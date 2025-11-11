Matches (27)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
NZ vs WI (1)
North West vs KZN-Inland, 16th Match at Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge, Nov 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (D/N), Potchefstroom, November 11, 2025, CSA T20 Challenge
What will be the toss result?
NWEST Win & Bat
KZNIN Win & Bat
NWEST Win & Bowl
KZNIN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
North West
L
A
L
L
L
KZN-Inland
W
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 21:51
Match details
|Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|11 November 2025 - daynight (20-over match)