Noakhali vs Sylhet, 13th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Live
13th Match, Sylhet, January 05, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Noakhali chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 6.00
forecasterLive Forecast:NOE 149
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Mahidul Islam Ankon* 
(rhb)
02000.000 (2b)0 (2b)
Mohammad Nabi 
(rhb)
02000.000 (0b)0 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Khaled Ahmed 
(rmf)
1.401016.006200.4 - 0 - 0 - 1
Nasum Ahmed 
(sla)
10414.005101 - 0 - 4 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
8812766322.39
47467338921.31
MatWktsBBIAve
911144/1922.06
1471244/1026.81
Partnership: 0 Run, 2 B Last BatHabibur Rahman Sohan 18 (16b) FOW28/3 (4.2 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Noakhali Express - 2 of 2, Sylhet Titans - 2 of 2
Record24

Soumya Sarkar and Habibur Rahman Sohan's 24-run partnership is NOE's highest for the 1st wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 23 between Maaz Sadaqat and Habibur Rahman Sohan
W
4th
W
4
W
3rd
6
6
2nd
4
1
4
1
1st
1
1
Match centre Ground time: 13:29
4.4
Khaled to Mahidul Islam Ankon, no run
4.3
Khaled to Mahidul Islam Ankon, no run
4.2
W
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, OUT
Habibur Rahman Sohan c Nasum Ahmed b Khaled Ahmed 18 (16b 1x4 2x6) SR: 112.5
4.1
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
end of over 44 runs • 2 wickets
NOE: 28/2CRR: 7.00 
Mohammad Nabi0 (2b)
Habibur Rahman Sohan18 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Nasum Ahmed 1-0-4-1
Mohammad Amir 2-0-14-0
3.6
Nasum to M Nabi, no run
3.5
Nasum to M Nabi, no run
3.4
W
Nasum to Munim Shahriar, OUT
Munim Shahriar run out (Ali/†Parvez Hossain Emon) 4 (3b 1x4 0x6) SR: 133.33
3.3
4
Nasum to Munim Shahriar, FOUR runs
3.2
Nasum to Munim Shahriar, no run
3.1
W
Nasum to Soumya, OUT
Soumya Sarkar c Brookes b Nasum Ahmed 6 (5b 1x4 0x6) SR: 120
end of over 312 runs
NOE: 24/0CRR: 8.00 
Habibur Rahman Sohan18 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Soumya Sarkar6 (4b 1x4)
Mohammad Amir 2-0-14-0
Khaled Ahmed 1-0-10-0
2.6
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
2.5
6
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, SIX runs
2.4
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
2.3
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
2.2
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
2.1
6
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, SIX runs
end of over 210 runs
NOE: 12/0CRR: 6.00 
Soumya Sarkar6 (4b 1x4)
Habibur Rahman Sohan6 (8b 1x4)
Khaled Ahmed 1-0-10-0
Mohammad Amir 1-0-2-0
1.6
4
Khaled to Soumya, FOUR runs
1.5
1
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, 1 run
1.4
4
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, FOUR runs
1.3
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
Worm
Noakhali
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Mahidul Islam Ankon
0 run (2)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
50%
Mohammad Nabi
0 run (2)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
100%
Current bowlers
Khaled Ahmed
O
1.4
M
0
R
10
W
1
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Nasum Ahmed
O
1
M
0
R
4
W
1
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoNoakhali Express
Soumya SarkarHabibur Rahman Sohan
6 (5)
24 (19)
18 (14)
Munim ShahriarHabibur Rahman Sohan
4 (3)
4 (3)
0 (0)
Mohammad NabiHabibur Rahman Sohan
0 (2)
0 (4)
0 (2)
Mohammad NabiMahidul Islam Ankon
0 (0)
0* (2)
0 (2)
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
TossNoakhali Express, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days5 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ruchira PalliyagurugeDRS
Bangladesh
SharfuddoulaDRS
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sajedul Islam
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Ali Arman
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Akhtar Ahmad
Win Probability
SYT 60.03%
NOESYT
100%50%100%NOE InningsSYT Innings

Current Over 5 • NOE 28/3

Habibur Rahman Sohan c Nasum Ahmed b Khaled Ahmed 18 (16b 1x4 2x6) SR: 112.5
W
Live Forecast: NOE 149
Powered by Smart Stats
Scoring Breakdown
NoakhaliNoakhali
SylhetSylhet
28/3
Power Play
-
2
Sixes
-
3
Fours
-
24
Runs In Boundaries
-
68%
Dot balls
-
0
Runs In Extras
-
Bangladesh Premier League News

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies

All the highlights from the first week of the 2025-26 season of the Bangladesh Premier League

BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies

Chattogram dropped as venue for remainder of BPL season

Decision taken after BPL was postponed for two days following the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia

Chattogram dropped as venue for remainder of BPL season

The positive vibes that keep Mohammad Nawaz coming back to the BPL

The Pakistan allrounder speaks of his enjoyment of the tournament, and working alongside Hannan Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim

The positive vibes that keep Mohammad Nawaz coming back to the BPL

'I want to finish matches at every level' - Pakistan's UAE import Usman Khan is World Cup ready

The keeper-batter speaks about the influence of Babar, Rizwan and Sarfaraz on his game, and Pakistan's preparations for the big tournament

'I want to finish matches at every level' - Pakistan's UAE import Usman Khan is World Cup ready

BPL: December 30 games moved to January 4 following former PM Khaleda Zia's death

"The BPL Governing Council will issue a revised itinerary covering matches scheduled from 5 January 2026 onwards in due course," the board said

BPL: December 30 games moved to January 4 following former PM Khaleda Zia's death
Noakhali Innings
Player NameRB
Habibur Rahman Sohan
caught1816
Soumya Sarkar
caught65
Munim Shahriar
run out43
Mohammad Nabi
not out02
Mahidul Islam Ankon
not out02
Total28(3 wkts; 4.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CHR43161.517
RAR43160.728
RJW43160.145
SYT5234-0.452
DKA4132-0.754
NOE3030-1.393
Full Table