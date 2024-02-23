Live blog- India vs England, Ranchi Test - India's super Sunday

Live
Live blog- India vs England, Ranchi Test - India's super SundayBy Valkerie Baynes
India's super Sunday
India began the day 134 behind England's first-innings score with just three wickets in hand.
It looked like they could fall behind by just too much to be able to come back, but Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav made the most of the best batting conditions of the day. Kuldeep played out 131 balls, the most he has batted in a Test innings. Jurel shifted gears after Kuldeep's fall, and posted his career-best: 90.
England still led by 46. This has not been as great a series for India's spinners as we are accustomed to seeing but in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, they stood up. R Ashwin was back to close to his best when he picked three wickets with the new ball even before the ball started misbehaving. Kuldeep Yadav produced the breakthroughs with the old ball to pose the question: has Rohit Sharma underutilised him?
And then, finally, the difference in experience and quality between the two teams showed. A flurry of loose balls from England spinners, and India ran away to 40 for 0 by stumps. They started needing 134 to level with England, and have now ended needing 152 to win. What a turnaround.
See you tomorrow.
Are India killing the chase?
There aren't many times in his career that Tom Hartley would have bowled with a shiny new red ball. Still it is wonderful that he bowled England to victory in Hyderabad. Here, though, that lack of experience with the new ball is showing. He has overpitched far too often in his first two overs to be taken for four boundaries. India have already got to 29 for 0 in four overs. They now need 163.
The chase begins
Joe Root and Tom Hartley open the bowling for England in the fourth innings. Only about 25 minutes to stumps. That England are starting with two spinners tells you all about the pitch. Hartley has bowled two long half-volleys on the pads in his first over, and Rohit Sharma has dispatched them for fours through midwicket. India 13 for 0 in two overs. Need 179 now.
Five-for for Ashwin
Finally the big man turns up. It has taken him till the second innings of the fourth Test, and he will be the first one to say he has not been at his best, but today was superb. He started off with the new ball when the pitch was not playing any tricks, and took out three big wickets: all three centurions for England in this series. Then when the Test entered a holding pattern, he came back to get Ben Foakes with a carrom ball. And then James Anderson for the second pair for England this Test.
This has been an innings in which Ashwin went past Anil Kumble's 350 wickets in India and also his 34 five-wicket hauls. Now he sits at 35 five-fors, a staggering figure. And he and Kuldeep Yadav have given India a chance. They need 192 to win the Test. That morning session tomorrow - the pitch has been dormant in the first sessions of days two and three - will be crucial. Still some 25 minutes to bat today, though.
Ashwin gets his man
Ravichandran Ashwin claims his fourth wicket of the innings, taking a return catch to remove Ben Foakes for 17 and India need just one more wicket to learn their target in this match. As it stands, England lead by 191 runs. Foakes had overturned an lbw decision off Ashwin a short time ago but now he's gone after failing to pick the carrom ball and popping the ball straight back to the bowler.
Foakes survives
Ravichandran Aswhin, who took three early England wickets, thought he had another, Ben Foakes lbw for 15, but the batter reviewed and UltraEdge revealed a faint spike. England are 190 runs ahead at 144 for 8.
What's a good lead?
188 England's lead with two wickets in hand at the drinks break in the evening session.
Kuldeep has two more!
Kuldeep Yadav claims two more wickets for the innings, first Tom Hartley, who is well caught by Sarfaraz Khan at mid-on for 7. His dismissal brings Ollie Robinson to the crease following his first-innings half-century, and he has to review immediately after he is given out lbw attempting to reverse-sweep Kuldeep next ball but replays show the ball struck his glove on its way through to the pad.
There was to be no reprieve two balls later though, Robinson's attempt to overturn another lbw decision failing when Kuldeep turns the ball in towards middle and leg, hitting the pad below the knee roll and it's Umpire's Call on leg stump. Two wickets in the over give Kuldeep 4 for 15 from nine.
