Matches (7)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
BPL (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)
Noakhali vs Sylhet, 13th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Live
13th Match, Sylhet, January 05, 2026, Bangladesh Premier League
Current RR: 6.00
Live Forecast:NOE 149
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (2b)
|0 (2b)
(rhb)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|1.4
|0
|10
|1
|6.00
|6
|2
|0
|0.4 - 0 - 0 - 1
(sla)
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4.00
|5
|1
|0
|1 - 0 - 4 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|88
|1276
|63
|22.39
|474
|6733
|89
|21.31
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|91
|114
|4/19
|22.06
|147
|124
|4/10
|26.81
Partnership: 0 Run, 2 B • Last Bat: Habibur Rahman Sohan 18 (16b) • FOW: 28/3 (4.2 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Noakhali Express - 2 of 2, Sylhet Titans - 2 of 2DRS
Record24Soumya Sarkar and Habibur Rahman Sohan's 24-run partnership is NOE's highest for the 1st wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 23 between Maaz Sadaqat and Habibur Rahman Sohan
Match centre Ground time: 13:29
4.4
•
Khaled to Mahidul Islam Ankon, no run
4.3
•
Khaled to Mahidul Islam Ankon, no run
4.2
W
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, OUT
Habibur Rahman Sohan c Nasum Ahmed b Khaled Ahmed 18 (16b 1x4 2x6) SR: 112.5
4.1
•
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
end of over 44 runs • 2 wickets
NOE: 28/2CRR: 7.00
Mohammad Nabi0 (2b)
Habibur Rahman Sohan18 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Nasum Ahmed 1-0-4-1
Mohammad Amir 2-0-14-0
3.6
•
Nasum to M Nabi, no run
3.5
•
Nasum to M Nabi, no run
3.4
W
Nasum to Munim Shahriar, OUT
Munim Shahriar run out (Ali/†Parvez Hossain Emon) 4 (3b 1x4 0x6) SR: 133.33
3.3
4
Nasum to Munim Shahriar, FOUR runs
3.2
•
Nasum to Munim Shahriar, no run
3.1
W
Nasum to Soumya, OUT
Soumya Sarkar c Brookes b Nasum Ahmed 6 (5b 1x4 0x6) SR: 120
end of over 312 runs
NOE: 24/0CRR: 8.00
Habibur Rahman Sohan18 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Soumya Sarkar6 (4b 1x4)
Mohammad Amir 2-0-14-0
Khaled Ahmed 1-0-10-0
2.6
•
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
2.5
6
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, SIX runs
2.4
•
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
2.3
•
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
2.2
•
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
2.1
6
Amir to Habibur Rahman Sohan, SIX runs
end of over 210 runs
NOE: 12/0CRR: 6.00
Soumya Sarkar6 (4b 1x4)
Habibur Rahman Sohan6 (8b 1x4)
Khaled Ahmed 1-0-10-0
Mohammad Amir 1-0-2-0
1.6
4
Khaled to Soumya, FOUR runs
1.5
1
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, 1 run
1.4
4
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, FOUR runs
1.3
•
Khaled to Habibur Rahman Sohan, no run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Noakhali
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
0 run (2)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
50%
0 run (2)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
100%
Current bowlers
O
1.4
M
0
R
10
W
1
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
O
1
M
0
R
4
W
1
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Noakhali Express
Soumya SarkarHabibur Rahman Sohan
6 (5)
18 (14)
24 (19)
Munim ShahriarHabibur Rahman Sohan
4 (3)
0 (0)
4 (3)
Mohammad NabiHabibur Rahman Sohan
0 (2)
0 (2)
0 (4)
Mohammad NabiMahidul Islam Ankon
0 (0)
0 (2)
0* (2)
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Noakhali Express, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|5 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
SharfuddoulaDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Win Probability
SYT 60.03%
NOESYT100%50%100%
Current Over 5 • NOE 28/3
Habibur Rahman Sohan c Nasum Ahmed b Khaled Ahmed 18 (16b 1x4 2x6) SR: 112.5Live Forecast: NOE 149
W
Powered by Smart Stats
Scoring Breakdown
Noakhali
Sylhet
28/3
Power Play
-
2
Sixes
-
3
Fours
-
24
Runs In Boundaries
-
68%
Dot balls
-
0
Runs In Extras
-
Bangladesh Premier League News
BPL round-up: Shanto's form, Ripon's Super Over heroics, and familiar controversies
All the highlights from the first week of the 2025-26 season of the Bangladesh Premier League
Chattogram dropped as venue for remainder of BPL season
Decision taken after BPL was postponed for two days following the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia
The positive vibes that keep Mohammad Nawaz coming back to the BPL
The Pakistan allrounder speaks of his enjoyment of the tournament, and working alongside Hannan Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim
'I want to finish matches at every level' - Pakistan's UAE import Usman Khan is World Cup ready
The keeper-batter speaks about the influence of Babar, Rizwan and Sarfaraz on his game, and Pakistan's preparations for the big tournament
Noakhali Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|16
|caught
|6
|5
|run out
|4
|3
|not out
|0
|2
|not out
|0
|2
|Total
|28(3 wkts; 4.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>