TBA vs TBA, Final at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Providence, December 06, 2024, Global Super League
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
11:00 PM
Match yet to begin
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|06 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League News
Meet the Global Super League, a new T20 tournament of tournaments
The Guyana-based league is aiming to become a Champions League T20 replacement of sorts
CWI sanctioned Global Super League set to launch in Guyana on November 26
The tournament will feature teams from five different countries with a prize money of US$1 million
Global Super League to feature Amazon Warriors, Qalandars, Hampshire, Rangpur and Victoria
The annual event will feature different teams from around the world each year