Jadeja chimes in
Jonny Bairstow is gone first ball after tea, pushing at a Ravindra Jadeja delivery which is tossed up outside off stump and turning, to be snaffled by Rajat Patidar at short cover. England are 120 for 6.
Kuldeep gets Stokes
Ben Stokes is gone this time. Kuldeep Yadav gets appreciable drift and turn with a ball that stays low and slides onto the back pad before bouncing between his legs and into the stumps. England go to 120 for 5, a lead of 166.
Stokes survives on Umpires' Call
Ravindra Jadeja thinks he has Ben Stokes out lbw for 4. On-field umpire Rod Tucker doesn't see it that way but India review, only to have the decision upheld when ball-tracking rules Umpire's Call on leg stump. Stokes can't stifle a wry smile after his questioning of the Umpire's Call element of the DRS at the end of the previous Test.
Kuldeep removes Crawley
Kuldeep Yadav prises out Zak Crawley for a 91-ball 60 with a gem that beats the batter for turn and pegs back middle stump. Crawley had put on partnerships worth 46 and 45 with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow respectively. Bairstow remains not out 24 with England 110 for 4, leading by 156 runs.
Fifty up for Crawley
Zak Crawley brings up his fifty with a single off Ravindra Jadeja. It's his 13th in Tests and third of this series, coming off 72 balls and including six fours.
Ashwin has another!
R Ashwin has his third wicket of the innings, none other than first-innings centurion Joe Root. Ashwin had already removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope with consecutive balls in the fifth over. Then, in the 17th, he trapped Root lbw for just 11, finding some turn with a full ball that beat the inside edge. India managed to overturn the on-field not-out decision, with question marks over whether it had pitched outside leg stump, replays suggesting the ball had pitched just in line with leg and was on track to hit it.
Ashwin has 3 for 33 and it was another timely wicket with Root and Zak Crawley settling into a 46-run partnership. Crawley is 39 not out with England 65 for 3, a lead of 111 runs.
Aswhin passes Kumble
351 Test wickets in India for R Ashwin, who passes Anil Kumble's 350. Only Muthiah Muralidaran, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have taken more Test wickets at home.
India strike early!
Ravichandran Ashwin takes two vital early wickets for India, removing opener Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope with consecutive balls in the fifth over of England's second innings.
Ashwin had Duckett caught at short leg off a length ball which drifted in and found the inside edge, popping to Sarfaraz Khan for a regulation catch. Pope was on a pair when Ashwin pinned him lbw next ball, one which didn't turn as much as the batter had perhaps expected as he was rapped on the back pad in line with leg stump. Pope's review failed, his dismissal upheld on Umpire's Call.
This is very much the start India would have hoped for when looking to contain England's lead. They are 19 for 2 and ahead by 68 runs.
Bashir No. 2
2 Shoaib Bashir is the second-youngest England bowler to take a five-for in men's Tests after Rehan Ahmed and the second-youngest visiting player to do so vs India after Paul Adams
Stars are born
Sixes galore!
79 sixes hit so far this series, the most in Tests, surpassing the 74 in last year's Ashes
India all out, 46 behind
Dhruv Jurel is out for an excellent 90, bowled by Tom Hartley with one that angled in and spun past his defence, crashing into middle and off. He's the last man out after producing the knock his side needed. They are all out for 307, still 46 runs behind but it could have been so much worse, were it not for Jurel and that 76-run stand with Kuldeep Yadav for the eighth wicket.
Shoaib Bashir is the story for England with a five-wicket haul in his second Test. He'll look forward to putting his feet up for a bit after that marathon 31 over spell yesterday and scarcely any relief today.
Bashir has five!
Shoaib Bashir has his five-wicket haul in just his second Test, pinning Akash Deep lbw. Deep reviewed but to no avail, the decision upheld on Umpire's Call. It's come at a crucial time too, with England frustrated all morning by Dhruv Jurel, unbeaten on 80 after staging a 76-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav. It was an eventful over, with Deep smashing Bashir over cow corner for six, surviving a stumping appeal and then the wicket.
