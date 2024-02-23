Live Blog - India vs England, 4th Test, Ranchi

Matches (18)
Live
4th Test, Ranchi, February 23 - 27, 2024, England tour of India
Current RR: 4.92
• Min. Ov. Rem: 69.3
• Last 10 ov (RR): 53/1 (5.30)
Live
Akash Deep turns this into a dream debut with the wicket of Zak Crawley giving him his third and putting England at 57 for 3 on the opening morning of this fourth Test. Pace bowler Akash, a replacement for the rested Jasprit Bumrah, removes Crawley for a run-a-ball 42 with one that hits an impeccable length from outside off and seams back in to clip the top of off stump. In his previous over, Akash had removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in the space of three deliveries.
Now Akash Deep has his first Test wicket and it's with another gorgeous delivery. On a length and pitching just outside off from around the wicket, the ball jags away just enough and kisses the outside edge of Ben Duckett's bat as the keeper does the rest. Akash fiercely thumps the badge on his chest over and over - ouch! That'll erase the agony of that front-foot no-ball which spoiled his other stunner that sent Zak Crawley's off stump tumbling.
Make that his first two Test wickets! Ollie Pope departs for a duck, lbw after India review the original not-out decision. Replays show Akash is hitting the top of leg stump with a ball that seamed in to beat the inside edge and strike the pad right on the knee roll. England go from 47 for none to 47 for 2 after the debutant snares two in three balls.
Zak Crawley makes use of his let-off following that front-foot no-ball from Akash Deep when he was on 3, helping himself to 18 of the 19 runs conceded by Mohammed Siraj in his fourth over.
Akash Deep is 11 balls into his Test debut and thinks he has Zak Crawley for just 3 with a beauty that nips back through the gate and sends off stump cartwheeling backwards. There's a pause, then that fateful siren - he's over-stepped!
10 specialist pacers/pace all-rounders have made their Test debut for India since 2014, before Aakash Deep. Only Shardul Thakur's was at home.
In more breaking news from Ranchi, Rehan Ahmed, England's 19-year-old legspinner, is leaving India for personal reasons. The ECB says Rehan will not return for the last Test of the series and England will not call up a replacement.
Rehan played the first three Tests, taking 11 wickets at an average of 44, including six for the match in Visakhapatnam, before being left out of the side for this fourth Test. Apparently his omission was unrelated to him having to return home for an urgent family matter, which emerged after the team had been announced. Offspinner Shoaib Bashir replaces Rehan in the side.
England have won the toss for the second time this series and opted to bat first. Ben Stokes, their captain, says of a pitch that's looking dry and displaying some cracks: "The first hour is going to give us an indication what it will do in the longer term."
Rohit Sharma, India's skipper, says he would have batted first too. He's upbeat after his side bounced back from a first-Test loss in Hyderabad to take a 2-1 lead. "That's something that I'm really proud of," he says.
England: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes (capt), Foakes (wk), Hartley, Robinson, Bashir, Anderson
India: Rohit (capt), Jaiswal, Gill, Patidar, Khan, Jadeja, Jurel (wk), Ashwin, Kuldeep, Akash, Siraj
News from the ground is that Akash Deep will make his debut for India. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested after making his mark on this series, Akash, the quick from Bihar, has been handed his Test cap by Rahul Dravid with family watching on. That'll give the hosts a balanced attack comprising two seamers and three spinners.
It's the start of the fourth Test, and the visitors need to avoid losing to keep the series alive. Well, drawn Tests are very rare anyway these days, so another India win will give them an unassailable 3-1 series lead. But an England victory here in Ranchi will set up a tantalising fifth match in Dharamsala.
The build-up time between Tests has been short (the turnaround time was just three days), but there's been plenty of action in between off the field. England have named Robinson and Bashir for this Test and India trust their bowling enough to rest Jasprit Bumrah for this fixture. There is the small matter of how India could replace Bumrah and no matter what criticism comes England's way, Ben Stokes remains unfazed by Bazball backlash.
Settle in as we get set for the start.
England Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|42
|42
|caught
|11
|21
|lbw
|0
|2
|not out
|12
|27
|not out
|34
|33
|Extras
|(nb 2)
|Total
|101(3 wkts; 20.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
