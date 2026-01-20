Matches (30)
Scorchers vs Sixers, Qualifier at Perth, BBL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Qualifier (D/N), Perth, January 20, 2026, Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers

#1

147/9
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers

#2

(15/20 ov, T:148) 99

Scorchers won by 48 runs

Player Of The Match
49 (30)
finn-allen
Cricinfo's MVP
77.73 ptsImpact List
finn-allen
Scorecard summary
Perth Scorchers 147/9(20 overs)
Finn Allen
49 (30)
Ben Dwarshuis
2/23 (4)
Ashton Turner
29 (21)
Jack Edwards
2/25 (4)
Sydney Sixers 99/10(15 overs)
Steven Smith
37 (24)
Mahli Beardman
3/20 (3)
Lachlan Shaw
15 (13)
David Payne
2/13 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Finn Allen
PS77.7349(30)62.9377.73---
Mahli Beardman
PS75.43---3/204.4675.43
Ben Dwarshuis
SS67.310(11)10.17.752/232.7359.54
Steven Smith
SS53.0537(24)46.6453.05---
Cooper Connolly
PS52.778(11)4.120.632/102.7652.14
end of over 158 runs • 1 wicket
SS: 99/10CRR: 6.60 RRR: 9.80 • Need 49 from 30b
Mitchell Starc1 (2b)
Jhye Richardson 3-0-20-1
David Payne 3-0-13-2

Thanks for your company tonight. Keep an eye out for Tristan Lavalette's report and post-game coverage. All eyes turn to Hobart tomorrow when Hurricanes host Stars. The winner will play Sixers on Friday for a spot in the final against Scorchers in Perth on Sunday. Join us then.

Finn Allen is player of the match for his 49 off 30 in a low scoring game.

Chander: "Finn Allen deserved Man of the match in the last match as well. Not a good sign for India which is going to play 5 T20s against NZ"

Mahli Beardman on Fox: "Absolutely buzzing. That was an incredible win. [Biggest moment of my career] No doubt. It was the [Under 19] World Cup previously but that tops it easily. It was quite hard taking the emotion away from bowling to someone I've idolised in Steve Smith, it was a little bit of a pinch me moment, but I wanted to take all the emotion away from it and focus on bowling a decent ball. AT [Ashton Turner] was incredible. He said try and get this [bouncer] fourth, fifth stump, get it a little bit wider because we knew he'd try and get inside it to take it on over fine leg. That was just the experience of AT."

7.35pm Scorchers will host the BBL final on Sunday. Sixers are bowled out for 99 chasing 147. That was an epic collapse. They were 63 for 3 and lost 7 for 36. Beardman's 3 for 20 was the difference. He took two in the last over of the powerplay and then bounced out Steven Smith on 37 to change the game. Sixers now have to travel back to Sydney tomorrow to host the Challenger on Friday against the winner of Hurricanes Stars and then if they win they will have to make a third cross country flight in a week to play the final. It will be the Scorchers ninth final in 15 seasons. They have won five and lost three.

Sami: "When you play terrible shots, this is what often happens. the only comfort for the Sixers is the fact they get to play at home but winning means coming back here again"

ray: "Sixers have hugely missed Sam Curran today.Penny for his thoughts across in Sri Lanka..."

14.6
W
Jhye Richardson to Dwarshuis, OUT

top edge straight up and Inglis pouches it! Scorchers are into the final! Bouncer over middle, he tries to pull and gets a top edge, it flies towards short fine leg, Inglis gets under it and takes the catch to ignite a huge roar from the home fans

Ben Dwarshuis c †Inglis b Richardson 10 (11b 1x4 0x6 14m) SR: 90.9

Rio : "How could you not chase 147 with Abbott and Starc coming at 10 and 11?"

14.5
1
Jhye Richardson to Starc, 1 run

back of a length, on the hip, he tucks it to short fine

Craig: "This might be the worst run chase I've ever watched in my life "

14.4
1
Jhye Richardson to Dwarshuis, 1 run

full on off, he drives to mid-off and takes one

14.3
2
Jhye Richardson to Dwarshuis, 2 runs

Richardson fumbles the winning run out! Driven to long-on, Starc tries a suicide second, the throw is low to Richardson and he misses it! If he gathered cleanly the game was over!

14.2
4
Jhye Richardson to Dwarshuis, FOUR runs

lofted over mid-off! Full on off, he clears the front leg and lofts it up and over mid-off!

Josh: "This has been one of the worst implosions you see a chasing side do in a long time !!!"