Jurel on the move
Dhruv Jurel cashes in after Ollie Robinson missed a tough but achievable chance in Shoaib Bashir's previous over, launching the England offspinner down the ground to good effect.
Bashir returns
Shoaib Bashir returns to replace James Anderson, who has just bowled a six-over spell, in search of his fifth wicket. He could have had it too, tossing one up to Dhruv Jurel, who launches it towards wide long-on, where the ball shoots through Ollie Robinson's hands.
Fifty up for Jurel
Dhruv Jurel forges ahead to his maiden Test half-century, pushing a Tom Hartley delivery through mid-on for a single. He raises his bat and salutes in celebration.
Anderson breaks through
James Anderson breaks through to remove Kuldeep Yadav, bowled for 28 after a 76-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel for the eighth wicket. An hour into the third day and in the ninth over with the second new ball, Kuldeep tries to defend a shorter delivery which angles in, plays onto the inside of his front foot and the ball trickles into his stumps. India are 253 for 8, a first-innings deficit of 100 with Jurel on 49.
250 up for India
250 up for India, they now trail by 103 runs with three wickets in hand
England take second new ball
Ollie Robinson takes the second new ball for England the moment it becomes available as they look to break this union. Two dot balls are followed by a gorgeous straight drive for four from Drhuv Jurel. And offspinner Shoaib Bashir continues from the other end as he seeks his fifth wicket. Kuldeep Yadav gets in on the boundary act though, threading the third ball of the over beautifully through backward point.
Fifty partnership up for India
50 partnership comes up for eighth-wicket pair Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav
Bashir is back
After bowling 31 of his 32 overs yesterday on the trot, Shoaib Bashir is back in action early, sending down the first over of the day.
England look to wrap up innings
Joe Root said at the close on the second day that his side would be looking to wrap up India's first innings quickly and then set their sights on "anything north of 250" in a bid to level this series 2-2. As things stand, England are in a good position, still leading by 134 runs with just three more wickets to get. Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav have put on 42 runs for the eighth wicket on a deteriorating pitch, where England's young offspinner Shoaib Bashir bowled 32 overs - 31 on the trot - for his pivotal 4 for 84. Join us to see if Root and England get their wish.
The day England raced towards 2-2?
That question mark is academic, and there only because the eighth wicket has added 42 and have been unseparated for 17.4 overs. And yet, England are 134 ahead with just three wickets to take on a pitch that is going up and down more and more often. Even if they lead by just 80 in close to a worst-case scenario, that is a huge lead because they will be bowling last.
The day belongs to Shoaib Bashir, who came on to bowl for one over before lunch, and never left the bowling crease thereafter. He bowled 31 overs in one unbroken spell, then one from the other end for good measure, and registered his best first-class figures, taking his first four-for in first-class cricket.
Their spinners were a huge turnaround even when keeping in mind the helpful pitch. In the first three Tests, you were getting a boundary ball almost every over, but here they hardly bowled a loose ball in a whole session.
Between them Bashir and Tom Hartley had figures of 51-9-131-6. They have outbowled a much more experienced and accomplished spin unit.
That's all we have for you today. Do join us tomorrow.
Bashir stops at 31
Shoaib Bashir, who came on to bowl for one over before lunch, has finally been taken off with just three overs left in the day. He has got figures of 31-4-83-4. A spell for the ages. He has left England dominating this Test for now. Despite a 41-run stand for the eighth wicket between Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav, England still lead by 135, which is a huge number on this pitch.
The record for the longest unbroken spell in Tests belongs to narendra Hirwani, who bowled 59 on the trot against England at The Oval in 1990.
