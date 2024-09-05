Matches (10)
CPL 2024 (2)
T20 Blast (2)
SCO vs AUS (1)
RHF Trophy (4)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Team A vs Team B, 1st Match at Bengaluru, Duleep Trophy, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:53
SQUAD
TeamA
TeamB
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5,6,7,8 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
Duleep Trophy News
Test hopefuls jostle for limited slots as domestic season kicks off
With India about to embark on a long Test season, a crowded list of fringe players will hope to catch the selectors' eye during the Duleep Trophy
Suryakumar out of first round of Duleep Trophy with injury
He is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a routine assessment
Suryakumar picks up hand injury during Buchi Babu tournament
Whether the injury puts his participation in the Duleep Trophy in doubt or not is not clear at this stage
Buchi Babu tournament: Kishan's impressive red-ball return, Iyer's Narine moment
How did Sarfaraz's captaincy debut go? Here's how India internationals and those knocking on the door fared in the tournament