11.48pm So, that's a wrap from Pallekele. Another entertaining contest, and another quiet statement of intent from an England team that, on this showing, few sides will want to encounter at the T20 World Cup next week. From Miller, Alan, and Sudeep, good night!
Time for the presentations
Tom Banton is Player of the Match: "Most of my career is opening. New role with England is exciting. Had to assess with spinners getting grip. I just want to play all formats. On wickets like this, with a bit of hold and turn, being able to sweep the ball is essential. Came here to win the series and we've done that."
Dasun Shanaka: "We did a lot of things right. It's not the rain... Eshan got injured and he's a good death bowler. Rathnayake was impressive... every batsman got starts. We couldn't capitalise for a few overs. Adil Rashid bowled well. We could have respected him more. We played in spin tracks, it's our home advantage. But teams playing here getting used to playing with spin. Outside the country is totally different."
Harry Brook: "We played outstanding, adapted to the conditions with the bat, to get over the line is awesome. More time in the middle, stands us in good stead, the way Bantz played there was awesome. Spinners have been awesome. Mop up in the middle and have the skill to bowl in the powerplay. Still had Will Jacks to come, we've plenty batting, back ourselves every time there."
11.35pm Well, that was a telling performance from England. They were up against it initially, as Sri Lanka romped to 102 for 1 in ten overs after being inserted. But after their spinners had clawed the game back, their batters let rip after an opportune rain break. Tom Banton was the mainstay with his first T20I fifty in four years, while Harry Brook's 300-strike-rate 36 was the fuel in their acceleration. Curran continued his fine run with the bat to close the game in style. Sri Lanka failed to locate their lengths, and paid the price with two balls to spare, but significantly more than that between the teams.