PS: Oh hang on, there is no rest for the devil. Bashir has been given a change of ends to bowl his 32nd over from the other end. The good thing is, Ben Stokes can't ask him to bowl any more overs because only one over is left after Bashir's 32nd.
Back to pace
Ben Stokes has finally gone back to pace after more than a session of spin at both ends. Tom Hartley has been taken off after a spell of 18-4-47-2. I suspect Stokes feels the fingers are tiring. The eight wicket has added 36 now. Shoaib Bashir, on the other end, has bowled 30 overs in a row. India 213 for 7, which is still 140 behind England.
Spin advantage halved
46 Number of wickets England's spinners have taken to India's 41. Their average has been 39 compared to India's 31. During the dominant home phase from 2013 to 2023, India's spinners took a wicket at 19 runs cheaper than away spinners.
Hartley hits again
Tom Hartley has his second wicket, removing R Ashwin lbw with one that kept low and straight. He departs for just 1 with India floundering at 177 for 7, still 176 runs behind England's first-innings total. Ashwin's review was in vain, his dismissal upheld on umpire's call with ball-tracking showing a leg-stump impact.
Sarfaraz falls
Tom Hartley, England's left-arm spinner, chimes in with the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan, enticing the drive and finding an edge, which sails through to a diving Joe Root at slip. India are in a spot of bother at 171 for 6, still 182 runs behind England's first-innings 353.
Taking care of spin-ness
Bish, bosh, Bashir!
That might just be the most important wicket of a stellar day for England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. With three wickets already from a marathon spell, Bashir claims the prize of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been so damaging with those two double-centuries in the last two matches.
Jaiswal was oh so steady for India again after they lost Rohit Sharma in the third over of their reply today, reaching 73 off 117 balls. But now he's gone, moving back to a length ball which stayed low and crashed into middle stump.
Oh brother
Back for the final session of the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal is not out 54 and Sarfaraz Khan on 1. Meanwhile...
Jadeja goes big
Ravindra Jadeja crashes back-to-back sixes over the leg side off Tom Hartley after surviving England's lbw review the previous ball.
Jadeja gone this time
It was an impressive reposte while it lasted but Ravindra Jadeja, having comfortably survived England's review for lbw off Tom Hartley then smashed two sixes off the same bowler, is out for 12. And it's offspinner Shoaib Bashir who claims his third wicket. Bashir finds some top-spin from a good length into Jadeja's defence and the ball hoops to Ollie Pope at short leg.
At tea, Bashir has 3 for 32, Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 54 and India are 131 for 4.
Bashir claims second
Rajat Patidar is struck on the pad with one that skids on from outside off and would have gone on to ping leg stump. That's Shoaib Bashir's second wicket in a productive spell for the England off-spinner. India are 112 for 3 after Bashir also removed Shubman Gill lbw a little while ago.
On a roll
Fifty up for Jaiswal
It seems there's no stopping this young India opener. After twin two-hundreds over the course of his past two Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal moves to fifty with a scampered single to mid-off from Tom Hartley's second ball of the match.
Hundred up for India
103 for 2 as Rajat Patidar takes India past the 100-mark with a four off James Anderson through deep third
Gill falls
Offspinner Shoaib Bashir strikes to remove Shubman Gill for 38 with one that turned sharply to beat the inside edge and rap the pad. Given out lbw on field, Gill asks for a review, which upholds his dismissal. Gill had struck six fours and shared an 82 run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal after India had fallen to 4 for 1. They are now 86 for 2 with Jaiswal not out 43.
Jaiswal survives
Just as India's batters had started to get into their groove, England thought they might have stopped them in their tracks with an appeal for caught behind off Yashasvi Jaiswal, but it wasn't to be. An edge off a wide Ollie Robinson delivery went through very low towards Ben Foakes, who thought he'd taken the catch diving forward, but the third umpire ruled that it was grounded first. Close one.
