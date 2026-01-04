Brown 84, Sutherland cameo seal Renegades' dramatic win in Melbourne derby

Melbourne Renegades 177 for 6 (Brown 84, Rizwan 41, Siddle 2-39) beat Melbourne Stars 173 for 9 (Curran 38, Sandhu 4-41) by four wickets

Will Sutherland got the better of rival captain Marcus Stoinis as he lifted Renegades to a dramatic four-wicket Melbourne derby win over Stars in front of one of the largest crowds in BBL history.

Heavy-hitting Josh Brown top-scored with 84 off 48 deliveries for Renegades, putting them in the box seat before a late collapse at the MCG on Sunday night. But Sutherland stood up when needed, striking two massive sixes off Stoinis in the final over as Renegades chased down their target of 174 with just one ball to spare.

Sutherland (19 not out off seven) carried the newly minted 'Melbourne Mace' trophy off the ground for the derby winners after hitting the winning runs with a commanding six over Stoinis's head.

The epic finish played out in front of 68,124 fans - the third-highest attendance in the BBL's 15-year existence. Melbourne derbies have provided the top four attendances in the competition's history, including a record 80,883 in 2016.

Renegades started their run-chase well, scoring at better than ten an over in the opening powerplay, and looked in control when Brown and Mohammad Rizwan (41 off 38) added 29 runs in the power surge. They were 127 for 1 after 14 overs but Stars had a sniff when Mitchell Swepson (1-20) bowled Brown, and the Renegades lost5 for 34 in less than five overs. Haris Rauf (2-44) and Peter Siddle (2-39) struck blows that looked like helping the Stars over the line.

Gurinder Sandhu picked up four wickets • Getty Images

Ollie Peake hit a six off Rauf, was dropped and then run out in the last three balls of the penultimate over. Then, with his side needing 13 off the final over, Sutherland cut the target in half when he hit Stoinis for six off the first ball, then sealed the result with another huge blow.

It was the Renegades' second victory of the season, ending a three-match losing streak, while the Stars have lost two in a row after winning their first four.

Sent in to bat, the Stars saw regular wickets fall in their 173 for 9, with veteran matchwinner Glenn Maxwell (1 off four) out cheaply. BBL leading run-scorer Sam Harper (20 off ten), his opening partner Tom Rogers (15 off 13) and captain Stoinis (16 off 14) also failed to fire.

Renegades seamer Gurinder Sandhu (4-41) combined with spinners Callum Stow (2-24) and Hassan Khan (1-26) to do most of the damage to the Stars' top order.