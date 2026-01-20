Mahli Beardman on Fox: "Absolutely buzzing. That was an incredible win. [Biggest moment of my career] No doubt. It was the [Under 19] World Cup previously but that tops it easily. It was quite hard taking the emotion away from bowling to someone I've idolised in Steve Smith, it was a little bit of a pinch me moment, but I wanted to take all the emotion away from it and focus on bowling a decent ball. AT [Ashton Turner] was incredible. He said try and get this [bouncer] fourth, fifth stump, get it a little bit wider because we knew he'd try and get inside it to take it on over fine leg. That was just the experience of AT."