Rajshahi vs Sylhet, 26th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (N), Mirpur, January 15, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Rajshahi Warriors FlagRajshahi Warriors
Sylhet Titans FlagSylhet Titans
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Rajshahi WarriorsRajshahi Warriors
8620120.367
3
Sylhet TitansSylhet Titans
9540100.449
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
8 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 142.43 SR
Tanzid Hasan
8 M • 166 Runs • 20.75 Avg • 126.71 SR
Parvez Hossain Emon
9 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 130.31 SR
Afif Hossain
9 M • 165 Runs • 18.33 Avg • 124.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Mondol
6 M • 13 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 11.07 SR
B Fernando
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 23.85 SR
Nasum Ahmed
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 17 SR
Khaled Ahmed
7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
RJW
SYT
Player
Role
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain 
Bowler
Akbar Ali 
Batter
Binura Fernando 
Bowler
Hasan Murad 
Bowler
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
Sandeep Lamichhane 
Bowler
Md Rubel 
-
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto 
Top order Batter
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Robiul Haque 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Shakhir Hossain 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Wasi Siddiquee 
Bowling Allrounder
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days15 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

How Nabi and his son Eisakhil prepared to play a BPL match together

"I have been waiting for a long time to play together with him," says former Afghanistan captain

How Nabi and his son Eisakhil prepared to play a BPL match together

Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league

The pair batted added 53 off 30 for the fourth wicket with Eisakhil scoring 92 in Noakhil's first win of the BPL

Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league

BCB's integrity unit finds 'credible suspicion' during BPL

It has questioned players and seized mobile phones of franchise officials but hasn't found anyone guilty so far

BCB's integrity unit finds 'credible suspicion' during BPL

BPL round-up: Mustafizur and Nasum sizzle, Nasir rolls back the years

After 20 games of the BPL 2025-26 season, Dhaka Capitals are struggling to keep pace, while Noakhali Express look down and out

BPL round-up: Mustafizur and Nasum sizzle, Nasir rolls back the years

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies

All the highlights from the first week of the 2025-26 season of the Bangladesh Premier League

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies
Bangladesh Premier League

