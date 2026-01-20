top edge straight up and Inglis pouches it! Scorchers are into the final! Bouncer over middle, he tries to pull and gets a top edge, it flies towards short fine leg, Inglis gets under it and takes the catch to ignite a huge roar from the home fans
Scorchers vs Sixers, Qualifier at Perth, BBL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|PS
|77.73
|49(30)
|62.93
|77.73
|-
|-
|-
|PS
|75.43
|-
|-
|-
|3/20
|4.46
|75.43
|SS
|67.3
|10(11)
|10.1
|7.75
|2/23
|2.73
|59.54
|SS
|53.05
|37(24)
|46.64
|53.05
|-
|-
|-
|PS
|52.77
|8(11)
|4.12
|0.63
|2/10
|2.76
|52.14
Thanks for your company tonight. Keep an eye out for Tristan Lavalette's report and post-game coverage. All eyes turn to Hobart tomorrow when Hurricanes host Stars. The winner will play Sixers on Friday for a spot in the final against Scorchers in Perth on Sunday. Join us then.
Finn Allen is player of the match for his 49 off 30 in a low scoring game.
Chander: "Finn Allen deserved Man of the match in the last match as well. Not a good sign for India which is going to play 5 T20s against NZ"
Mahli Beardman on Fox: "Absolutely buzzing. That was an incredible win. [Biggest moment of my career] No doubt. It was the [Under 19] World Cup previously but that tops it easily. It was quite hard taking the emotion away from bowling to someone I've idolised in Steve Smith, it was a little bit of a pinch me moment, but I wanted to take all the emotion away from it and focus on bowling a decent ball. AT [Ashton Turner] was incredible. He said try and get this [bouncer] fourth, fifth stump, get it a little bit wider because we knew he'd try and get inside it to take it on over fine leg. That was just the experience of AT."
7.35pm Scorchers will host the BBL final on Sunday. Sixers are bowled out for 99 chasing 147. That was an epic collapse. They were 63 for 3 and lost 7 for 36. Beardman's 3 for 20 was the difference. He took two in the last over of the powerplay and then bounced out Steven Smith on 37 to change the game. Sixers now have to travel back to Sydney tomorrow to host the Challenger on Friday against the winner of Hurricanes Stars and then if they win they will have to make a third cross country flight in a week to play the final. It will be the Scorchers ninth final in 15 seasons. They have won five and lost three.
Sami: "When you play terrible shots, this is what often happens. the only comfort for the Sixers is the fact they get to play at home but winning means coming back here again"
ray: "Sixers have hugely missed Sam Curran today.Penny for his thoughts across in Sri Lanka..."
Rio : "How could you not chase 147 with Abbott and Starc coming at 10 and 11?"
back of a length, on the hip, he tucks it to short fine
Craig: "This might be the worst run chase I've ever watched in my life "
full on off, he drives to mid-off and takes one
Richardson fumbles the winning run out! Driven to long-on, Starc tries a suicide second, the throw is low to Richardson and he misses it! If he gathered cleanly the game was over!
lofted over mid-off! Full on off, he clears the front leg and lofts it up and over mid-off!
Josh: "This has been one of the worst implosions you see a chasing side do in a long time !!!"
yorker on leg, he digs it out back to the bowler
back of a length, wide of off, he punches to point
Abbott got his bat stuck sliding in for two and is out! Extraordinary! Pulls forward of square, it's an easy two for Abbott, Evans throws to the keeper's end, but Abbott runs off the side of the pitch and slides his bat on the soft turf next to the drop in, it gets stuck, he tumbles and drops the bat, his foot doesn't get into safe ground before he falls and Inglis removes the balls with his body in the air over the line!
Abbott in at No.10 with a T20 century to his name
bowled him! Payne outsmarts him! Davies goes across his stumps, well outside off, to lap sweep over short fine but he went too far, Payne delivers straight at off and hits!
short on middle, he pulls to deep forward square
slower ball beats him! Back of the hand, outside off, he backs away to try and launch and was deceived
110kph, slower ball, wide of off, he punches to point
Surge taken
Max: "@Hayes a wicket in a bbl qualifier? Jee he'd hope to do a bit better than that on the international stage.." He won't bowl to too many better than Smith to be fair
back of a length, on off, he jumps back and opens the face to glide to deep third
beaten and over leg! Back of a length on leg, it zips through past the inside edge and flies over leg!
good length, fourth stump, he punches off the back foot to deep point
back of a length, angled across, he late cuts to deep third
Dwarshuis at No.9
chopped on! Good length, wide of off, he tries to square drive minimal footwork with a 45-degree angled bat, gets a thick inside edge and drags it onto leg stump
slower ball, on off, he works to midwicket but can't beat the man
Hardie on
good length, fourth stump, he square drives on the up through point
back of a length, fourth stump, he pulls to deep midwicket
1W
2W
1W
1W
|Perth Stadium
|Toss
|Sydney Sixers, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Perth Scorchers advanced
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.30 start, First Session 16.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.20, Second Session 18.20-19.50
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
Gerard AboodDRS
Sam NogajskiDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 15 • SS 99/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|stumped
|0
|2
|caught
|37
|24
|caught
|13
|14
|caught
|2
|5
|caught
|15
|13
|bowled
|0
|3
|bowled
|8
|7
|bowled
|11
|8
|caught
|10
|11
|run out
|1
|1
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(w 1)
|Total
|99(10 wkts; 15 ovs)