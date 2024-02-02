Live Report - India vs England, 2nd Test, Visakhapatnam

Matches (32)
2nd Test, Visakhapatnam, February 02 - 06, 2024, England tour of India
Current RR: 2.60
• Min. Ov. Rem: 75
• Last 10 ov (RR): 25/0 (2.50)
The moment has come for the new boy. The 12th over of the day, India 27 for 0 and sitting pretty. His first ball is a bit of a nervy long-hop but Stokes' field is sympathetic and Jaiswal can only cut it straight at point. Thereafter he's onto a better length from round the wicket, with a hint of turn away from the left-hander, and all delivered from that rangy 6'4" frame.
It's not quite a maiden, as Jaiswal flicks his sixth delivery off his toes for a single, but overall it's an encouraging introduction. Tom Hartley has just replaced Anderson at the other end. Only Rehan of the specialist options has yet to get a twirl this morning.
When you've picked three specialist spinners and need a new-ball option, who do you turn to? It's Joe Root, obviously, who shares the honours with the recalled James Anderson, and is immediately into a battle as Yashasvi Jaiswal comes out swinging in his first over. Root's first ball, full and wide outside off, is slashed in the air through the covers for four - a stroke that is greeted with an encouraging clap from Ben Stokes, who doesn't mind India taking on his ring of catchers in the off side.
Anderson, meanwhile, settles into a solid rhythm after two leg-side sighters in the first over of his 184th Test, and though there's not much movement to speak of, he finds it anyway with a hint of each-way nip, particularly against the right-handed Rohit Sharma. Overall though, it looks a good toss for India to have won. No real threat in these conditions just yet, and the promise of a long day of toil for England's attack.
Rohit Sharma calls correctly, and India will bat first. "It looks a good pitch, we've got to play good cricket to win the game," says Rohit Sharma. "What happened in Hyderabad, we'll take some positives and move quickly on. We didn't bat with the same intent in the second innings and it was a brilliant knock by Ollie. Hopefully we can correct those mistakes and not repeat them."
He confirms a debut for Rajit Patidar, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar also come in for KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj.
Ben Stokes would have batted first. "New game, new week. We'll take the confidence but we'll start again. It's an amazing atmosphere to bat in front of, and the opportunities for our young guys will stand them in good stead."
Anderson and Shoaib are confirmed, in place of Wood and Leach, who handed the new boy his cap before the start of play.
The pitch, according to Eoin Morgan, is "an absolute beauty" and should suit England's style of play, but it's India's batters who will get first use of it.
India YBK Jaiswal, RG Sharma*, Shubman Gill, RM Patidar, SS Iyer, KS Bharat†, R Ashwin, AR Patel, JJ Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
England Z Crawley, BM Duckett, OJ Pope, JE Root, JM Bairstow, BA Stokes*, BT Foakes†, Rehan Ahmed, TW Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, JM Anderson
We're back under starter's orders for the second Test of five between India and England, this time at Visakhapatnam. And it's all to play for after England's stunning victory in the opening Test at Hyderabad. It wasn't simply that England overturned history, with India having lost just three of their previous 46 home Tests, or a first-innings deficit of 190. It was the extraordinary poise with which they did so that will have got the home team rattled (to borrow a phrase that did the rounds during the Ashes last summer).
From Ollie Pope's sublime 196 to Tom Hartley's debut figures of 7 for 62, England found the heroes they needed at the crunch moments of the contest, and were expertly captained throughout by Ben Stokes, whose reputation as a leader goes from strength to strength. India, by contrast, shrunk in the latter stages and suffered further collateral damage, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja both suffering injuries that have ruled them out of this game.
England are far from the finished product, of course, and with Shoaib Bashir inked in for his Test debut in place of Jack Leach, they are set to field arguably the most lop-sided bowling attack in history, with the returning veteran James Anderson (183 caps already) joined by two other spinners, Hartley and Rehan Ahmed, with a total of three caps between them.
But India's batting, already missing Virat Kohli, has a callow look to it too, and in fact their entire squad boasts fewer Test runs (10,702) than England's resident great, Joe Root (11,447). It promises to be a humdinger, as every Test of England's Bazball era has so far proven to be.
Some required reading before we get underway:
Karthik Krishnaswamy's match preview, can India even the odds vs Bazball?
Alagappan Muthu on India's true battle, the one with themselves.
Andrew Miller on Bazball's doubters, and England's post-truth tendencies.
Vithushan Ehantharajah on James Anderson, now into his 22nd year as an international cricketer.
