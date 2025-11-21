Matches (32)
CA XI vs Eng Lions, Tour Match at Perth, ENG vs ENG Lions, Nov 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Tour Match, Perth (Lilac Hill), November 21 - 24, 2025, England Lions tour of Australia
Cricket Australia XI FlagCricket Australia XI
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
Tomorrow
2:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Lilac Hill Park, Perth
Series
Season2025/26
Match days21,22,23,24 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
England Lions in Australia News

Legspinner suffered muscle strain during England's Ashes warm-up fixture at Lilac Hill

Former fast bowler believes there are areas for England to exploit but stops short of predicting victory

The fast bowler will face England Lions in a four-day game with runs currently to the first Test

Member of the last successful men's Ashes tour reflects on the harsh lessons he learned down under

The former captain was critical of George Bailey on the day the first Ashes squad was named

