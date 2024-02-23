Live Blog - India vs England, 4th Test, Ranchi

Now Akash Deep has his first Test wicket and it's with another gorgeous delivery. On a length and pitching just outside off from around the wicket, the ball jags away just enough and kisses the outside edge of Ben Duckett's bat as the keeper does the rest. Akash fiercely thumps the badge on his chest over and over - ouch! That'll erase the agony of that front-foot no-ball which spoiled his other stunner that sent Zak Crawley's off stump tumbling.