAR 100%
RARDKA
100%50%100%RAR InningsDKA Innings

Over 20 • DKA 150/4

Rangpur won by 5 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Dhaka Innings
Player NameRB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
caught3122
Abdullah Al Mamun
caught2018
Saif Hassan
caught1524
Mohammad Mithun
not out5638
Shamim Hossain
caught1110
Sabbir Rahman
not out128
Extras(lb 3, w 2)
Total150(4 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CHR43161.517
RAR43160.728
RJW43160.145
SYT5234-0.452
DKA4132-0.754
NOE3030-1.393
Full Table