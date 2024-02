Live blog- India vs England, Ranchi Test - India's super Sunday

Dhruv Jurel started India's fightback and ended the England innings • BCCI

India began the day 134 behind England's first-innings score with just three wickets in hand.

It looked like they could fall behind by just too much to be able to come back, but Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav made the most of the best batting conditions of the day. Kuldeep played out 131 balls, the most he has batted in a Test innings. Jurel shifted gears after Kuldeep's fall, and posted his career-best: 90.

England still led by 46. This has not been as great a series for India's spinners as we are accustomed to seeing but in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, they stood up. R Ashwin was back to close to his best when he picked three wickets with the new ball even before the ball started misbehaving. Kuldeep Yadav produced the breakthroughs with the old ball to pose the question: has Rohit Sharma underutilised him?

And then, finally, the difference in experience and quality between the two teams showed. A flurry of loose balls from England spinners, and India ran away to 40 for 0 by stumps. They started needing 134 to level with England, and have now ended needing 152 to win. What a turnaround.