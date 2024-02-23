Live blog- India vs England, Ranchi Test - India's super Sunday

Finally the big man turns up. It has taken him till the second innings of the fourth Test, and he will be the first one to say he has not been at his best, but today was superb. He started off with the new ball when the pitch was not playing any tricks, and took out three big wickets: all three centurions for England in this series. Then when the Test entered a holding pattern, he came back to get Ben Foakes with a carrom ball. And then James Anderson for the second pair for England this Test.