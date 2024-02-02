Live Report - India vs England, 2nd Test, Visakhapatnam

Rajat Patidar got his Test cap from Zaheer Khan • BCCI

Rohit Sharma calls correctly, and India will bat first. "It looks a good pitch, we've got to play good cricket to win the game," says Rohit Sharma. "What happened in Hyderabad, we'll take some positives and move quickly on. We didn't bat with the same intent in the second innings and it was a brilliant knock by Ollie. Hopefully we can correct those mistakes and not repeat them."

He confirms a debut for Rajit Patidar, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar also come in for KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj.

Ben Stokes would have batted first. "New game, new week. We'll take the confidence but we'll start again. It's an amazing atmosphere to bat in front of, and the opportunities for our young guys will stand them in good stead."

Anderson and Shoaib are confirmed, in place of Wood and Leach, who handed the new boy his cap before the start of play.

The pitch, according to Eoin Morgan, is "an absolute beauty" and should suit England's style of play, but it's India's batters who will get first use of it.

India YBK Jaiswal, RG Sharma*, Shubman Gill, RM Patidar, SS Iyer, KS Bharat†, R Ashwin, AR Patel, JJ Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav