Inglis hammers rapid ton amid Australia batting order debate

Cricket Australia XI 341 (Blackford 86, Wyllie 71, Harvey 52, Potts 3-49) and 235 for 2 (Inglis 125*, Harvey 58) beat England Lions 299 (Gay 78, Maladay 3-47, Sinfield 3-87) and 273 (Kellaway 59, Anderson 3-42) by eight wickets

Amid intrigue over what Australia may do with their batting order for the rest of the Ashes, Josh Inglis hammered a rapid century for a Cricket Australia XI against England Lions to signal that he would be option should the selectors opt for significant change.

Travis Head's remarkable century in Perth after being elevated to open due to Usman Khawaja 's back spasms has prompted talk about whether that should be a permanent move which would likely spell the end of Khawaja's career and create a vacancy in the middle order.

However, should a spot become vacant anywhere in the order Inglis' versatility would make him a candidate. He was part of the squad for the first Test but was released to play for the CA XI at Lilac Hill after having a disjointed lead-up to the Ashes.

A calf injury prevented him from playing the ODIs against India and he struggled in the T20Is before making 4 and 28 in his one Sheffield Shield outing for Western Australia.

On Monday, he flayed an unbeaten 125 from 107 balls with 15 fours and two sixes as the CA XI charged down a target of 232 in 45 overs, not dissimilar to the Head-inspired performance a couple of days ago.

Inglis made a century on Test debut, against Sri Lanka in Galle, when his prowess against spin saw him play as a specialist batter in the middle order. He then filled in at No. 4 when Steven Smith missed the first Test against West Indies with a finger injury.

Should Khawaja not be fit for Brisbane, or the selectors do make the call to drop him, Beau Webster would also be in the frame having missed out on the first Test when Cameron Green returned to No. 6. Mitchell Marsh is another who may be considered. He is expected make his Sheffield Shield return for Western Australia in a game against Victoria at the MCG which also starts on December 4.

The CA XI was largely a development side due to the ongoing round of Sheffield Shield matches but did also feature Jhye Richardson who sent down 20 wicketless overs in the game as he returns from shoulder surgery. Australia's selectors are hoping he could be an option later in the Test series and he is expected to feature for Australia A when they face the Lions concurrently to the Gabba Test.