Masters vs Warriors, 15th Match at Vancouver, Canada Super 60, Oct 12 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
15th Match, Vancouver, October 12, 2025, Canada Super 60
Mississauga Masters FlagMississauga Masters
153/4
White Rock Warriors FlagWhite Rock Warriors
(9.5/10 ov, T:154) 106

Masters won by 47 runs

Player Of The Match
68 (26)
leus-du-plooy
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Jack Jarvis* 
(rhb)
6510120.000 (1b)6 (5b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Shubham Ranjane 
(rm)
0.50030.00500-
Dominic Drakes 
(lmf)
2033016.50333-
 Last BatKaleem Sana 0 (1b) FOW106/10 (9.5 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

W
W
W
W
9th
4
6
1
1
8th
4
1
1
W
7th
1
W
6
W
4
1
6th
1
1
W
4
W
4
Match centre 
9.5
W
Ranjane to Kaleem Sana, OUT
Kaleem Sana c Zaib b Ranjane 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
9.4
W
Ranjane to Siddle, OUT
Peter Siddle c Ugarkar b Ranjane 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
9.3
Ranjane to Siddle, no run
9.2
W
Ranjane to Sukhjinder Singh, OUT
Sukhjinder Singh c & b Ranjane 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
9.1
W
Ranjane to Jarvis, OUT
Joe Clarke run out (Zaib) 19 (11b 2x4 1x6) SR: 172.72
end of over 912 runs
WRW: 106/6CRR: 11.77 RRR: 48.00
Joe Clarke19 (11b 2x4 1x6)
Jack Jarvis6 (4b 1x4)
Dominic Drakes 2-0-33-0
Ravi Bopara 1-0-6-1
8.6
4
Drakes to Clarke, FOUR runs
8.5
6
Drakes to Clarke, SIX runs
8.4
Drakes to Clarke, no run
8.3
1
Drakes to Jarvis, 1 run
8.2
1
Drakes to Clarke, 1 run
8.1
Drakes to Clarke, no run
end of over 86 runs • 1 wicket
WRW: 94/6CRR: 11.75 RRR: 30.00
Jack Jarvis5 (3b 1x4)
Joe Clarke8 (6b 1x4)
Ravi Bopara 1-0-6-1
Rushil Ugarkar 2-0-24-3
7.6
4
Bopara to Jarvis, FOUR runs
7.5
Bopara to Jarvis, no run
7.4
1
Bopara to Clarke, 1 run
7.3
1
Bopara to Jarvis, 1 run
7.2
W
Bopara to Kirton, OUT
Nicholas Kirton c Ali Khan b Bopara 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
7.1
Bopara to Kirton, no run
end of over 712 runs • 2 wickets
WRW: 88/5CRR: 12.57 RRR: 22.00
Nicholas Kirton1 (1b)
Joe Clarke7 (5b 1x4)
Rushil Ugarkar 2-0-24-3
Ali Khan 2-0-22-2
6.6
1
Ugarkar to Kirton, 1 run
6.5
W
Ugarkar to Thompson, OUT
Jordan Thompson c †Hamza Tariq b Ugarkar 6 (2b 0x4 1x6) SR: 300
6.4
6
Ugarkar to Thompson, SIX runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
BC Place, Vancover
TossWhite Rock Warriors, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Masters
Leus du Plooy
Match days12 October 2025 - day (10-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
England
Nigel Llong
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Billy Bowden
Reserve Umpire
Canada
Amol Bhatt
Match Referee
England
David Jukes
PointsMississauga Masters 2, White Rock Warriors 0
Warriors Innings
Player NameRB
CA Lynn
caught3717
DJ Malan
caught1912
JM Clarke
run out1911
Aaron Jones
caught42
JH Wharton
bowled53
JA Thompson
caught62
NR Kirton
caught13
J Jarvis
not out65
Sukhjinder Singh
caught01
PM Siddle
caught02
Kaleem Sana
caught01
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total106(10 wkts; 9.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Canada Super 60

TeamMWLPTNRR
VAK53262.716
MIM53261.286
BRB5326-0.165
MRT5326-0.558
WRW5234-0.755
TSS5142-2.585
Full Table