Fifty partnership up for India
Shubman Gill strikes a four off James Anderson - his second of the over - to bring up the fifty partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Having tucked the second ball past square leg to the boundary, Gill then steps forward and times one effortlessly back past the bowler. From 4 for 1, the hosts are now 57 for 1.
Too soon?
England keep a lid on India
It's early days in this second session but England have kept things tight since lunch, Shubman Gill's lovely drive off Shoaib Bashir off the fifth ball following the break aside. James Anderson has conceded just one run this session so far.
India 34 for 1 at lunch
After losing the early wicket of Rohit Sharma, India are 34 for 1 in response to England's first-innings 353 at lunch on day two. After James Anderson had Rohit caught behind, India's other opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal is not out 27. Jaiswal is looking settled - as he has all series - on a pitch that isn't misbehaving much at all, striking back-to-back fours off Ollie Robinson in the last over before the break. Shubman Gill is on 4.
England go the distance
6 England innings only have lasted 100+ overs in the Bazball era
Rohit rolled
James Anderson strikes early to remove India captain Rohit Sharma for just 2. With his second over, the third of India's innings, Anderson puts the ball on a good length just outside off stump as Rohit hangs the bat out in a defensive prod and edges to Ben Foakes behind the stumps. England will be thrilled with that early breakthrough. In pursuit of England's first-innings 353, India are 4 for 1.
Robinson wants fifty and five-fer
From Vithushan Ehantharajah in Ranchi...
Ollie Robinson’s batting has long been frustrating. It peaked with a century on first-class debut in 2015 for Sussex against Durham and has been on the wane ever since, particularly as focus shifted towards his bowling when Test cricket beckoned.
Finally, after 31 innings, he has one in Tests. It is only his ninth fifty-plus score in first-class cricket and his first in almost three years.
“I was actually thinking I’d love to get my first fifty,” Robinson told talkSPORT this morning before the start of play. “So first fifty, and a five-fer would be really good.”
Despite having Joe Root for company, he was the more dominant batter in a partnership of 102 - England’s second century stand of the innings, and third of the series. It is also the first time since 2017 that England’s eighth wicket has posted three figures
“It’s one of those things, as a bowler who bats a little bit, going out there when Rooty or Stokesy is batting, there’s something really comforting,” said Robinson. “Because you know you can just bat with them and try and support them.”
Now Robinson is back out there, doing what he does best.
England all out
And that's it for England, all out for 353 with Joe Root unbowed on 122. They added 51 runs this morning, with Ollie Robinson reaching 58 from an overnight 31. But the tourists lost their last three wickets for six runs in the space of 17 balls.
The last man out was James Anderson, lbw attempting to sweep Jadeja, who had also removed Robinson and Shoaib Bashir in a useful spell for India after England had started the day well. He finished with 4 for 67. The highlight for England was of course Root, who shared century stands with Robinson and Ben Foakes and rescued his side from 57 for 3, then 112 for 5.
Jadeja snares two
Ravindra Jadeja has grabbed two quick wickets to stymie a bright start to day two by England.
Ollie Robinson fell for 58 attempting a reverse-sweep which flicked the glove before going through to the keeper. Three balls later, Shoaib Bashir was out to a loose leading edge which was snaffled by Rajat Patidar at backward point.
It all swiftly followed a heart-in-mouth moment for Joe Root on 119 when he edged Kuldeep Yadav in front of a diving Rohit Sharma at slip. Rohit wasn't confident he'd got his hands underneath it and a check with the third umpire confirmed the ball hadn't quite reached him cleanly.
Robinson reaches fifty
Ollie Robinson raises his maiden Test half-century. He's got there rapidly this morning too. Having resumed on 31 with a previous Test best of 42, Robinson has struck five fours this morning so far - including a sweep off Ravindra Jadeja over square leg to reach the milestone. In the previous over, he took three boundaries off Akash Deep, first clearing point then back-to-back efforts, driven and pulled. He raises is bat in delight.
