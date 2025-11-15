Pope shines again as Root, Brook tune up in England win

England 426 (Pope 100, Duckett 92, Crawley 82, Stokes 77, Bethell 3-14) and 202 for 5 (Pope 90, Smith 39*, Root 31) beat England Lions 376 (Jacks 83, McKinney 67, Rew 55, Cox 53, Potts 53, Stokes 6-52) and 251 for 6 dec (Bethell 70, Carse 3-65) by five wickets

Chasing 202 runs in batting-friendly conditions, England stuttered at 14 for 2 after the wickets of openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The pair had combined for a swashbuckling 182-run stand in the first innings, but Duckett fell for a golden duck after fending a short delivery from seamer Nathan Gilchrist to point.

It was a rare occasion that the ball reared off the sedate surface and the type of fierce delivery that Duckett can expect on the bouncier surface of Optus Stadium, while Crawley edged Matt Potts to slip after a loose drive.

Potts followed up from his impressive effort earlier in the match with 1 for 9 off his four-over burst with the new ball.

Ollie Pope 's stylish century in the first innings put to bed any speculation over his spot for the first Test and his confidence was further underlined with a rapid 90 off 67 balls.

With belligerent blows all around the wicket, particularly effective down the ground, Pope dominated a 113-run partnership with Root, who had a lengthier stint at the crease after making just 1 run off 12 in the first innings.

Root was mostly intent on rotating the strike with sharp running between the wickets, quietly moving to 31 off 52 balls before being bowled by offspinner Will Jacks after playing down the wrong line.

Brook came to the crease after an ugly first-innings dismissal when he was bowled after charging down the pitch. He motored to 19 before his stumps were rattled after botching a reverse paddle against Jacks.

Jamie Smith ensured the game wrapped up quickly, clubbing an unbeaten 39 off 22 while Ben Stokes finished 15 not out as England hauled in the target in just 34.4 overs.

There had been an unknown over whether the final day would meander into an early finish or whether a chase late in the day would be conjured. But Stokes followed through with his "balls to the wall" mantra from ahead of the match, with the game going the distance.

The Lions declared at 251 for 6 midway through the second session as England's hierarchy opted for their top-order to have another hit-out. Quick Brydon Carse made a compelling case for selection in the first Test with three wickets after missing the opening two days due to illness.

Shoaib Bashir in discussion with Jeetan Patel • Getty Images

"It [Optus Stadium pitch] might be a little bit different to this week's preparation, but this was all about bowlers getting miles in their legs," Carse told reporters.

"Over the handful of Tests that I've played, whether that's with the new ball or first change....I'm pretty open to both of those [roles]. We've got a group of bowlers that can do different roles and happy to slot in anywhere."

Offspinner Shoaib Bashir bowled for the second consecutive day, but again proved ineffective with little turn on offer to finish with 1 for 83 off 12 overs, an even more expensive return than his earlier effort against England's main XI.

England were buoyed earlier in the day by the news that quick Mark Wood was cleared of a hamstring injury , just hours before Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the first Test. But Wood did not take the field on the final day as the England XI had a shake-up with Bashir changing teams having taken 1 for 68 from 12 overs in the Lions' first innings.

Much like on day two, the surface seemed livelier earlier in the day with Jofra Archer producing sharp bounce and beating the bat on several occasions. But Archer and Gus Atkinson were upstaged by Carse who threatened with a nagging back-of-a-length approach. His accuracy frustrated opener Tom Haines, who on 12 slashed straight to point.

Carse also claimed the wickets of Ben McKinney and Jordan Cox, who both made half-centuries in each innings. The 6ft 7in McKinnie dominated the opening session and took the aerial route against Bashir, his eyes lighting up when he threw the ball up.

Jacob Bethell 's chances of a first Test call-up are unlikely, but he did stroke an effortless 70 off 80 balls having failed in the first innings with 2. Bethell appeared to be cruising to a century until he whacked straight back to Bashir who took a sharp return catch.