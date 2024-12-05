Matches (25)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
SMAT (18)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)

Qalandars vs Rangpur, 9th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Providence, December 05, 2024, Global Super League
PrevNext
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LQ Win & Bat
RAR Win & Bat
LQ Win & Bowl
RAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Abell
3 M • 86 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 97.72 SR
AM Rossington
3 M • 66 Runs • 22 Avg • 108.19 SR
Nurul Hasan
10 M • 160 Runs • 22.86 Avg • 119.4 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 136 Runs • 19.43 Avg • 134.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T Shamsi
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 12 SR
Asif Afridi
3 M • 6 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 11 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 22.25 SR
ZJ Chappell
2 M • 5 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 8.4 SR
Squad
LQ
RAR
Player
Role
Carlos Brathwaite (c)
Allrounder
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Arif Yaqoob 
Bowler
Asif Afridi 
Bowling Allrounder
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Kaleem Sana 
Bowler
Mirza Baig 
Top order Batter
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Faizan 
Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Tayyab Abbas 
Bowler
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024/25
Match days05 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global Super League

TeamMWLPT
VIC3214
GAW3214
LQ3214
HANTS3122
RAR2020
Full Table