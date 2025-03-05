North West vs Titans, 24th Match at Potchefstroom, CSA Division One, Mar 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (D/N), Potchefstroom (Uni), March 05, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
What will be the toss result?
NWEST Win & Bat
TITNS Win & Bat
NWEST Win & Bowl
TITNS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
North West
W
L
W
L
L
Titans
L
L
NR
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:22
Match details
|University Oval, Potchefstroom
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)