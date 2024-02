Live Report - India vs England, 2nd Test, Visakhapatnam

The moment has come for the new boy. The 12th over of the day, India 27 for 0 and sitting pretty. His first ball is a bit of a nervy long-hop but Stokes' field is sympathetic and Jaiswal can only cut it straight at point. Thereafter he's onto a better length from round the wicket, with a hint of turn away from the left-hander, and all delivered from that rangy 6'4" frame.