Rain scuttles Smith's BBL return as Sixers, Hurricanes split points
Only five overs of play was possible at the SCG before covers had to be brought on
No result - Sydney Sixers 32 for 0 (Smith 19*, Babar 9*) vs Hobart Hurricanes
Rain scuppered Steven Smith's hotly anticipated BBL return at the SCG, denying him a chance to reprise his heroics from the Ashes finale.
Smith managed to bat only five overs opening for Sydney Sixers against Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon before rain began coming down. A pull for six and a four past square leg were the highlights for Smith, who was given a life on 15 just before bad weather hit. Smith skied one off Test team-mate Beau Webster, but Mitchell Owen could not make up enough ground running from the rope to take the catch.
The covers came on only minutes later about 2.30pm, with the sides sharing the spoils once play was abandoned at 4.22pm. After paying back millions in ticket revenue for the Ashes series' two two-day Tests, Cricket Australia will need to refund the healthy Sydney crowd after play lasted less than the threshold of six overs. Incidentally, Sydney had been sunny and hotter than 40C on Saturday.
Sixers, who lost the toss, were 32 for no loss at the close, with Smith (19 off 16 balls) and Babar Azam (9 off 14) unbeaten. Smith, who scored a Test century at the SCG last week, is available for the remainder of the BBL.
Defending champions Hurricanes, who are currently leading the points table, would have closed in on a first-place finish in the league stage with a win over Sixers on Sunday. But, by collecting only one point from the game, Hobart will forfeit the top spot if they lose to Brisbane Heat in their final game and Melbourne Stars win their last two.
Fourth-placed Sixers remain in the finals picture and welcome back Mitchell Starc for his first BBL game since 2014 against Sydney Thunder on Friday night.