Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)
RESULT
22nd Match (N), Melbourne, January 04, 2026, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars

#3

173/9
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades

#7

(19.5/20 ov, T:174) 177/6

Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Player Of The Match
84 (48)
josh-brown
Cricinfo's MVP
95.43 ptsImpact List
josh-brown
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Brown 84, Sutherland cameo seal Renegades' dramatic win in Melbourne derby

Sutherland took down Stoinis in the final over in front of the third-highest crowd in the BBL

AAP
04-Jan-2026 • 19 hrs ago
Josh Brown goes big, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne, BBL, January 4, 2026

Josh Brown goes big on his way to 84  •  Getty Images

Melbourne Renegades 177 for 6 (Brown 84, Rizwan 41, Siddle 2-39) beat Melbourne Stars 173 for 9 (Curran 38, Sandhu 4-41) by four wickets
Will Sutherland got the better of rival captain Marcus Stoinis as he lifted Renegades to a dramatic four-wicket Melbourne derby win over Stars in front of one of the largest crowds in BBL history.
Heavy-hitting Josh Brown top-scored with 84 off 48 deliveries for Renegades, putting them in the box seat before a late collapse at the MCG on Sunday night. But Sutherland stood up when needed, striking two massive sixes off Stoinis in the final over as Renegades chased down their target of 174 with just one ball to spare.
Sutherland (19 not out off seven) carried the newly minted 'Melbourne Mace' trophy off the ground for the derby winners after hitting the winning runs with a commanding six over Stoinis's head.
The epic finish played out in front of 68,124 fans - the third-highest attendance in the BBL's 15-year existence. Melbourne derbies have provided the top four attendances in the competition's history, including a record 80,883 in 2016.
Renegades started their run-chase well, scoring at better than ten an over in the opening powerplay, and looked in control when Brown and Mohammad Rizwan (41 off 38) added 29 runs in the power surge. They were 127 for 1 after 14 overs but Stars had a sniff when Mitchell Swepson (1-20) bowled Brown, and the Renegades lost5 for 34 in less than five overs. Haris Rauf (2-44) and Peter Siddle (2-39) struck blows that looked like helping the Stars over the line.
Ollie Peake hit a six off Rauf, was dropped and then run out in the last three balls of the penultimate over. Then, with his side needing 13 off the final over, Sutherland cut the target in half when he hit Stoinis for six off the first ball, then sealed the result with another huge blow.
It was the Renegades' second victory of the season, ending a three-match losing streak, while the Stars have lost two in a row after winning their first four.
Sent in to bat, the Stars saw regular wickets fall in their 173 for 9, with veteran matchwinner Glenn Maxwell (1 off four) out cheaply. BBL leading run-scorer Sam Harper (20 off ten), his opening partner Tom Rogers (15 off 13) and captain Stoinis (16 off 14) also failed to fire.
Renegades seamer Gurinder Sandhu (4-41) combined with spinners Callum Stow (2-24) and Hassan Khan (1-26) to do most of the damage to the Stars' top order.
Tom Curran (38 off 18) and Campbell Kellaway (33 off 27) top-scored for a Stars outfit that managed just six sixes in their innings. No. 8 Curran provided some late hitting to lift the Stars to a competitive total but was run out in a mix-up with Rauf.
Will SutherlandJosh BrownMelbourne StarsMelbourne RenegadesStars vs RenegadesBig Bash League

Language
English
Win Probability
MR 100%
MSMR
100%50%100%MS InningsMR Innings

Over 20 • MR 177/6

Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Renegades Innings
Player NameRB
J Brown
bowled8448
TL Seifert
caught65
Mohammad Rizwan
caught4138
J Fraser-McGurk
caught49
Hassan Khan
caught116
OJ Peake
run out105
W Sutherland
not out197
M Spoors
not out11
Extras(w 1)
Total177(6 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH752100.187
PS64281.320
MS64281.091
BH6336-0.786
SS52340.202
AS5234-0.045
MR5234-0.636
ST6152-1.429
Full Table