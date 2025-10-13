Matches (6)
Masters vs Warriors, 15th Match at Vancouver, Canada Super 60, Oct 12 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
15th Match, Vancouver, October 12, 2025, Canada Super 60
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|0 (1b)
|6 (5b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|0.5
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|-
(lmf)
|2
|0
|33
|0
|16.50
|3
|3
|3
|-
Last Bat: Kaleem Sana 0 (1b) • FOW: 106/10 (9.5 Ov)
Match centre
9.5
W
Ranjane to Kaleem Sana, OUT
Kaleem Sana c Zaib b Ranjane 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
9.4
W
Ranjane to Siddle, OUT
Peter Siddle c Ugarkar b Ranjane 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
9.3
•
Ranjane to Siddle, no run
9.2
W
Ranjane to Sukhjinder Singh, OUT
Sukhjinder Singh c & b Ranjane 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
9.1
W
Ranjane to Jarvis, OUT
Joe Clarke run out (Zaib) 19 (11b 2x4 1x6) SR: 172.72
end of over 912 runs
WRW: 106/6CRR: 11.77 • RRR: 48.00
Joe Clarke19 (11b 2x4 1x6)
Jack Jarvis6 (4b 1x4)
Dominic Drakes 2-0-33-0
Ravi Bopara 1-0-6-1
8.6
4
Drakes to Clarke, FOUR runs
8.5
6
Drakes to Clarke, SIX runs
8.4
•
Drakes to Clarke, no run
8.3
1
Drakes to Jarvis, 1 run
8.2
1
Drakes to Clarke, 1 run
8.1
•
Drakes to Clarke, no run
end of over 86 runs • 1 wicket
WRW: 94/6CRR: 11.75 • RRR: 30.00
Jack Jarvis5 (3b 1x4)
Joe Clarke8 (6b 1x4)
Ravi Bopara 1-0-6-1
Rushil Ugarkar 2-0-24-3
7.6
4
Bopara to Jarvis, FOUR runs
7.5
•
Bopara to Jarvis, no run
7.4
1
Bopara to Clarke, 1 run
7.3
1
Bopara to Jarvis, 1 run
7.2
W
Bopara to Kirton, OUT
Nicholas Kirton c Ali Khan b Bopara 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
7.1
•
Bopara to Kirton, no run
end of over 712 runs • 2 wickets
WRW: 88/5CRR: 12.57 • RRR: 22.00
Nicholas Kirton1 (1b)
Joe Clarke7 (5b 1x4)
Rushil Ugarkar 2-0-24-3
Ali Khan 2-0-22-2
6.6
1
Ugarkar to Kirton, 1 run
6.5
W
Ugarkar to Thompson, OUT
Jordan Thompson c †Hamza Tariq b Ugarkar 6 (2b 0x4 1x6) SR: 300
6.4
6
Ugarkar to Thompson, SIX runs
Match details
|BC Place, Vancover
|Toss
|White Rock Warriors, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|12 October 2025 - day (10-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Mississauga Masters 2, White Rock Warriors 0
Warriors Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|37
|17
|caught
|19
|12
|run out
|19
|11
|caught
|4
|2
|bowled
|5
|3
|caught
|6
|2
|caught
|1
|3
|not out
|6
|5
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 7)
|Total
|106(10 wkts; 9.5 ovs)
