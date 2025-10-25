Williamson and England's Ashes players in focus as ODI series kicks off

Big picture: Context or continuity?

The great gathering continues apace. First it was Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse - with Zak Crawley lurking on the fringes to soak up the vibes and sort the tee-off times. Then, by degrees, other key combatants have flown in, with New Zealand performing the role of an Orwellian airstrip, anchored ominously off the East Coast of Australia.

Gus Atkinson has been in New Zealand for a week; Mark Wood and Josh Tongue arrived on Thursday, also in non-playing capacities. Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Jamie Smith are all in line for their first hits of the winter in this week's ODIs, and Jofra Archer - at some stage - his first bowl. For yes, in theory, a bilateral series between England and New Zealand is about to get underway. In practice, the Ashes phoney-war-by-proxy is about to be ramped up another notch or three.

The early-season conditions didn't allow many conclusions to be drawn from 61.4 overs of T20I action, but there was purpose to the three matches just gone - coming as they do just months before the next T20 World Cup. When it comes to ODI cricket, however, it's harder to pretend that it's a massive priority for either team right now.

Kane Williamson's return provides the local intrigue and, as many of New Zealand's players have been saying in recent days, the chance to play a Big Three opponent offers a degree of context in its own right. But let's face it, if we thought Bethell's 39 runs from 25 balls in the T20Is offered Ashes pointers, it's nothing compared to the frenzied hot takes that Root and co. could find themselves generating this week.

Of course, the spring rains may continue to dampen everyone's enthusiasm . But England's main focus across the past fortnight has very much been on mental preparation. There are longer-term issues that need to be addressed with the next ODI World Cup now two years away, and for the seam bowlers in particular , there's a real opportunity to lay down a few markers. But overall, the squad's relaxed vibe has befitted a laid-back location, and a sense that this week is a consequences-free chance to get some game-time and continue to build towards significantly more intense challenges.

This was, after all, one of the rationales for McCullum taking on the white-ball coaching role back at start of the year. The unification of philosophies across squads means there are no competing agendas pulling the players one way or the other - just a collective sense of purpose at the start of a seminal winter, and a recognition that some big pictures are significantly bigger than others.

Form guide

New Zealand WWWLW (last five ODIs, most recent first)

England WLLWW

In the spotlight: Ben Duckett and Kane Williamson

Ben Duckett was being touted as the most complete all-formats batter in the world. But then, the very fact of his ubiquity became too much of a burden. After an exhausting Test series against India, a grim run of form in the Hundred contributed to his absence from the T20Is against South Africa in which Jos Buttler and Phil Salt laid an insurmountable claim to the openers' roles, and by the end of the ODI leg he was visibly shot to bits. Now he's back after some much-needed R&R - newly married and hopefully rested up. Mount Maunganui and Perth are worlds apart, of course. But England will need him to rediscover that dynamism across formats as the Ashes draw nigh. It's not so long ago thatwas being touted as the most complete all-formats batter in the world. But then, the very fact of his ubiquity became too much of a burden. After an exhausting Test series against India, a grim run of form in the Hundred contributed to his absence from the T20Is against South Africa in which Jos Buttler and Phil Salt laid an insurmountable claim to the openers' roles, and by the end of the ODI leg he was visibly shot to bits. Now he's back after some much-needed R&R - newly married and hopefully rested up. Mount Maunganui and Perth are worlds apart, of course. But England will need him to rediscover that dynamism across formats as the Ashes draw nigh.

Kane Williamson will turn out for New Zealand for the first time since the Champions Trophy final in March • ICC via Getty Images

Kane Williamson is not the most demonstrative of blokes at the best of times. But he knows a career inflection point when he sees one. It's been nearly eight months since his last match for New Zealand - their loss to India in the Champions Trophy final - and, at the age of 35, he's conscious of the march of time, as he returns to a set-up with a new coach in Rob Walter, and with the next ODI World Cup still a full two years away. With a young family to consider, and lucrative offers such as this year's London Spirit/Middlesex tie-in very much on the table for the autumn of his career, these three games may go some way to determining his continued hunger after 15 years as a Black Cap. is not the most demonstrative of blokes at the best of times. But he knows a career inflection point when he sees one. It's been nearly eight months since his last match for New Zealand - their loss to India in the Champions Trophy final - and, at the age of 35, he's conscious of the march of time, as he returns to a set-up with a new coach in Rob Walter, and with the next ODI World Cup still a full two years away. With a young family to consider, and lucrative offers such as this year's London Spirit/Middlesex tie-in very much on the table for the autumn of his career, these three games may go some way to determining his continued hunger after 15 years as a Black Cap.

Team news

Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the series after suffering stiffness in his side, but New Zealand welcome back a core of senior players who have not featured in the ODI set-up since the Champions Trophy - the captain Santner, Tom Latham and Williamson among them.

New Zealand (possible): 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Latham (wk), 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Zak Foulkes, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Matt Henry.

Smith, Duckett and Root return to action for the first time this winter, with one eye very much on the first Test at Perth in less than a month's time. Sam Curran will get a chance to cement his allrounder role, while Luke Wood could get a run in the side with England's 50-overs seam attack still very much a work in progress. Jofra Archer is fit but unavailable for the first match, as England look to manage his workload ahead of the Ashes. Will Jacks is still absent with a finger injury.

England (possible): 1 Jamie Smith, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Harry Brook (capt), 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jamie Overton/Sonny Baker, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Luke Wood.

Pitch and conditions

The weather warnings that wrecked the Auckland T20I have abated, although the strong winds remain a factor. The ground record is New Zealand's hefty 371 for 7 against Sri Lanka in 2019, so if the conditions permit, runs will surely flow.

Stats and trivia