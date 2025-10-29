Tickner makes sparkling international return to lead New Zealand to series win

New Zealand 177 for 5 (Mitchell 56*, Ravindra 54, Santner 34*, Archer 3-23) beat England 175 (Overton 42, Brook 34, Tickner 4-34, Smith 2-27) by five wickets

Much like the first ODI, this was a formality for the hosts, this time dismissing their opponents for 175. In a repeat performance, it was Daryl Mitchell who led them with 56 not out to go with his 78 not out in Mount Manganui on Saturday, after Rachin Ravindra 's 54 helped break the back of a manageable chase. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner blitzed an unbeaten 34 from 17 to add an exclamation point on their dominance, reinforced by the 101 balls unused in their innings, firing them to a 2-0 lead heading into Saturday's third and final match in Wellington.

But the spoils truly belonged to Blair Tickner , who enjoyed a joyful return to international cricket with 4 for 34. Tickner's career-best figures in the format come after a two-year absence from the side. His presence in the game was squarely on Matt Henry's left calf strain, after he had initially been drafted into the squad to replace Kyle Jamieson. The time between his 34th and this 35th international cap has been emotionally taxing, after his wife, Sarah, was diagnosed with leukaemia. Though still undergoing chemotherapy, she is now in remission. Each day is a blessing, and Wednesday was another for the 32-year-old quick.

For England, it was anything but. For the second time in five days, they have been inserted and removed with minimal fuss, the first ODI's 223 in Mount Maunganui trumped by a far-less accomplished display in Hamilton. It was the tenth time they have been bowled out in their last 16 goes at setting a total.

Rachin Ravindra anchored the chase • Getty Images

This time, Harry Brook could not save them. England's limited overs captain found himself at the crease at the end of the 12th over with England 51 for 3, eventually falling for 34, 101 shy of what he mustered in the series opener. Jamie Overton , the only other visiting batter to pass six then, was the standout here, muscling 42 off 28.

With a card full of Ashes runners and riders, consecutive batting mishaps may well have further-reaching consequences. The first Test in Perth is just over three weeks away.

Jofra Archer , on his first appearance of the winter, and playing against New Zealand in an ODI for the first time since 2019's World Cup final, was the only silver lining, taking 3 for 23 from his ten overs. Four of those were maidens, including a wicket maiden in the first over of the chase. Operating around 90mph throughout, he threatened both edges of the bat and looked in great nick. With more runs to work with, it might not have been in vain.

Both captains were keen to bowl first, but it was Santner who had the honour after winning a toss delayed by an early shower. And though his seamers could not make as spectacular use of early conditions as they did when England lost their first four wickets for just 10 in the first encounter, a similar, restrictive haul was still forthcoming.

Jacob Duffy, taking the new ball, dismissed Ben Duckett for 1 at the start of his second over. Jamie Smith's attempt at a third leg-side boundary saw him sky Zak Foulkes into the hands of Kane Williamson at backward point.

Daryl Mitchell made a telling contribution again • Getty Images

Joe Root, having ticked over to 25, then found himself tangled in the new leg-side-wide laws. Tickner benefitted from greater leeway with a couple of deliveries beyond the pads, much to Root's annoyance. A third brought a cursory whiff of the bat for an inside edge taken by wicketkeeper Tom Latham sprawling gleefully to his left.

The most inexplicable dismissal was that of Jacob Bethell, emerging from a drinks break to hook Nathan Smith to Foulkes at deep square for 18. His previous delivery, the over before, had seen a similar shot fall just short of Will Young charging in from the boundary.

It was already looking like Brook or bust before Jos Buttler was trapped in front for Smith's second. A powerful four off Smith, followed by a lapped six off Santner, hinted at a repeat of Brook's audacious fourth century in New Zealand. Santner dropping Brook on nought - a spectacular effort mid-off - looked like it could come back to bite the hosts. But it was Santner who pocketed his opposite number, courtesy of a successful acrobatic effort from Young at backward point, pouching an aerial cut.

Once Sam Curran was undone by a beauty from Michael Bracewell - fizzed in from around the wicket, gripping and turning sharply past the edge and clipping the left-hander's off bail - Overton took the initiative. The allrounder greeted Tickner's return to the attack with a smeared four through midwicket and then an advancing clump over long-on.

Tickner had the final say, forcing Overton into a flat-bat swipe that nestled into Santner's hands at mid-off, not long after Brydon Carse had pulled the seamer flat to Mitchell at deep square. And when Adil Rashid flayed to square leg, England were done and dusted with 14 overs left on the table.

Archer's first strike four balls into the chase - too quick for Young, pinning him on the pad in front of middle - was a hint that England could make a match of it. His initial spell of 1 for 8 from five overs was a contributing factor to New Zealand's lowly powerplay of 32 for 1. After the powerplay, Overton forced Williamson to inside edge onto his stumps, and England were up and about.

Jofra Archer picked up three wickets and bowled at high speeds throughout • Getty Images

By the time Archer returned for his second spell, the stand between Ravindra and Mitchell had reached 33, with the required runs now 88 from 31 overs. A brace of fours off Rashid took Ravindra to a-run-a-ball 53, his tenth fifty-plus score in ODIs.

An unfortunately well-timed pull shot off Archer brought about Ravindra's end, stinging the palms of Rashid at fine leg. Archer's third, off his last delivery - Bracewell caught down the leg side - saw a whiff of jeopardy return to proceedings.

But 17 taken off Rashid in the 31st over, courtesy of towering straight sixes from Santner and then Mitchell, who then reverse swept the legspinner to move past fifty for the 17th time in ODIs, saw that disappear for good.