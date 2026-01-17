Wadia and Shamsi skittle poor Renegades as Strikers finish strongly

Adelaide Strikers 100 for 2 beat Melbourne Renegades 99 (Shamsi 4-15) by eight wickets

Spinners did most of the damage for Strikers, who skittled the visitors for just 99 in 16.5 overs in Saturday's dead rubber at Adelaide Oval.

Tabraiz Shamsi (4-15), Lloyd Pope (2-23) and Wadia (2-11) took eight wickets between them. Only Renegades captain Will Sutherland provided any significant resistance, hitting a personal season-best 38 off 28 deliveries.

But the skipper couldn't prevent the Renegades being bowled out for less than 100 for the seventh time in franchise history.

"The batting was not up to standard - not professional standard - that's all you can say," Australian cricket great Mark Waugh said in Kayo Sports' commentary.

"All those batsmen who got out today will be very disappointed with their shots. Maybe there was some good deception with the wrist spinners, but not good enough with the bat, the Renegades."

Strikers made light work of the run-chase, reaching the target with 49 balls to spare. Captain Matt Short top-scored with 30 off 22, including the only six of a controlled batting display, and Chris Lynn was there at the end.

Neither side qualified for the finals, with the Strikers (4-6) sixth and Renegades (3-7) seventh on the eight-team ladder.

Sent in to bat, the Renegades were reduced to 26 for 3 in a disastrous powerplay - their worst of the season.

Wadia, who had Josh Brown caught behind first ball and held a return catch to remove Jake Fraser-McGurk with the second, would have had three wickets in the first over if Hasan Ali hadn't dropped a sitter catch at mid-off. Wadia soon showed his team-mate how to do it, taking a brilliant catch diving forward in the deep to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan.

Renegades were 51 for 5 and heading for a dismal total when Sutherland arrived at the crease. He launched three sixes and two fours before falling victim to Shamsi, who cleaned up the tail with the last four wickets of the innings.

"It was a total team effort and the guys that bowled before me made the job very easy for me," Shamsi told the host broadcast. "As a bowling unit, you want to try and restrict the batters down to as low a total as possible.