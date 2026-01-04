Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)

Sylhet vs Chattogram, 11th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
11th Match, Sylhet, January 04, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Sylhet Titans FlagSylhet Titans

#4

126/7
Chattogram Royals FlagChattogram Royals

#1

(16/20 ov, T:127) 130/1

Chattogram won by 9 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
52 (37)
mohammad-naim
Cricinfo's MVP
63.15 ptsImpact List
adam-rossington
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
SYT Win & Bat
45%
CHR Win & Bat
16%
SYT Win & Bowl
22%
CHR Win & Bowl
18%
1.3K votes
34

Rahatul and Azmatullah's 34-run partnership is SYT's highest for the 7th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 1 between Nasum Ahmed and Ethan Brookes

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Sylhet Titans 126/7(20 overs)
Azmatullah Omarzai
44 (41)
Mahedi Hasan
2/18 (4)
Rahatul Ferdous
17* (19)
Mirza Baig
2/24 (2.4)
Chattogram Royals 130/1(16 overs)
Adam Rossington
73* (53)
Rahatul Ferdous
1/29 (3)
Mohammad Naim
52 (37)
Nasum Ahmed
0/19 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Adam Rossington
CHR63.1573(53)74.6463.15---
Mahedi Hasan
CHR52.39---2/182.3852.39
Mohammad Naim
CHR48.9352(37)55.0948.93---
Azmatullah Omarzai
SYT36.1344(41)48.9847.960/160- 11.84
Nasum Ahmed
SYT34.2113(6)18.1723.660/19010.55
View full list
end of over 1610 runs
CHR: 130/1CRR: 8.12 
Adam Rossington73 (53b 8x4 2x6)
Shadman Islam3 (6b)
Rahatul Ferdous 3-0-29-1
Ethan Brookes 1-0-5-0
15.6
4
Rahatul to Rossington, FOUR runs
15.5
2
Rahatul to Rossington, 2 runs
15.4
2
Rahatul to Rossington, 2 runs
15.3
1
Rahatul to Shadman, 1 run
15.2
Rahatul to Shadman, no run
15.1
1
Rahatul to Rossington, 1 run
end of over 155 runs
CHR: 120/1CRR: 8.00 RRR: 1.40 • Need 7 from 30b
Adam Rossington64 (49b 7x4 2x6)
Shadman Islam2 (4b)
Ethan Brookes 1-0-5-0
Rahatul Ferdous 2-0-19-1
14.6
1
Brookes to Rossington, 1 run
14.5
1
Brookes to Shadman, 1 run
14.4
1
Brookes to Rossington, 1 run
14.3
Brookes to Rossington, no run
14.2
1
Brookes to Shadman, 1 run
14.1
1
Brookes to Rossington, 1 run
end of over 142 runs • 1 wicket
CHR: 115/1CRR: 8.21 RRR: 2.00 • Need 12 from 36b
Shadman Islam0 (2b)
Adam Rossington61 (45b 7x4 2x6)
Rahatul Ferdous 2-0-19-1
Nasum Ahmed 4-0-19-0
13.6
Rahatul to Shadman, no run
13.5
Rahatul to Shadman, no run
13.4
W
Rahatul to Mohammad Naim, OUT
Mohammad Naim c Khaled Ahmed b Rahatul Ferdous 52 (37b 4x4 3x6 57m) SR: 140.54
13.3
1
Rahatul to Rossington, 1 run
13.2
1
Rahatul to Mohammad Naim, 1 run
13.1
Rahatul to Mohammad Naim, no run
end of over 133 runs
CHR: 113/0CRR: 8.69 RRR: 2.00 • Need 14 from 42b
Adam Rossington60 (44b 7x4 2x6)
Mohammad Naim51 (34b 4x4 3x6)
Nasum Ahmed 4-0-19-0
Khaled Ahmed 2-0-23-0
12.6
Nasum to Rossington, no run
12.5
Nasum to Rossington, no run
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AM Rossington
73 runs (53)
8 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
flick
18 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
87%
Mohammad Naim
52 runs (37)
4 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cut shot
10 runs
1 four0 six
Control
86%
Best performances - bowlers
Mahedi Hasan
O
4
M
0
R
18
W
2
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
Mirza Baig
O
2.4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
TossChattogram Royals, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Chattogram
Mohammad Naim
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days4 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Gazi SohelDRS
Bangladesh
Sajedul IslamDRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Muhammad Kamruzzaman
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Salim Shahed
PointsChattogram Royals 2, Sylhet Titans 0
Win Probability
CHR 100%
SYTCHR
100%50%100%SYT InningsCHR Innings

Over 16 • CHR 130/1

Chattogram won by 9 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Bangladesh Premier League News

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies

All the highlights from the first week of the 2025-26 season of the Bangladesh Premier League

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies

Chattogram dropped as venue for remainder of BPL season

Decision taken after BPL was postponed for two days following the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia

Chattogram dropped as venue for remainder of BPL season

The positive vibes that keep Mohammad Nawaz coming back to the BPL

The Pakistan allrounder speaks of his enjoyment of the tournament, and working alongside Hannan Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim

The positive vibes that keep Mohammad Nawaz coming back to the BPL

'I want to finish matches at every level' - Pakistan's UAE import Usman Khan is World Cup ready

The keeper-batter speaks about the influence of Babar, Rizwan and Sarfaraz on his game, and Pakistan's preparations for the big tournament

'I want to finish matches at every level' - Pakistan's UAE import Usman Khan is World Cup ready

BPL: December 30 games moved to January 4 following former PM Khaleda Zia's death

"The BPL Governing Council will issue a revised itinerary covering matches scheduled from 5 January 2026 onwards in due course," the board said

BPL: December 30 games moved to January 4 following former PM Khaleda Zia's death
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Chattogram Innings
Player NameRB
Mohammad Naim
caught5237
AM Rossington
not out7353
Shadman Islam
not out36
Extras(w 2)
Total130(1 wkt; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CHR43161.517
RAR43160.728
RJW43160.145
SYT5234-0.452
DKA4132-0.754
NOE3030-1.393
Full Table