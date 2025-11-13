Matches (26)
Eng Lions vs England XI, Tour Match at Perth, ENG vs ENG Lions, Nov 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Tour Match, Perth (Lilac Hill), November 13 - 15, 2025, England Lions tour of Australia
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
376 & 251/6d
England XI FlagEngland XI
(T:202) 426 & 202/5

England XI won by 5 wickets

Scorecard summary
England Lions 376/10(79.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Rehan Ahmed
90 (113)
Ben Stokes
6/50 (16)
Ben McKinney
66 (92)
Gus Atkinson
1/60 (16)
England XI 426/10(85.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ollie Pope
100 (113)
Jacob Bethell
3/14 (4.3)
Ben Duckett
92 (97)
Matthew Potts
2/66 (16)
England Lions 251/6(44.5 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Jacob Bethell
70 (80)
Brydon Carse
3/65 (11)
Ben McKinney
68 (73)
Josh Tongue
1/44 (7)
England XI 202/5(34.4 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Ollie Pope
90 (67)
Will Jacks
2/67 (9.4)
Jamie Smith
39* (22)
Matthew Potts
1/9 (4)
Match details
Lilac Hill Park, Perth
TossEngland XI, elected to field first
Series
England Lions tour of Australia
The Ashes
Season2025/26
Players per sideEngland Lions 17 (11 batting, 11 fielding); England XI 13 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days13,14,15 November 2025 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Ahmad Khan
Australia
Simon Bussey
England XI Innings
Player NameRB
Z Crawley
caught312
BM Duckett
caught01
OJ Pope
caught9067
JE Root
bowled3152
HC Brook
bowled1917
BA Stokes
not out1538
JL Smith
not out3922
Extras(lb 4, nb 1)
Total202(5 wkts; 34.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>