India take second new ball
India have taken the second new ball with Akash Deep, the debutant who did so much early damage to England yesterday getting first use. He's over stepped - he knows how dramatic that can be after day one - on what should have been the last delivery of an otherwise flawless over.
What can England build?
What can England build this morning? With Joe Root unbeaten on 106 and Ollie Robinson 31 not out, they'll fancy something significant on top of their first-day 302 for 7. The pitch may play a part, although it had some fairly sedate periods yesterday after an eventful start, and there's also the prospect of taking the second new ball for India. After a highly entertaining first day in Ranchi, all this will hopefully add up to more of the same.
England go past 300
In the last over of the day, bowled by Yashasvi Jaiswal, England go past 300 after having been 112 for 5 and then 245 for 7. The eighth wicket has added 57 already. India's millionaire-like use of DRS in the morning cost them the wicket of Ollie Robinson when a plumb lbw was not given and they were sure they had their man.
Anyway, the day belongs to Joe Root. He has scored his 31st Test century, 10th against India. It has been an innings of a class batter purely reacting to whatever has been bowled at him without any preconceived plans.
The pitch has been a funny one. It looked cracked, and the first session offered appreciable seam, uneven bounce and turn. And then it went to sleep. Root and Ben Foakes then put together England's biggest partnership of the series. This day has set up another interesting Test.
We will see you nice and early tomorrow.
Century No. 31
With a lovely cover-drive, Joe Root has brought up his 31st Test century. A hard-working innings, it has taken 219 balls for Root to get it. No jumping around, no release of emotion. Just a steely look in his eye and a peck on the helmet.
Ten of his 31 Test hundreds have come against India. He has revived this innings from 112 for 5. Just nine fours in the innings. Very judicious with sweeping because of the low bounce. One reverse-sweep. Just a lot of concentration.
Akash returns
Debutant Akash Deep returns to the attack with an old ball. The second new ball is available, but India haven't taken it as yet.
Siraj grabs his second
Mohammed Siraj removes Tom Hartley with a beauty that beats the outside edge and crashes into off stump. Hartley had just evaded second slip with an edge that didn't carry but went past Yashasvi Jaiswal and ran to the boundary rope. He departs for 13, which also includes a thunderous six off R Ashwin over long-on. England are 245 for 7.
Siraj breaks through
Ben Foakes falls three runs shy of his half-century, caught by Ravindra Jadeja off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj to end a 113-run stand for the sixth wicket with Joe Root. The England duo led a recovery from 112 for 5 before Foakes chipped to short midwicket for 47. Root remains not out 75.
England fight back
Root, Foakes stand firm
Joe Root is unbeaten on 67 and Ben Foakes 28 not out as England go to tea at 198 for 5.
86 the unbroken sixth-wicket stand between Root and Foakes as India fail to take a wicket in the middle session in Ranchi
Root vs Bazball
Fifty for Root
Joe Root brings up his fifty, working R Ashwin off his toes for a single. It comes off 108 balls with four fours - a slow and steady one but it's what was needed after England went to lunch five wickets down. He and Ben Foakes share an unbroken partnership worth 64 runs. Until now in this series, Root had scores of 29, 2, 5, 16, 18 and 7. It's his first Test half-century since his 91 at The Oval during the Ashes in July.
Finally, a boundary
Joe Root drives Akash Deep for four. It's been a while...
16 overs and four balls between boundaries
Ashwin joins the club
7 men with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets against an opponent in Tests, R Ashwin is now among them and the fourth against England
Stokes gone!
Ben Stokes falls for just 3, sent packing by an excellent ball from Ravindra Jadeja that pitched right on middle stump and kept ever so low to strike the front pad just above the ankle. Stokes can scarcely believe it, gives a wry chuckle and shakes his head, knowing he couldn't have done too much more. England head to lunch on 112 for 5.
It was debutant quick Akash Deep who did the most damage. He'll dine on 3 for 24 from seven overs as India well and truly claim the session.
