11.35pm Well, that was a telling performance from England. They were up against it initially, as Sri Lanka romped to 102 for 1 in ten overs after being inserted. But after their spinners had clawed the game back, their batters let rip after an opportune rain break. Tom Banton was the mainstay with his first T20I fifty in four years, while Harry Brook's 300-strike-rate 36 was the fuel in their acceleration. Curran continued his fine run with the bat to close the game in style. Sri Lanka failed to locate their lengths, and paid the price with two balls to spare, but significantly more than that between the teams.