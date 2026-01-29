Jofra Archer back as England and Sri Lanka begin World Cup countdown

Big picture: Tournament plans in focus

Time for the real quiz. As pleasing as it was for Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum to win a rare ODI series away from home - England 's first in almost three years - the true purpose of their return to the coal-face so soon after the Ashes was to help them tune up in the shortest format, with a T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka just around the corner.

England are a more confident beast in T20, as evinced by them blasting 304 for 2 against South Africa last September - the highest score in games between Full Member nations. But this series will provide important reconnaissance ahead of the World Cup, with England set to play their three Super 8s games in Sri Lanka (assuming no slip-ups in the group stage, where they face Nepal, West Indies, Scotland and Italy).

That game at Old Trafford effectively sealed the deal on Jos Buttler reuniting with Phil Salt at the top of the order (after Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett were tried earlier in the summer) and most of the line-up fills itself in from there. Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson have been earmarked as the experienced frontline spin pairing, with the potential also to call on Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks; Sam Curran helps balance the side, while Jofra Archer , who was not in the original squad, is a surprise inclusion, fit to lead the seam attack after a side strain interrupted his Ashes.

Sri Lanka , meanwhile, need to brush up on their T20 skills as they prepare to host a global men's ICC competition for the first time since 2012. As Andrew Fidel Fernando, ESPNcricinfo's senior writer out in Sri Lanka, said on the Switch Hit podcast at the start of the tour, perhaps they could do worse than learning some of the reckless habits that are second nature to their guests?

The days of Sri Lanka being a team of freewheeling mavericks at the cutting edge of the format are long gone. To pick out just one measure of their conservatism, since the start of 2025, Sri Lanka batters have scored at a rate of 8.09 per over in T20Is - quicker only than Afghanistan and Bangladesh, among Full Members. Results have been patchy, with one series win - against Zimbabwe - in that time.

The backroom has at least been strengthened, with Vikram Rathour and Lasith Malinga among the experienced heads Shanaka can turn to. And there is still plenty to work with: the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana all dangerous talents who evoke the rebellious spirit of Sri Lanka's golden period.

Form guide:

Sri Lanka: WLLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

England: WWWWL

Pathum Nissanka's T20 game has come on leaps and bounds • ILT20

In the spotlight: Nissanka and Dawson

While Sri Lanka's T20 batting has become more and more inhibited, Pathum Nissanka has ascended to the peak of his hitting powers. Five years since coming through with a first-class average in the 60s and a reputation as a classical strokemaker, he shapes as one of the players best placed to carry Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup hopes on home soil. He had his best year in T20Is in 2025, pushing his strike rate up to 149.16 and scoring a maiden hundred (although the moment was slightly spoiled by Sri Lanka slipping up against India and losing the Super Over). A 24-ball fifty in the third ODI against England, briefly firing hopes of chasing 358, showed his batting is in the right mode.

Liam Dawson comes across as someone who would rather the spotlight be pointed in completely the opposite direction, but he has steadily become a key cog in the white-ball set-up - comes across as someone who would rather the spotlight be pointed in completely the opposite direction, but he has steadily become a key cog in the white-ball set-up - after years of collecting winners' medals on the fringes . Since being recalled last summer as part of England's planning for a subcontinental World Cup, he has taken twice as many wickets (12) as he did in the first eight years of his T20I career, performing his role with aplomb as the middle-overs flannel who suffocates opposition batters.

Team news: Wellalage, Jacks to return?

Sri Lanka look set to field a very similar top order to that used in the ODI series - although that may not include Pavan Rathnayake , who has batted once in T20Is but won a place in the squad after his sparkling maiden hundred on Tuesday. Dushmantha Chameera returns to contention after being rested for the ODIs, but Sri Lanka might want to have a look at his back-up, Pramod Madushan , whose last T20I appearance was in 2023. Dunith Wellalage was practising his range hitting at training on Thursday and could also be in line for a recall.

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Janith Liyanage/Dunith Wellalage, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera/Pramod Madushan, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

Tom Banton is carded at No. 4 for England • Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

England named their team a day out, with Salt, the No. 2-ranked ICC batter, partnered by Buttler and Tom Banton carded at No. 4, having been apprenticing as the side's finisher. Jacks missed the New Zealand tour with injury but is back to take over from Jordan Cox (who isn't in the squad) at No. 7, while Jamie Overton is preferred to Luke Wood and Brydon Carse. Archer returns five weeks after being ruled out of the last two Ashes Tests, but Duckett was not considered after bruising a finger during the third ODI. Fast bowler Josh Tongue could make his T20I debut at some point on the tour.

England 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Tom Banton, 5 Harry Brook (capt), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Liam Dawson, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Adil Rashid.

Pitch and conditions: Spin cedes centre stage

The Pallekele pitch is usually better for batting - and seamers - than some in Sri Lanka, with India bulldozing their way to 213 for 7 on the ground 18 months ago. The weather has been bright and sunny, but there is a forecast for some rain on Friday afternoon.

Stats and trivia

England have played six T20Is in Sri Lanka, but five of them came at the 2012 World T20. Their one bilateral encounter was a 30-run win at the R Premadasa in 2018 - when Joe Denly was Player of the Match after taking 4 for 19 with his lesser-spotted legbreaks. Sri Lanka's most-recent victory in a home T20I series was in October 2024, when they beat West Indies 2-1. Since then, they have drawn with New Zealand and Pakistan, and lost to Bangladesh. Adil Rashid is five wickets shy of becoming the first England bowler to 150 in T20Is. Wanindu Hasaranga is already there, with 151 - despite making his debut a decade later. His strike rate of 13.50 is better than anyone else in the top ten. If Kusal Mendis plays all three matches in the series, he will become only the second Sri Lankan to win 100 T20I caps.

Quotes

"At some point we need to look into a young player. Kamil Mishara is one that has been given an opportunity by the selectors. He did well to grab the opportunities he's been given. I think Kusal Mendis and Pathum have done very well in that opening slot, but we need to try out some other players in that position."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka on selection at the top of the order