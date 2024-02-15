Live Report: Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, 1st day

Mark Wood ends the first hour bowling with four slips and a gully. India are 39 for 3 having won the toss and decided to at first. Ravindra Jadeja came in to bat in the ninth, his second-earliest point of entry in Test cricket, and the earliest in the first innings. Rohit Sharma is unsure how to play the short ball probably for the first time in his life. With three wickets gone, he shelved the hook and got clocked on the helmet grille. Then he went baxck to hooking and kept it down. India 39 for 3.