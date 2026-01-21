Fernando, Williamson, Neesham power Rajshahi Warriors into BPL final

Rajshahi Warriors 165 for 9 (Williamson 45*, Neesham 44, Irshad 3-23) beat Sylhet Titans 153 for 8 (Parvez 48, Billings 37, Fernando 4-19) by 12 runs

Williamson, who joined the side before the match, rode out Rajshahi's batting collapse in the middle overs with an unbeaten 45 off 38 balls. Rajshahi had slipped from 79 for 2 to 80 for 5 in the space of six balls, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz removing Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim off successive deliveries.

Williamson then added 77 runs for the sixth wicket with his compatriot Neesham, who hit two sixes and four fours in his 26-ball 44. Williamson struck one four and two sixes in his 38-ball stay. Earlier, openers Sahibzada Farhan and Tanzid Hasan got Rajshahi to a strong start.

Sylhet's Salman Irshad finished with three wickets, while captain Miraz and Nasum Ahmed took two each, as Rajshahi posted 165 for 9 after 20 overs.

In the chase, Fernando bowled a superb opening spell, taking two wickets for three runs in his first two overs. Parvez Hossain Emon and Sam Billings then added 69 runs for the third wicket. Parvez struck five fours and two sixes in his 48 off 34 balls, but once Rajshahi came back into the game after they broke the stand. Emon was run out in the 11th over, while Billings was caught in the 14th by Farhan, who took five catches on the day, after which Rajshahi walked back into the game.