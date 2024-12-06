Matches (26)
NZ vs ENG (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs SL (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
SMAT (13)
Sheffield Shield (3)
U19 Asia Cup (2)

Victoria vs TBA, Final at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Providence, December 06, 2024, Global Super League
PrevNext
Victoria FlagVictoria

TBA

Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SP Krishnamurthi
4 M • 142 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 144.89 SR
BD Macdonald
4 M • 138 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 131.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
C Stow
4 M • 9 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 10.11 SR
M Birthisel
4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 15.6 SR
Squad
VIC
TBA
Player
Role
Corey Anderson (c)
Batting Allrounder
Max Birthisel 
-
Farzan Chowna 
-
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Scott Edwards 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Karima Gore 
-
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Carmi le Roux 
Bowler
Blake Macdonald 
Middle order Batter
David Moody 
Bowler
Callum Stow 
-
Jonathan Wells 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024/25
Match days06 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global Super League

TeamMWLPT
VIC4316
GAW4224
LQ3214
RAR3122
HANTS4132
Full Table