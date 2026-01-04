Matches (8)
Sylhet vs Chattogram, 11th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
11th Match, Sylhet, January 04, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
126/7
(16/20 ov, T:127) 130/1
Chattogram won by 9 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)
Rahatul and Azmatullah's 34-run partnership is SYT's highest for the 7th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 1 between Nasum Ahmed and Ethan Brookes
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Sylhet Titans • 126/7(20 overs)
44 (41)
2/18 (4)
17* (19)
2/24 (2.4)
Chattogram Royals • 130/1(16 overs)
73* (53)
1/29 (3)
52 (37)
0/19 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|CHR
|63.15
|73(53)
|74.64
|63.15
|-
|-
|-
|CHR
|52.39
|-
|-
|-
|2/18
|2.38
|52.39
|CHR
|48.93
|52(37)
|55.09
|48.93
|-
|-
|-
|SYT
|36.13
|44(41)
|48.98
|47.96
|0/16
|0
|- 11.84
|SYT
|34.21
|13(6)
|18.17
|23.66
|0/19
|0
|10.55
end of over 1610 runs
CHR: 130/1CRR: 8.12
Adam Rossington73 (53b 8x4 2x6)
Shadman Islam3 (6b)
Rahatul Ferdous 3-0-29-1
Ethan Brookes 1-0-5-0
15.6
4
Rahatul to Rossington, FOUR runs
15.5
2
Rahatul to Rossington, 2 runs
15.4
2
Rahatul to Rossington, 2 runs
15.3
1
Rahatul to Shadman, 1 run
15.2
•
Rahatul to Shadman, no run
15.1
1
Rahatul to Rossington, 1 run
end of over 155 runs
CHR: 120/1CRR: 8.00 • RRR: 1.40 • Need 7 from 30b
Adam Rossington64 (49b 7x4 2x6)
Shadman Islam2 (4b)
Ethan Brookes 1-0-5-0
Rahatul Ferdous 2-0-19-1
14.6
1
Brookes to Rossington, 1 run
14.5
1
Brookes to Shadman, 1 run
14.4
1
Brookes to Rossington, 1 run
14.3
•
Brookes to Rossington, no run
14.2
1
Brookes to Shadman, 1 run
14.1
1
Brookes to Rossington, 1 run
end of over 142 runs • 1 wicket
CHR: 115/1CRR: 8.21 • RRR: 2.00 • Need 12 from 36b
Shadman Islam0 (2b)
Adam Rossington61 (45b 7x4 2x6)
Rahatul Ferdous 2-0-19-1
Nasum Ahmed 4-0-19-0
13.6
•
Rahatul to Shadman, no run
13.5
•
Rahatul to Shadman, no run
13.4
W
Rahatul to Mohammad Naim, OUT
Mohammad Naim c Khaled Ahmed b Rahatul Ferdous 52 (37b 4x4 3x6 57m) SR: 140.54
13.3
1
Rahatul to Rossington, 1 run
13.2
1
Rahatul to Mohammad Naim, 1 run
13.1
•
Rahatul to Mohammad Naim, no run
end of over 133 runs
CHR: 113/0CRR: 8.69 • RRR: 2.00 • Need 14 from 42b
Adam Rossington60 (44b 7x4 2x6)
Mohammad Naim51 (34b 4x4 3x6)
Nasum Ahmed 4-0-19-0
Khaled Ahmed 2-0-23-0
12.6
•
Nasum to Rossington, no run
12.5
•
Nasum to Rossington, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
73 runs (53)
8 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
flick
18 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
87%
52 runs (37)
4 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cut shot
10 runs
1 four0 six
Control
86%
Best performances - bowlers
CHR
O
4
M
0
R
18
W
2
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
CHR
O
2.4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Chattogram Royals, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|4 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Gazi SohelDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Chattogram Royals 2, Sylhet Titans 0
Win Probability
CHR 100%
SYTCHR100%50%100%
Over 16 • CHR 130/1Chattogram won by 9 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Chattogram Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|52
|37
|not out
|73
|53
|not out
|3
|6
|Extras
|(w 2)
|Total
|130(1 wkt; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>