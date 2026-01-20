Matches (30)
Rangpur vs Sylhet, Eliminator at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Eliminator, Mirpur, January 20, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
111/9
Sylhet Titans FlagSylhet Titans
(20 ov, T:112) 112/7

Sylhet won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/14
khaled-ahmed
Cricinfo's MVP
103.77 ptsImpact List
khaled-ahmed
Scorecard summary
Rangpur Riders 111/9(20 overs)
Mahmudullah
33 (26)
Khaled Ahmed
4/14 (4)
Khushdil Shah
30 (19)
Nasum Ahmed
2/12 (4)
Sylhet Titans 112/7(20 overs)
Sam Billings
29 (40)
Al Islam
2/18 (4)
Parvez Hossain Emon
18 (12)
Mustafizur Rahman
2/20 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Khaled Ahmed
SYT103.771(1)0.960.694/145.31103.07
Khushdil Shah
RAR76.4830(19)39.9850.671/211.3125.81
Chris Woakes
SYT66.110(4)14.8620.762/152.145.34
Al Islam
RAR64.574(5)3.652.832/182.8361.74
Mahmudullah
RAR51.633(26)42.7151.6---
end of over 209 runs • 1 wicket
SYT: 112/7CRR: 5.60 
Chris Woakes10 (4b 1x6)
Khaled Ahmed1 (1b)
Faheem Ashraf 4-0-28-1
Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-20-2
19.6
6
Faheem to Woakes, SIX runs
19.5
1
Faheem to Khaled, 1 run
19.4
W
Faheem to Moeen Ali, OUT
Moeen Ali c Al Islam b Faheem Ashraf 5 (9b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 55.55
19.3
Faheem to Moeen Ali, no run
19.2
Faheem to Moeen Ali, no run
19.1
2
Faheem to Moeen Ali, 2 runs
end of over 196 runs • 1 wicket
SYT: 103/6CRR: 5.42 RRR: 9.00 • Need 9 from 6b
Moeen Ali3 (5b)
Chris Woakes4 (3b)
Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-20-2
Al Islam 4-0-18-2
18.6
1
Mustafizur to Moeen Ali, 1 run
18.5
1
Mustafizur to Woakes, 1 run
18.4
2
Mustafizur to Woakes, 2 runs
18.3
1
Mustafizur to Moeen Ali, 1 run
18.2
1
Mustafizur to Woakes, 1 run
18.1
W
Mustafizur to Billings, OUT
Sam Billings c Towhid Hridoy b Mustafizur Rahman 29 (40b 0x4 1x6 60m) SR: 72.5
end of over 183 runs
SYT: 97/5CRR: 5.38 RRR: 7.50 • Need 15 from 12b
Moeen Ali1 (3b)
Sam Billings29 (39b 1x6)
Al Islam 4-0-18-2
Khushdil Shah 4-0-21-1
17.6
Al Islam to Moeen Ali, no run
17.5
1
Al Islam to Billings, 1 run
17.4
Al Islam to Billings, no run
17.3
1
Al Islam to Moeen Ali, 1 run
17.2
Al Islam to Moeen Ali, no run
17.1
1
Al Islam to Billings, 1 run
end of over 179 runs • 1 wicket
SYT: 94/5CRR: 5.52 RRR: 6.00 • Need 18 from 18b
Sam Billings27 (36b 1x6)
Khushdil Shah 4-0-21-1
Nahid Rana 4-0-21-1
16.6
W
Khushdil to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, OUT
Mehidy Hasan Miraz st †Nurul Hasan b Khushdil Shah 18 (23b 1x4 0x6 46m) SR: 78.26
16.5
1
Khushdil to Billings, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Mahmudullah
33 runs (26)
2 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
flick
11 runs
0 four1 six
Control
73%
Khushdil Shah
30 runs (19)
0 four3 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
14 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
95%
Best performances - bowlers
Khaled Ahmed
O
4
M
0
R
14
W
4
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Nasum Ahmed
O
4
M
0
R
12
W
2
ECO
3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
TossSylhet Titans, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Sylhet
Khaled Ahmed
Series resultSylhet Titans advanced
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days20 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Muhammad Kamruzzaman
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Ali Arman
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Akhtar Ahmad
Win Probability
SYT 100%
RARSYT
100%50%100%RAR InningsSYT Innings

Over 20 • SYT 112/7

Moeen Ali c Al Islam b Faheem Ashraf 5 (9b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 55.55
W
Sylhet won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Sylhet Innings
Player NameRB
Towfiq Khan
caught24
Parvez Hossain Emon
caught1812
Ariful Islam
caught1718
Afif Hossain
bowled39
SW Billings
caught2940
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
stumped1823
MM Ali
caught59
CR Woakes
not out104
Khaled Ahmed
not out11
Extras(b 1, lb 3, w 5)
Total112(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RJW1082160.335
CHR1064120.497
RAR1064120.220
SYT1055100.373
DKA10376-0.381
NOE10284-1.038
Full Table