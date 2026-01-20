Matches (30)
Rangpur vs Sylhet, Eliminator at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
Eliminator, Mirpur, January 20, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
111/9
(20 ov, T:112) 112/7
Sylhet won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Rangpur Riders • 111/9(20 overs)
33 (26)
4/14 (4)
30 (19)
2/12 (4)
Sylhet Titans • 112/7(20 overs)
29 (40)
2/18 (4)
18 (12)
2/20 (4)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SYT
|103.77
|1(1)
|0.96
|0.69
|4/14
|5.31
|103.07
|RAR
|76.48
|30(19)
|39.98
|50.67
|1/21
|1.31
|25.81
|SYT
|66.1
|10(4)
|14.86
|20.76
|2/15
|2.1
|45.34
|RAR
|64.57
|4(5)
|3.65
|2.83
|2/18
|2.83
|61.74
|RAR
|51.6
|33(26)
|42.71
|51.6
|-
|-
|-
end of over 209 runs • 1 wicket
SYT: 112/7CRR: 5.60
Chris Woakes10 (4b 1x6)
Khaled Ahmed1 (1b)
Faheem Ashraf 4-0-28-1
Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-20-2
19.6
6
Faheem to Woakes, SIX runs
19.5
1
Faheem to Khaled, 1 run
19.4
W
Faheem to Moeen Ali, OUT
Moeen Ali c Al Islam b Faheem Ashraf 5 (9b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 55.55
19.3
•
Faheem to Moeen Ali, no run
19.2
•
Faheem to Moeen Ali, no run
19.1
2
Faheem to Moeen Ali, 2 runs
end of over 196 runs • 1 wicket
SYT: 103/6CRR: 5.42 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 9 from 6b
Moeen Ali3 (5b)
Chris Woakes4 (3b)
Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-20-2
Al Islam 4-0-18-2
18.6
1
Mustafizur to Moeen Ali, 1 run
18.5
1
Mustafizur to Woakes, 1 run
18.4
2
Mustafizur to Woakes, 2 runs
18.3
1
Mustafizur to Moeen Ali, 1 run
18.2
1
Mustafizur to Woakes, 1 run
18.1
W
Mustafizur to Billings, OUT
Sam Billings c Towhid Hridoy b Mustafizur Rahman 29 (40b 0x4 1x6 60m) SR: 72.5
end of over 183 runs
SYT: 97/5CRR: 5.38 • RRR: 7.50 • Need 15 from 12b
Moeen Ali1 (3b)
Sam Billings29 (39b 1x6)
Al Islam 4-0-18-2
Khushdil Shah 4-0-21-1
17.6
•
Al Islam to Moeen Ali, no run
17.5
1
Al Islam to Billings, 1 run
17.4
•
Al Islam to Billings, no run
17.3
1
Al Islam to Moeen Ali, 1 run
17.2
•
Al Islam to Moeen Ali, no run
17.1
1
Al Islam to Billings, 1 run
end of over 179 runs • 1 wicket
SYT: 94/5CRR: 5.52 • RRR: 6.00 • Need 18 from 18b
Sam Billings27 (36b 1x6)
Khushdil Shah 4-0-21-1
Nahid Rana 4-0-21-1
16.6
W
Khushdil to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, OUT
Mehidy Hasan Miraz st †Nurul Hasan b Khushdil Shah 18 (23b 1x4 0x6 46m) SR: 78.26
16.5
1
Khushdil to Billings, 1 run
RAR
33 runs (26)
2 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
flick
11 runs
0 four1 six
Control
73%
30 runs (19)
0 four3 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
14 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
95%
SYT
O
4
M
0
R
14
W
4
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
SYT
O
4
M
0
R
12
W
2
ECO
3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Toss
|Sylhet Titans, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Sylhet Titans advanced
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
SYT 100%
RARSYT100%50%100%
Over 20 • SYT 112/7
Moeen Ali c Al Islam b Faheem Ashraf 5 (9b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 55.55Sylhet won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
W
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|2
|4
|caught
|18
|12
|caught
|17
|18
|bowled
|3
|9
|caught
|29
|40
|stumped
|18
|23
|caught
|5
|9
|not out
|10
|4
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 3, w 5)
|Total
|112(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>