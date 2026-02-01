Matches (7)
Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd T20I at Kandy, SL v ENG, Feb 01 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd T20I (N), Pallekele, February 01, 2026, England tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
189/5
England FlagEngland
(16.4/17 ov, T:168) 173/4

England won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining) (DLS method)

tom-banton
Player Of The Match
Tom Banton
, ENG
54* (33)
harry-brook
Cricinfo's MVP
Harry Brook
, ENG
68.66 ptsImpact List
Tom Banton fifty steers DLS chase to seal series for England

Harry Brook's blazing 12-ball cameo tips game after lengthy rain delay and injury to Eshan Malinga

01-Feb-2026Matt Roller
Match centre Scores :  Sudeep Poojar •  Comms :  Andrew Miller
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka1 Inn
189/5(20 overs)
Pavan Rathnayake
40 (22)
Jofra Archer
2/42 (4)
Kamil Mishara
36 (30)
Will Jacks
1/24 (4)
England2 Inn
173/4(16.4 overs)
Tom Banton
*54 (33)
Matheesha Pathirana
2/47 (4)
Jos Buttler
39 (29)
Dasun Shanaka
1/24 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Harry Brook
ENG68.6668.66-
Tom Banton
ENG62.7562.75-
Matheesha Pathirana
SL60.96-2/47
Will Jacks
ENG50.33-1/24
Adil Rashid
ENG48.35-1/25
11.48pm So, that's a wrap from Pallekele. Another entertaining contest, and another quiet statement of intent from an England team that, on this showing, few sides will want to encounter at the T20 World Cup next week. From Miller, Alan, and Sudeep, good night!

Time for the presentations

Tom Banton is Player of the Match: "Most of my career is opening. New role with England is exciting. Had to assess with spinners getting grip. I just want to play all formats. On wickets like this, with a bit of hold and turn, being able to sweep the ball is essential. Came here to win the series and we've done that."

Dasun Shanaka: "We did a lot of things right. It's not the rain... Eshan got injured and he's a good death bowler. Rathnayake was impressive... every batsman got starts. We couldn't capitalise for a few overs. Adil Rashid bowled well. We could have respected him more. We played in spin tracks, it's our home advantage. But teams playing here getting used to playing with spin. Outside the country is totally different."

Harry Brook: "We played outstanding, adapted to the conditions with the bat, to get over the line is awesome. More time in the middle, stands us in good stead, the way Bantz played there was awesome. Spinners have been awesome. Mop up in the middle and have the skill to bowl in the powerplay. Still had Will Jacks to come, we've plenty batting, back ourselves every time there."

11.35pm Well, that was a telling performance from England. They were up against it initially, as Sri Lanka romped to 102 for 1 in ten overs after being inserted. But after their spinners had clawed the game back, their batters let rip after an opportune rain break. Tom Banton was the mainstay with his first T20I fifty in four years, while Harry Brook's 300-strike-rate 36 was the fuel in their acceleration. Curran continued his fine run with the bat to close the game in style. Sri Lanka failed to locate their lengths, and paid the price with two balls to spare, but significantly more than that between the teams.

16.4
6
Liyanage to Sam Curran, SIX runs

slammed mightily over wide long-on! That's a dismissive way to end the argument! Curran picks up the length ball on the fourth-stump line, and England march to a very impressive 2-0 series win!

Sam Curran and Tom Banton after sealing the win
Photos

1 from 4... it was a decade ago that Bangladesh struggled at this juncture...!

16.3
Liyanage to Sam Curran, no run

clobbered hard, back through the line, good grab by the bowler

Scores level

16.2
2
Liyanage to Sam Curran, 2 runs

round the wicket, tapped off the pads to mid-on, good hurtling for the second run, though it's mighty close, and it might have been out had Liyanage not fumbled as he gathered

16.1
Liyanage to Sam Curran, no run

slow bouncer, good option. Hops past the shoulder as Curran opts against playing a stroke. A dot!

