Eng Lions vs England XI, Tour Match at Perth, ENG vs ENG Lions, Nov 13 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Tour Match, Perth (Lilac Hill), November 13 - 15, 2025, England Lions tour of Australia
Match centre
Scorecard summary
England Lions • 376/10(79.3 overs)1st INNINGS
90 (113)
6/50 (16)
66 (92)
1/60 (16)
England XI • 426/10(85.3 overs)1st INNINGS
100 (113)
3/14 (4.3)
92 (97)
2/66 (16)
England Lions • 251/6(44.5 overs)2nd INNINGS
70 (80)
3/65 (11)
68 (73)
1/44 (7)
England XI • 202/5(34.4 overs)2nd INNINGS
90 (67)
2/67 (9.4)
39* (22)
1/9 (4)
Match details
|Lilac Hill Park, Perth
|Toss
|England XI, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|England Lions 17 (11 batting, 11 fielding); England XI 13 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|13,14,15 November 2025 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
Match Coverage
Pope shines again as Root, Brook tune up in England win
England XI haul in target of 202 as warm-up game with Lions goes the distance
Scans clear Mark Wood of hamstring injury
Wood will continue to train as planned ahead of Perth Test, but whether England select him or not remains to be seen
Ollie Pope puts selection talk to bed with warm-up century
No. 3 inks himself in for first Test while Stokes also in runs after failures for Root, Brook
Stokes six-for highlights England's first day of pre-Ashes action
Skipper shows form on return from injury but Mark Wood's early exit casts shadow over touring group