Ashwin chimes in
No sooner has Jonny Bairstow brought up England's first fifty stand of the match with a four carved away in front of point and he's gone, trapped lbw by R Ashwin. It took an India review to secure the dismissal after Bairstow was originally adjudged not out by on-field umpire Rod Tucker. The ball pitched on leg stump from around the wicket and straightened to strike Bairstow high on the back leg as he knelt to sweep. Bairstow 38 off 35 balls in a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Joe Root but England slip to 109 for 4.
Who is Akash Deep?
Wow, wow, wow!
Akash Deep turns this into a dream debut with the wicket of Zak Crawley giving him his third and putting England at 57 for 3 on the opening morning of this fourth Test. Pace bowler Akash, a replacement for the rested Jasprit Bumrah, removes Crawley for a run-a-ball 42 with one that hits an impeccable length from outside off and seams back in to clip the top of off stump. In his previous over, Akash had removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in the space of three deliveries.
Akash strikes (this time) - and how!
Now Akash Deep has his first Test wicket and it's with another gorgeous delivery. On a length and pitching just outside off from around the wicket, the ball jags away just enough and kisses the outside edge of Ben Duckett's bat as the keeper does the rest. Akash fiercely thumps the badge on his chest over and over - ouch! That'll erase the agony of that front-foot no-ball which spoiled his other stunner that sent Zak Crawley's off stump tumbling.
Make that his first two Test wickets! Ollie Pope departs for a duck, lbw after India review the original not-out decision. Replays show Akash is hitting the top of leg stump with a ball that seamed in to beat the inside edge and strike the pad right on the knee roll. England go from 47 for none to 47 for 2 after the debutant snares two in three balls.
Crawley cashes in
Zak Crawley makes use of his let-off following that front-foot no-ball from Akash Deep when he was on 3, helping himself to 18 of the 19 runs conceded by Mohammed Siraj in his fourth over.
All happening for Akash... or not
Akash Deep is 11 balls into his Test debut and thinks he has Zak Crawley for just 3 with a beauty that nips back through the gate and sends off stump cartwheeling backwards. There's a pause, then that fateful siren - he's over-stepped!
Akash Deep in the action
10 specialist pacers/pace all-rounders have made their Test debut for India since 2014, before Aakash Deep. Only Shardul Thakur's was at home.
In more breaking news from Ranchi, Rehan Ahmed, England's 19-year-old legspinner, is leaving India for personal reasons. The ECB says Rehan will not return for the last Test of the series and England will not call up a replacement.
Rehan played the first three Tests, taking 11 wickets at an average of 44, including six for the match in Visakhapatnam, before being left out of the side for this fourth Test. Apparently his omission was unrelated to him having to return home for an urgent family matter, which emerged after the team had been announced. Offspinner Shoaib Bashir replaces Rehan in the side.
England win toss, bat
England have won the toss for the second time this series and opted to bat first. Ben Stokes, their captain, says of a pitch that's looking dry and displaying some cracks: "The first hour is going to give us an indication what it will do in the longer term."
Rohit Sharma, India's skipper, says he would have batted first too. He's upbeat after his side bounced back from a first-Test loss in Hyderabad to take a 2-1 lead. "That's something that I'm really proud of," he says.
England: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes (capt), Foakes (wk), Hartley, Robinson, Bashir, Anderson
India: Rohit (capt), Jaiswal, Gill, Patidar, Khan, Jadeja, Jurel (wk), Ashwin, Kuldeep, Akash, Siraj
Akash Deep to debut for India
News from the ground is that Akash Deep will make his debut for India. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested after making his mark on this series, Akash, the quick from Bihar, has been handed his Test cap by Rahul Dravid with family watching on. That'll give the hosts a balanced attack comprising two seamers and three spinners.
Welcome to Ranchi
It's the start of the fourth Test, and the visitors need to avoid losing to keep the series a
