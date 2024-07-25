Matches (13)
Stars vs Mah-e-Par, Final at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Kunduz, July 25, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
Hindukush Stars FlagHindukush Stars
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days25 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HIS6510100.566
MPS642080.148
PAL62404-0.416
MAC61502-0.274
