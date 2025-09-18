Glamorgan return to top-flight return after Derby washout

Derbyshire 17 for 0 trail Glamorgan 259 (Carlson 94, Reece 4-67, Dal 3-29) by 242 runs

Glamorgan are celebrating a return to the top tier of domestic cricket for the first time in 20 years after the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire at Derby ended in a draw.

For the second day running, rain prevented any play at the Central Co-op County Ground which meant third place Derbyshire could not overtake the Welsh County in second place

Middlesex's subsequent draw against Lancashire at Old Trafford confirmed that Glamorgan will be playing Division One cricket next season for the first time since 2005.

They went into the last day already in a strong position but once rain throughout the morning washed out the first session, it was obvious Derbyshire's slim hopes had gone.

The decision to abandon the match was taken after a brief inspection by the umpires and both captains shortly before 12.30pm with Derbyshire taking 11 points and Glamorgan nine points from a game in which play was only possible on day two.