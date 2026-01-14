Zaman Khan's stunning final over hands Brisbane Heat come-from-behind win

Brisbane Heat 160 for 8 (McSweeney 49, Renshaw 37, Meredith 3-40) beat Hobart Hurricanes 157 for 8 (McDermott 59, Webster 51, Bartlett 3-44) by three runs

Brisbane Heat 's quick Zaman Khan produced a superb final over under pressure as they kept their season alive with a remarkable victory over Hobart Hurricanes in a result that will have major ramifications on the BBL finals race.

Defending champions Hurricanes appeared to be cruising to the 161-run target at 124 for 2, before they lost 6 for 32 out of nowhere. With Hurricanes needing six runs off the final over, Zaman held his nerve and claimed the key wicket of Nikhil Chaudhary off the penultimate delivery to effectively seal the win.

Heat also had Matt Renshaw to thank after he produced an outstanding stop on the deep-midwicket boundary that saved five runs in the 18th over.

It had appeared likely that Heat would rue this must-win match. After being sent in, they were not able to kick on from 110 for 2 as they fell away badly to finish with a middling total. Hurricanes showed off their deep and versatile attack by using eight bowlers and blanketing Heat for much of their innings.

Hurricanes did have a wobble at 26 for 2, with openers Tim Ward and Mitchell Owen falling in the powerplay. The game's complexion changed when the ball slipped through the hands of Max Bryant at deep square leg to reprieve Ben McDermott on 1. It proved especially costly with McDermott and Beau Webster combining in a 98-run partnership marked by good fortune.

Riley Meredith picked up the first wicket • Getty Images

Marnus Labuschagne unfurled his legspin in the seventh over, and it nearly did the trick when Webster, on 30, hit to deep square leg, where Nathan McSweeney almost took a one-handed blinder, only for the ball to pop out when he landed on the ground.

McDermott was also dropped on 38 when a hapless Bryant fumbled at deep square leg as the wheels seemed to be coming off for Heat. But Labuschagne was rewarded with the wicket of Webster in the 15th over to trigger a collapse that left Hurricanes stunned while Heat celebrated with gusto.

Hurricanes could have sealed two home finals with victory, leaving the door open for Perth Scorchers or Melbourne Stars to finish the regular season on top of the ladder. Needing to win their final two games, Heat boasted their strongest XI of the season, and had been buoyed by the return of quick Michael Neser after his starring role in the Ashes.

Heat, however, started slowing with the bat, and scored only ten runs off the first 15 balls until Usman Khawaja launched a slower ball from Nathan Ellis over the forward square boundary. It failed to ignite Heat, though, with Jack Wildermuth's struggles underlined by bludgeoning a bullet straight back to Riley Meredith , who fortunately blocked the ball to prevent a painful strike to his head.

Beau Webster was in good touch • Getty Images

Wildermuth's torture ended when he was clean bowled by a full and fast delivery from Meredith that clocked 146kph. Heat were in danger of an inadequate powerplay until Nathan McSweeney hit a trio of lovely boundaries, with the best being an exquisite straight drive that felt more reminiscent of red-ball cricket.

Heat's push was halted by Webster, who, much like during the SCG Ashes Test, unfurled his offspin to good effect when he had a sluggish Khawaja slogging to deep midwicket. But an unruffled McSweeney hit six boundaries off his first 15 balls, and was well supported by a blazing Renshaw as Heat took control.

Renshaw made Hurricanes' spinners pay for missing their lengths, with Heat well poised at 89 for 2 after ten overs. But they curiously decided against taking the power surge. Heat lost momentum, with Renshaw and McSweeney straining too hard for boundaries. The pressure intensified, and Renshaw, on 37, holed out in the 14th over in a pivotal moment.

Heat belatedly took the power surge in the 16th over, but McSweeney fell on the first ball to a juggling Ward at deep point, and their hopes of a late rally were effectively over.