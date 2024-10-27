Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)

LIONS vs TBA, Final at Johannesburg, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Johannesburg, October 27, 2024, CSA T20 Challenge
PrevNext
Lions FlagLions

TBA

Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
LIONS752220.048
TITNS742211.941
NWEST742190.252
WPR733150.160
BOL73314-0.836
WAR73412-0.463
KNGHT7258-0.236
DOLPH7258-0.688
Full Table