14.1
Jhye Richardson to Dwarshuis, no run

yorker on leg, he digs it out back to the bowler

end of over 142 runs • 2 wickets
SS: 91/9CRR: 6.50 RRR: 9.50 • Need 57 from 36b
Mitchell Starc0 (1b)
Ben Dwarshuis3 (6b)
David Payne 3-0-13-2
Aaron Hardie 2-0-11-1
13.6
Payne to Starc, no run

back of a length, wide of off, he punches to point

13.5
1W
Payne to Abbott, 1 run, OUT

Abbott got his bat stuck sliding in for two and is out! Extraordinary! Pulls forward of square, it's an easy two for Abbott, Evans throws to the keeper's end, but Abbott runs off the side of the pitch and slides his bat on the soft turf next to the drop in, it gets stuck, he tumbles and drops the bat, his foot doesn't get into safe ground before he falls and Inglis removes the balls with his body in the air over the line!

Sean Abbott run out (Evans/†Inglis) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 100

Abbott in at No.10 with a T20 century to his name

13.4
W
Payne to Davies, OUT

bowled him! Payne outsmarts him! Davies goes across his stumps, well outside off, to lap sweep over short fine but he went too far, Payne delivers straight at off and hits!

Joel Davies b Payne 8 (7b 1x4 0x6 19m) SR: 114.28
13.3
1
Payne to Dwarshuis, 1 run

short on middle, he pulls to deep forward square

13.2
Payne to Dwarshuis, no run

slower ball beats him! Back of the hand, outside off, he backs away to try and launch and was deceived

13.1
Payne to Dwarshuis, no run

110kph, slower ball, wide of off, he punches to point

Surge taken

end of over 133 runs • 1 wicket
SS: 89/7CRR: 6.84 RRR: 8.42 • Need 59 from 42b
Ben Dwarshuis2 (3b)
Joel Davies8 (6b 1x4)
Aaron Hardie 2-0-11-1
Brody Couch 2-0-25-0

Max: "@Hayes a wicket in a bbl qualifier? Jee he'd hope to do a bit better than that on the international stage.." He won't bowl to too many better than Smith to be fair

12.6
1
Hardie to Dwarshuis, 1 run

back of a length, on off, he jumps back and opens the face to glide to deep third

12.5
Hardie to Dwarshuis, no run

beaten and over leg! Back of a length on leg, it zips through past the inside edge and flies over leg!

12.4
1
Hardie to Davies, 1 run

good length, fourth stump, he punches off the back foot to deep point

12.3
1
Hardie to Dwarshuis, 1 run

back of a length, angled across, he late cuts to deep third

Dwarshuis at No.9

12.2
W
Hardie to Manenti, OUT

chopped on! Good length, wide of off, he tries to square drive minimal footwork with a 45-degree angled bat, gets a thick inside edge and drags it onto leg stump

Ben Manenti b Hardie 11 (8b 0x4 1x6 7m) SR: 137.5
12.1
Hardie to Manenti, no run

slower ball, on off, he works to midwicket but can't beat the man

Hardie on

end of over 1211 runs
SS: 86/6CRR: 7.16 RRR: 7.75 • Need 62 from 48b
Ben Manenti11 (6b 1x6)
Joel Davies7 (5b 1x4)
Brody Couch 2-0-25-0
Mahli Beardman 3-0-20-3
11.6
1
Couch to Manenti, 1 run

good length, fourth stump, he square drives on the up through point

11.5
1
Couch to Davies, 1 run

back of a length, fourth stump, he pulls to deep midwicket

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
FH Allen
49 runs (30)
2 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
1 four1 six
Control
55%
SPD Smith
37 runs (24)
2 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
8 runs
0 four1 six
Control
72%
Best performances - bowlers
M Beardman
O
3
M
0
R
20
W
3
ECO
6.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
DA Payne
O
3
M
0
R
13
W
2
ECO
4.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Perth Stadium
TossSydney Sixers, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Scorchers
Finn Allen
Series resultPerth Scorchers advanced
Hours of play (local time)16.30 start, First Session 16.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.20, Second Session 18.20-19.50
Match days20 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Gerard AboodDRS
Australia
Sam NogajskiDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Ben Treloar
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Troy Penman
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Fry
Language
Win Probability
PS 100%
PSSS
100%50%100%PS InningsSS Innings

Over 15 • SS 99/10

Ben Dwarshuis c †Inglis b Richardson 10 (11b 1x4 0x6 14m) SR: 90.9
W
Scorchers won by 48 runs
Sixers Innings
Player NameRB
Babar Azam
stumped02
SPD Smith
caught3724
JR Philippe
caught1314
MC Henriques
caught25
L Shaw
caught1513
J Edwards
bowled03
J Davies
bowled87
BAD Manenti
bowled118
BJ Dwarshuis
caught1011
SA Abbott
run out11
MA Starc
not out12
Extras(w 1)
Total99(10 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PS1073141.363
SS1063130.605
HH1063130.331
MS1064120.759
BH105510-0.431
AS10468-0.231
MR10376-1.202
ST10284-1.212
Full Table