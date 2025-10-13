Matches (6)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
Canada Super 60 (2)
Tigers vs BBZ, 13th Match at Vancouver, Canada Super 60, Oct 12 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
13th Match, Vancouver, October 12, 2025, Canada Super 60
Match centreScores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
Montreal Royal Tigers • 130/7(10 overs)
57 (18)
3/24 (2)
22* (12)
1/11 (2)
Brampton Blitz • 87/6(10 overs)
23 (18)
2/12 (2)
21* (6)
1/5 (2)
end of over 1025 runs
BBZ: 87/6CRR: 8.70
Chris Greaves10 (6b 1x6)
Roelof van der Merwe21 (6b 2x4 2x6)
Zahoor Khan 2-0-36-1
Isuru Udana 2-0-12-2
9.6
•
Zahoor to Greaves, no run
9.5
6
Zahoor to Greaves, SIX runs
9.4
1
Zahoor to van der Merwe, 1 run
9.4
7nb
Zahoor to van der Merwe, (no ball) SIX runs
9.3
4
Zahoor to van der Merwe, FOUR runs
9.2
6
Zahoor to van der Merwe, SIX runs
9.1
1
Zahoor to Greaves, 1 run
end of over 98 runs • 1 wicket
BBZ: 62/6CRR: 6.88 • RRR: 69.00
Roelof van der Merwe4 (2b 1x4)
Chris Greaves3 (3b)
Isuru Udana 2-0-12-2
Brad Currie 2-0-5-1
8.6
4
Udana to van der Merwe, FOUR runs
8.5
•
Udana to van der Merwe, no run
8.4
1
Udana to Greaves, 1 run
8.3
2
Udana to Greaves, 2 runs
8.2
•
Udana to Greaves, no run
8.1
W
Udana to Wiese, OUT
David Wiese c Tye b Udana 23 (18b 2x4 1x6) SR: 127.77
8.1
1w
Udana to Wiese, 1 wide
end of over 83 runs • 1 wicket
BBZ: 54/5CRR: 6.75 • RRR: 38.50
David Wiese23 (17b 2x4 1x6)
Brad Currie 2-0-5-1
Andrew Tye 2-0-7-1
7.6
W
Currie to Heyliger, OUT
Dilon Heyliger c Tye b Currie 2 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
7.5
1
Currie to Wiese, 1 run
7.4
•
Currie to Wiese, no run
7.3
•
Currie to Wiese, no run
7.2
1
Currie to Heyliger, 1 run
7.1
1
Currie to Wiese, 1 run
Match details
|BC Place, Vancover
|Toss
|Brampton Blitz, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|12 October 2025 - day (10-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Montreal Royal Tigers 2, Brampton Blitz 0
BBZ Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|2
|9
|caught
|4
|5
|caught
|2
|4
|bowled
|11
|8
|caught
|23
|18
|caught
|2
|6
|not out
|21
|6
|not out
|10
|6
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 1, nb 2, w 4)
|Total
|87(6 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 2>