Live Report: Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, 1st day

Live
Live Report: Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, 1st dayBy Sidharth Monga
England's hour
Mark Wood ends the first hour bowling with four slips and a gully. India are 39 for 3 having won the toss and decided to at first. Ravindra Jadeja came in to bat in the ninth, his second-earliest point of entry in Test cricket, and the earliest in the first innings. Rohit Sharma is unsure how to play the short ball probably for the first time in his life. With three wickets gone, he shelved the hook and got clocked on the helmet grille. Then he went baxck to hooking and kept it down. India 39 for 3.
�1
�1
�
�
England all over India
In his first over, the ninth of the innings, Tom Hartley has taken out Rajat Patidar. Out of nowhere this ball has jumped off a length, taken a bit of the pitch with it, and has taken the front edge to lob up to cover. Patidar is shocked.
In comes Ravindra Jadeja, ahead of the debutant Sarfaraz Khan, at his home venue. India 33 for 3.
�2
�
�
�3
Win the toss, bat first, and... 25 for 2
Mark Wood had not taken a wicket since Marnus Labuschagne this July. And then he has two in his first spell here. Shubman Gill is gone. Nicking to the keeper on the first morning of a Test in India. Following a length ball outside off. Not much movement but enough holding of the line.
These are only Wood's third and fourth Test wickets in the first six overs of the innings.
�1
�2
�
�1
Wood gets Jaiswal
India look comfortable in their start with both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma getting some quick runs. The ball is not swinging in the air nor seaming off the pitch. And then Mark Wood gets Jaiswal to edge one. It is short of a length, there is decent carry, angling across him, and Jaiswal opens up a little and follows it with his hands. Taken at first slip. Wood's first wicket this series. India 22 for 1.
�3
�2
�2
�3
Wood the opening bowler
6 This is only the sixth time that Mark Wood has opened the bowling in a Test, three of those in this series
�2
�
�
�1
Inexperience in India's batting
It is beginning to look a little bit like the second half of India's greatest series triumph, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2020-21. At that time India were missing bowlers, this time batters.
How inexperienced are India? If Jurel bats in the top 7, this will be the first time since India's first Test that they will have two debutants in the top 7. The last time India had three batters in the top 7 with a total experience of fewer than two Tests, it was when Devang Gandhi, Vijay Bharadwaj and MSK Prasad played together against New Zealand in 1999. It was so long ago that Gandhi is a current national selector, and Prasad has already served as chairman of selectors.
Thanks to Shiva Jayaraman for these stats.
�7
�4
�1
�4
India bat, Kuldeep edges out Axar
India have won the toss, and they will be batting first. They have made four changes to the last XI. Sarfaraz and Jurel come in for Shreyas Iyer and KS Bharat. Jadeja comes back for Axar Patel, and Mohammed Sira is in for Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh has been released to go play Ranji Trophy for Bengal against Jharkhand in Ranchi.
England had announced their XI yesterday itself, with Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir.
India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Sarfaraz Khan, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
England 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes (capt.), 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Tom Hartley, 10 Mark Wood, 11 James Anderson
�16
�18
�5
�5
Pitch report
Both Nick Knight and Deep Dasgupta reckon there are a lot of runs in this pitch. A dual-tone pitch, Knight says. Drier closer to the stumps, but greenish and less cracked on fast bowlers' good length. There are cracks, but Dasgupta says they are not likely to open up alarmingly. There could be some seam movement on the first session.
Anil Kumble says the weather is not hot enough for the cracks to open up.
�3
�5
�1
�1
Debuts for Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel
Anil Kumble hands out Test cap No. 311 to Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored a mountain of runs in Ranji Trophy and has finally broken into the Test side. A nice touch from the team that his family is on the sidelines as it happens. His father, his coach, Naushad Khan, has tears in his eyes. It is a lovely moment.
No. 312 goes to Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper-batter. Dinesh Karthik hands over the cap. KS Bharat, the incumbent wicketkeeper, won't be really pleased with himself. There were noticeable mistakes behind the wicket, and he failed to convert his starts into a sizeable knock. Jurel is the fourth wicketkeeper India have tried in the absence of Rishabh Pant.
�13
�5
�3
�4
The century man
In about 15 minutes, when he comes out for the toss, Ben Stokes will join an elite club of Test cricketers with 100 caps to their name. It is a remarkable feat even if you keep in mind that England probably play more Test cricket than any other team. Stokes himself said on the eve of the Test that it is just a number, but Andrew Miller says here that if there is one man who can rebuff the cliche, it is Stokes.
It's not simply that Stokes' Test batting average of 36.34 disregards the fact that no cause is ever lost while he remains at the crease, or that his bowling mark of 32.07 cannot begin to express the relentlessness of his lengths when he embarks on another of those match-turning two- and three-wicket bursts. Stokes' importance to England - and frankly, to Test cricket - has long since shed the need for statistical validation.
Stokes is indeed a man made for highlights reel. We have shortlisted some of them, and you, yes you, need to go vote for his best performance, the highest of his highlights.
�2
�
�
�
It's back
Test cricket is back after a break after two engrossing Tests between India and England. The series is tied 1-1, and the caravan has moved to Rajkot. Between Tests, India have regained Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, but have dropped Shreyas Iyer. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul continue to be unavailable. Sarfaraz Khan might be in line for a debut here.
England have finaly decided to go with their four best bowlers as opposed to three spinners just for the sake of it. Shoaib Bashir has made way for Mark Wood, who joins James Anderson in a two-man pace attack.
India are yet to decide their XI. The main question is, whose place does Jadeja take? Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel. On pure bowling form, Kuldeep should play, but do India feel worried about their inexperienced batting and want to beef it up with Axar? Not that the depth made any difference to their outlook when they chased unsuccessfully in Hyderabad.
We welcome you all to the third Test.
�4
�
�
