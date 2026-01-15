Matches (13)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (1)
Rajshahi vs Sylhet, 26th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match (N), Mirpur, January 15, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
SYT Win & Bat
SYT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rajshahi
W
W
L
W
W
Sylhet
L
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 142.43 SR
RJW8 M • 166 Runs • 20.75 Avg • 126.71 SR
9 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 130.31 SR
SYT9 M • 165 Runs • 18.33 Avg • 124.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RJW6 M • 13 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 11.07 SR
RJW7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 23.85 SR
SYT9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 17 SR
SYT7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
RJW
SYT
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
How Nabi and his son Eisakhil prepared to play a BPL match together
"I have been waiting for a long time to play together with him," says former Afghanistan captain
Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league
The pair batted added 53 off 30 for the fourth wicket with Eisakhil scoring 92 in Noakhali's first win of the BPL
BCB's integrity unit finds 'credible suspicion' during BPL
It has questioned players and seized mobile phones of franchise officials but hasn't found anyone guilty so far
BPL round-up: Mustafizur and Nasum sizzle, Nasir rolls back the years
After 20 games of the BPL 2025-26 season, Dhaka Capitals are struggling to keep pace, while Noakhali Express look down and out