Over16
8 runsNeed 3 from 6b
ENG 165/4CRR: 10.31  RRR: 3.00
SM Curran 12 (10b 1x4)T Banton 54 (33b 4x4 3x6)
M Pathirana2/47 (4)
15.6
1
Pathirana to Sam Curran, 1 run

soft hands on the back foot, deflecting the good length to backward point. They jog the single and it'll be three needed from the final over

15.5
1
Pathirana to Banton, 1 run

full length, fourth-stump line, guided with an open face to deep third

15.4
2
Pathirana to Banton, 2 runs

low full-toss, whipped to the on-side, and superb running from Curran in particular, gauging the lack of pace on the shot to get back for two

Richard A Bond: "Ideal preparation for the WC this for England, Test Team take note for future…..fail to prepare…prepare to fail!"

15.4
1w
Pathirana to Banton, 1 wide

short, wide, the umpire stretches his arms. This contest is a dead duck

Niranjan : "The seniors are the major let down in this Lankan side, leading to a home world cup, this got to do a lot more than sting"

15.3
1
Pathirana to Sam Curran, 1 run

full toss, patted to mid-off, and just the single

15.2
1
Pathirana to Banton, 1 run

hits his in-between length, flapped off the back foot into the off-side, direct hit on the shy at the bowler's end...but the batter is safe

15.1
1
Pathirana to Sam Curran, 1 run

nudged off the legs to the on-side. Another single to the cause

Over15
8 runsNeed 11 from 12b
ENG 157/4CRR: 10.46  RRR: 5.50
T Banton 50 (30b 4x4 3x6)SM Curran 9 (7b 1x4)
MD Shanaka1/24 (3)

11 needed in 12... Sri Lanka need wickets but even that might not be enough

14.6
Shanaka to Banton, no run

pace off outside off, can't connect on the cut

14.5
4
Shanaka to Banton, FOUR runs

bottom-handed flick away through wide long-on! Picked up out of the full length, and that is a wonderful fifty, just 29 balls. His third in T20Is and surely his most timely, given what's coming up next week

Tom Banton acknowledges his half-century
Photos

Matt Johnson: "Typical Brook. Comes in, finishes the game as a contest within 10 minutes then gets out to a crazy shot! Gotta love him!"

14.4
1
Shanaka to Sam Curran, 1 run

short, pulled off the eyebrows, high on the blade, but safely in the air to the leg-side

14.3
Shanaka to Sam Curran, no run

tight line into the pads, Banton gives up on getting back at the non-striker's end! Shanaka swooped, and had more time than he thought to line up his shy. It goes wide

Jay: "The problem with Hasranga is people have started to read his wrong one and since he isnt a big turner of the ball, he will get more and more exposed by the big teams."

14.2
2
Shanaka to Sam Curran, 2 runs

pace off, full length, nudged to deep midwicket with a good pace on the stroke, forcing the sweeper to make a lot of ground

14.1
1
Shanaka to Banton, 1 run

right up to the toes, flicked back down the pitch

Over14
17 runsNeed 19 from 18b
ENG 149/4CRR: 10.64  RRR: 6.33
T Banton 45 (27b 3x4 3x6)SM Curran 6 (4b 1x4)
PW Hasaranga0/44 (4)

England are surging to victory now. Barely a run a ball needed. And having scored 92 in 40 since the rain break, this might not last much longer

13.6
1
Hasaranga to Banton, 1 run

flicked off the toes to midwicket. Another over of serene progress from England

13.6
1w
Hasaranga to Banton, 1 wide

down the leg side again

13.5
4
Hasaranga to Banton, FOUR runs

big turn, gets unlucky! That was a ripping legbreak, pitching outside leg and flicking off the edge of a confounded bat. Skids low through deep third, beating the sliding fielder

Best performances - batters
T Banton
54 runs (33)
4 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
81%
P Rathnayake
40 runs (22)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
14 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
78%
Best performances - bowlers
JC Archer
O
4
M
0
R
42
W
2
ECO
10.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
M Pathirana
O
4
M
0
R
47
W
2
ECO
11.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
GroundPallekele International Cricket Stadium
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
England tour of Sri Lanka
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
England
Tom Banton
Series resultEngland led the 3-match series 2-0
Match numberT20I no. 3682
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days1 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
DRS
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
DRS
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Nimali Perera
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Hemantha Boteju
Match Referee
India
Narayanan Kutty
Win Probability
ENG 100%
SLENG
100%50%100%SL InningsENG Innings

Over 17 • ENG 173/4

England won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining) (DLS method)
