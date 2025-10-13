Matches (6)
Tigers vs BBZ, 13th Match at Vancouver, Canada Super 60, Oct 12 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match, Vancouver, October 12, 2025, Canada Super 60
Montreal Royal Tigers FlagMontreal Royal Tigers
130/7
Brampton Blitz FlagBrampton Blitz
(10 ov, T:131) 87/6

Tigers won by 43 runs

57 (18)
dilpreet-bajwa
Scores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
Montreal Royal Tigers 130/7(10 overs)
Dilpreet Bajwa
57 (18)
Chris Greaves
3/24 (2)
Shreyas Movva
22* (12)
David Wiese
1/11 (2)
Brampton Blitz 87/6(10 overs)
David Wiese
23 (18)
Isuru Udana
2/12 (2)
Roelof van der Merwe
21* (6)
Brad Currie
1/5 (2)
end of over 1025 runs
BBZ: 87/6CRR: 8.70 
Chris Greaves10 (6b 1x6)
Roelof van der Merwe21 (6b 2x4 2x6)
Zahoor Khan 2-0-36-1
Isuru Udana 2-0-12-2
9.6
Zahoor to Greaves, no run
9.5
6
Zahoor to Greaves, SIX runs
9.4
1
Zahoor to van der Merwe, 1 run
9.4
7nb
Zahoor to van der Merwe, (no ball) SIX runs
9.3
4
Zahoor to van der Merwe, FOUR runs
9.2
6
Zahoor to van der Merwe, SIX runs
9.1
1
Zahoor to Greaves, 1 run
end of over 98 runs • 1 wicket
BBZ: 62/6CRR: 6.88 RRR: 69.00
Roelof van der Merwe4 (2b 1x4)
Chris Greaves3 (3b)
Isuru Udana 2-0-12-2
Brad Currie 2-0-5-1
8.6
4
Udana to van der Merwe, FOUR runs
8.5
Udana to van der Merwe, no run
8.4
1
Udana to Greaves, 1 run
8.3
2
Udana to Greaves, 2 runs
8.2
Udana to Greaves, no run
8.1
W
Udana to Wiese, OUT
David Wiese c Tye b Udana 23 (18b 2x4 1x6) SR: 127.77
8.1
1w
Udana to Wiese, 1 wide
end of over 83 runs • 1 wicket
BBZ: 54/5CRR: 6.75 RRR: 38.50
David Wiese23 (17b 2x4 1x6)
Brad Currie 2-0-5-1
Andrew Tye 2-0-7-1
7.6
W
Currie to Heyliger, OUT
Dilon Heyliger c Tye b Currie 2 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
7.5
1
Currie to Wiese, 1 run
7.4
Currie to Wiese, no run
7.3
Currie to Wiese, no run
7.2
1
Currie to Heyliger, 1 run
7.1
1
Currie to Wiese, 1 run
Match details
BC Place, Vancover
TossBrampton Blitz, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Tigers
Dilpreet Bajwa
Match days12 October 2025 - day (10-over match)
Umpires
Canada
Amol Bhatt
New Zealand
Billy Bowden
TV Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Reserve Umpire
Canada
KM Shantikumar
Match Referee
England
David Jukes
PointsMontreal Royal Tigers 2, Brampton Blitz 0
BBZ Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Guptill
bowled29
WCF Smeed
caught45
JM Vince
caught24
RD Berrington
bowled118
D Wiese
caught2318
D Heyliger
caught26
RE van der Merwe
not out216
CN Greaves
not out106
Extras(b 5, lb 1, nb 2, w 4)
Total87(6 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Canada Super 60

TeamMWLPTNRR
VAK53262.716
MIM53261.286
BRB5326-0.165
MRT5326-0.558
WRW5234-0.755
TSS5142-2.585
