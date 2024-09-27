Matches (16)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
WCL 2 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

TBA vs TBA, Eliminator 2 at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator 2 (D/N), Faisalabad, September 27, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
TBA

TBA

Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days27 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR4310381.715
PAN431034-0.030
STA4220280.805
LIO413012-0.990
DOL413011-1.500
Full Table